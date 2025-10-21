WARP diagnostic logs
The WARP client provides diagnostic logs that you can use to troubleshoot connectivity issues on a device.
To view WARP logs on desktop devices:
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop.
- Open a Command Prompt or PowerShell window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop.
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.12.492.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.12.492.0
|Linux
|✅
|2024.12.492.0
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
You can collect WARP diagnostic logs remotely from the Zero Trust dashboard by using Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) remote captures.
Devices must be actively connected to the Internet for remote captures to run.
To capture data from a remote device:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
- Select up to 10 devices that you want to run a capture on. Devices must be registered in your Zero Trust organization.
- Configure the types of captures to run.
- Packet captures (PCAP): Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface).
- WARP Diagnostics Logs: Generates a WARP diagnostic log of the past 96 hours. To include a routing test for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration, select Test all routes.
- Select Run diagnostics.
DEX will now send capture requests to the configured devices. If the WARP client is disconnected, the capture will time out after 10 minutes.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
- Find a successful capture.
- Select the three-dot menu and select Download.
This will download a ZIP file to your local machine called
<capture-id>.zip. DEX will store capture data according to our log retention policy.
The WARP diagnostics analyzer highlights what Cloudflare determines to be the most important detection events in a
warp-diag log. You can use the detection report to help parse your log files and identify the root cause of client issues. The WARP diagnostic analyzer is only available for logs collected via the dashboard.
To access the WARP diagnostic analyzer:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
-
Locate an existing
warp-diaglog from the list or select Run diagnostics to generate a new
warp-diaglog.
-
Select the three dots for the
warp-diaglog that you want to analyze, then select View WARP Diag.
The Overview tab will display an AI-generated summary of the results, a list of detection events, and basic device information.
Explanation of the fields
Field Description Detection type A common WARP issue that can appear in the diagnostic logs. Occurences Number of times an issue was detected in the logs. Severity level Indicates the impact of the issue on WARP client functionality. The severity levels are:
- Critical: Issue causes complete loss of functionality.
- Warning: Issue causes degraded functionality but core features should still work.
- No detection: Issue was not detected in the logs.
Operating system OS and OS version of the device. WARP version WARP release version Profile ID WARP device profile UUID Service mode WARP mode Configuration name Name of the Zero Trust organization that WARP is connected to. Device ID ID generated by the WARP client.
-
Select a detection type for more information about the event and recommended next steps.
Cloudflare DEX will store the
warp-diag log and its detection report per our log retention policy. To save a copy onto your local machine, download the log file and go to the JSON file tab to copy the report in JSON format.
The
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip archive contains the following files:
|File name
|Description
.qlog
|QLog files used to debug MASQUE connection issues.
.pcap
|Packet capture (PCAP) files that were manually generated using
warp-cli debug pcap commands.
alternate-networks-check.txt
|Connectivity status for each managed network.
boringtun.log
|Log for the WARP tunnel that serves traffic from the device to Cloudflare's global network.
bound-dns-ports.txt
|Active processes on port
53.
captive-portal-hotspot-detect.txt
|HTTP response of
captive.apple.com
connectivity.txt
|DNS resolution and HTTP trace requests to validate a successful connection. Can be used to determine whether traffic is routing through the WARP tunnel.
daemon_dns.log
|Contains detailed DNS logs if Log DNS queries is enabled in the WARP client.
daemon.log
|Detailed log of all actions performed by the WARP client, including all communication between the device and Cloudflare's global network. Note: This is the most useful debug log.
date.txt
|Date and time (UTC) when you ran the
warp-diag command.
dex.log
|Logs related to DEX test execution.
dhcp-lease-plists.txt
|DHCP lease information from
/var/db/dhcpclient/leases/ for each interface that has a DHCP lease.
dhcp-lease.txt
|DHCP lease information from
ipconfig (macOS) or
nmcli (Linux).
dig.txt
|DNS lookup query output for
cloudflare.com and
apple.com.
dns_stats.log
|Statistics on the DNS queries received and resolved by WARP, generated every two minutes.
dns-check.txt
|Verifies that the WARP DNS servers are set as system default. For operating modes where DNS filtering is enabled, this file contains the IPs of the local WARP DNS proxy (
127.0.2.2:0,
127.0.2.3:0,
[fd01:db8:1111::2]:0, and
[fd01:db8:1111::3]:0).
dynamic.log
|Reserved for use by Cloudflare Support.
etc-hosts.txt
|Static DNS config of device.
firewall-pfctl-all.txt
|Packet filter (pf) firewall configuration (macOS only).
firewall-rules.txt
|The system firewall rules configured by WARP.
gui-launcher.log
|macOS console log showing application launch.
gui-log.log
|Log file for the GUI app that users interact with.
hostname.txt
|Name of the device.
ifconfig.txt
ipconfig.txt
|IP configuration of each network interface.
installed_applications.txt
|List of installed applications.
installed_cert.pem
|Root certificate installed on the system.
installer.log
msi-installer.log
|MSI or PKG installation log.
InstallHistory.plist
macos_installer.log
|macOS software installation logs.
ipc.log
|Logs IPC communication between the GUI and daemon. Useful for situations where the GUI crashes or is unable to communicate with the daemon.
kernel-modules.txt
|List of loaded kernel modules (macOS and Linux) or drivers (Windows).
launchd-dumpstate.txt
|Current state of the macOS
launchd system including the loaded jobs, their status, and dependencies.
local_policy.redacted.txt
mdm.plist
mdm.xml
|Managed deployment parameters on the device.
lsb-release.txt
|Output from the
lsb_release command (Linux only).
netstat.txt
routetable.txt
|Routing table used by the device.
netstat-v6.txt
|IPv6 routing table (Linux only).
platform.txt
|Operating system of the device.
ps.txt
processes.txt
|List of all active processes on the device when
warp-diag was run.
resolv.conf
|The contents of the
/etc/resolv.conf file on Mac/Linux, where system DNS servers are configured.
route.txt
|Output from the
ip route get command, used to verify that network traffic is going over the correct interface. You can optionally use the
warp-diag --enable-all-routes flag to include tests for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration.
scutil-dns.txt
|DNS configuration on macOS/Linux (available in
ipconfig.txt on Windows).
scutil-networkinfo.txt
|IPv4 and IPv6 network interface configuration on macOS (available in
interfaces-config.txt on Windows).
scutil-proxy.txt
|Proxy configuration on macOS/Linux (available in
ipconfig.txt on Windows).
snapshots-collection.log
|Logs generated when collecting
snapshots/*.log. Used to debug why WARP failed to collect a snapshot.
snapshots/*.log
|Diagnostics generated when an error occurs.
stats.log
|Uptime and throughput stats for the WARP tunnel, generated every two minutes.
sw-vers.txt
|Operating system of the device.
sysinfo.json
|CPU and memory usage when
warp-diag was run. This information is useful for determining whether slow speeds are due to heavy system load.
system-extension-diagnostics.txt
|Status and health of loaded system extensions (macOS only).
systeminfo.txt
system-profile.txt
|System software overview.
System.evtx
|Windows system event log.
taskdump.log
|If the daemon hangs, this file will contain a dump of the currently running processes. This is helpful in debugging hangs, deadlocks, and tasks.
timezone.txt
|Local timezone of the device specified as a UTC offset.
traceroute.txt
|Traceroute to the WARP ingress IPs showing the path from the device to Cloudflare's global network.
uname.txt
|Linux-only system information including kernel version.
v4interfaces.txt
v4subinterfaces.txt
v6interfaces.txt
v6subinterfaces.txt
|IPv4 and IPv6 network configuration on Windows.
version.txt
|WARP client version installed on the device.
warp-account.txt
|WARP client device enrollment information.
warp-bus-metrics.txt
|Metrics for the internal message bus framework used by the WARP client.
warp-device-posture.txt
|Current device posture status.
warp-dex-data.txt
|Currently configured DEX tests and their most recent statuses.
warp-dns-fallbacks.txt
|List of default DNS fallbacks used by the WARP DNS proxy.
warp-dns-lock.json
|Default DNS providers and network interface information.
warp-dns-stats.txt
|Summary of recent DNS queries on the device since
dns-stats.log was generated.
warp-network.txt
|Network settings on the device detected by WARP.
warp-settings.txt
|WARP client settings applied to the device.
warp-stats.txt
|Uptime and throughput of the WARP tunnel since
stats.log was generated.
warp-status.txt
|Status of WARP switch (
Connected or
Disconnected).
wdutil-info.txt
|Wi-Fi diagnostics (macOS only).
xpc-launchd.log
|Most recent log file for the
launchd process on macOS.
The
warp-debugging-info folder may contain multiple versions of the same log, such as
daemon.log,
daemon.1.log, and
daemon.2.log. Since logs can get very long, they are rotated either daily or when they exceed a certain size.
<logfile>.logis the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occurred on the day you ran the
warp-diagcommand.
<logfile>.1.logshows events from the previous day.
<logfile>.2.logshows events from two days before.
Each WARP log file (such as
connection_stats.log,
dns_stats.log,
daemon.log,
boringtun.log,
daemon_dns.log,
dex.log and
captive-portal.log) is limited by size and age:
- Maximum file size: 10 MB
- Maximum file age: 24 hours
- Maximum number of retained versions per log: 4 (for example,
daemon.log,
daemon.1.log,
daemon.2.log, and
daemon.3.log)
Log files may include data from up to 96 hours (four days) prior to when
warp-diag was run, but only if log activity is minimal. In environments with high logging volume (for example, repeated errors), logs may rotate more frequently, and the captured window could be much shorter (only a few hours).
Always check the timestamps at the end of each log file to verify the time range covered by the diagnostic archive.
To view WARP logs on mobile devices:
- Open the 1.1.1.1 app.
- Go to Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics.
- Scroll down to Debug logs and choose from the available logs.
Mobile app logs contain a subset of the information available for desktop clients. To learn more about these files, refer to their equivalent warp-diag logs.
|Name
|Equivalent warp-diag log
|DNS logs
daemon_dns.log
|Console logs > Extension logs
daemon.log
|Console logs > Application logs
connectivity.txt and
gui-log.log
|Routing table
netstat.txt
|Name
|Equivalent warp-diag log
|DNS logs
daemon_dns.log
|Console logs
connectivity.txt,
netstat.log, and
gui-log.log
|Native logs
daemon.log
