The WARP client provides diagnostic logs that you can use to troubleshoot connectivity issues on a device.

Collect logs via the CLI

To view WARP logs on desktop devices:

macOS

Windows

Linux Open a Terminal window. Run the warp-diag tool: Terminal window warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop. Open a Command Prompt or PowerShell window. Run the warp-diag tool: Terminal window C:\Users\JohnDoe > warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop. Open a Terminal window. Run the warp-diag tool: Terminal window warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.

Collect logs via the dashboard

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS Filtering All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.12.492.0 macOS ✅ 2024.12.492.0 Linux ✅ 2024.12.492.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

You can collect WARP diagnostic logs remotely from the Zero Trust dashboard by using Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) remote captures.

Devices must be actively connected to the Internet for remote captures to run.

To capture data from a remote device:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Remote captures. Select up to 10 devices that you want to run a capture on. Devices must be registered in your Zero Trust organization. Configure the types of captures to run. Packet captures (PCAP) : Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface).

: Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface). WARP Diagnostics Logs: Generates a WARP diagnostic log of the past 96 hours. To include a routing test for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration, select Test all routes. Note Test all routes will extend the time for diagnostics to run and may temporarily impact device performance during the test. Select Run diagnostics.

DEX will now send capture requests to the configured devices. If the WARP client is disconnected, the capture will time out after 10 minutes.

Download remote captures

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Remote captures. Find a successful capture. Select the three-dot menu and select Download.

This will download a ZIP file to your local machine called <capture-id>.zip . DEX will store capture data according to our log retention policy.

WARP diagnostics analyzer (beta)

The WARP diagnostics analyzer highlights what Cloudflare determines to be the most important detection events in a warp-diag log. You can use the detection report to help parse your log files and identify the root cause of client issues. The WARP diagnostic analyzer is only available for logs collected via the dashboard.

To access the WARP diagnostic analyzer:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures. Locate an existing warp-diag log from the list or select Run diagnostics to generate a new warp-diag log. Select the three dots for the warp-diag log that you want to analyze, then select View WARP Diag. The Overview tab will display an AI-generated summary of the results, a list of detection events, and basic device information. Explanation of the fields Field Description Detection type A common WARP issue that can appear in the diagnostic logs. Occurences Number of times an issue was detected in the logs. Severity level Indicates the impact of the issue on WARP client functionality. The severity levels are: Critical : Issue causes complete loss of functionality.

: Issue causes complete loss of functionality. Warning : Issue causes degraded functionality but core features should still work.

: Issue causes degraded functionality but core features should still work. No detection: Issue was not detected in the logs. Operating system OS and OS version of the device. WARP version WARP release version Profile ID WARP device profile UUID Service mode WARP mode Configuration name Name of the Zero Trust organization that WARP is connected to. Device ID ID generated by the WARP client. Select a detection type for more information about the event and recommended next steps.

Cloudflare DEX will store the warp-diag log and its detection report per our log retention policy. To save a copy onto your local machine, download the log file and go to the JSON file tab to copy the report in JSON format.

warp-diag logs

The warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip archive contains the following files:

File name Description .qlog QLog files used to debug MASQUE connection issues. .pcap Packet capture (PCAP) files that were manually generated using warp-cli debug pcap commands. alternate-networks-check.txt Connectivity status for each managed network. boringtun.log Log for the WARP tunnel that serves traffic from the device to Cloudflare's global network. bound-dns-ports.txt Active processes on port 53 . captive-portal-hotspot-detect.txt HTTP response of captive.apple.com connectivity.txt DNS resolution and HTTP trace requests to validate a successful connection. Can be used to determine whether traffic is routing through the WARP tunnel. daemon_dns.log Contains detailed DNS logs if Log DNS queries is enabled in the WARP client. daemon.log Detailed log of all actions performed by the WARP client, including all communication between the device and Cloudflare's global network. Note: This is the most useful debug log. date.txt Date and time (UTC) when you ran the warp-diag command. dex.log Logs related to DEX test execution. dhcp-lease-plists.txt DHCP lease information from /var/db/dhcpclient/leases/ for each interface that has a DHCP lease. dhcp-lease.txt DHCP lease information from ipconfig (macOS) or nmcli (Linux). dig.txt DNS lookup query output for cloudflare.com and apple.com . dns_stats.log Statistics on the DNS queries received and resolved by WARP, generated every two minutes. dns-check.txt Verifies that the WARP DNS servers are set as system default. For operating modes where DNS filtering is enabled, this file contains the IPs of the local WARP DNS proxy ( 127.0.2.2:0 , 127.0.2.3:0 , [fd01:db8:1111::2]:0 , and [fd01:db8:1111::3]:0 ). dynamic.log Reserved for use by Cloudflare Support. etc-hosts.txt Static DNS config of device. firewall-pfctl-all.txt Packet filter (pf) firewall configuration (macOS only). firewall-rules.txt The system firewall rules configured by WARP. gui-launcher.log macOS console log showing application launch. gui-log.log Log file for the GUI app that users interact with. hostname.txt Name of the device. ifconfig.txt

ipconfig.txt IP configuration of each network interface. installed_applications.txt List of installed applications. installed_cert.pem Root certificate installed on the system. installer.log

msi-installer.log MSI or PKG installation log. InstallHistory.plist

macos_installer.log macOS software installation logs. ipc.log Logs IPC communication between the GUI and daemon. Useful for situations where the GUI crashes or is unable to communicate with the daemon. kernel-modules.txt List of loaded kernel modules (macOS and Linux) or drivers (Windows). launchd-dumpstate.txt Current state of the macOS launchd system including the loaded jobs, their status, and dependencies. local_policy.redacted.txt

mdm.plist

mdm.xml Managed deployment parameters on the device. lsb-release.txt Output from the lsb_release command (Linux only). netstat.txt

routetable.txt Routing table used by the device. netstat-v6.txt IPv6 routing table (Linux only). platform.txt Operating system of the device. ps.txt

processes.txt List of all active processes on the device when warp-diag was run. resolv.conf The contents of the /etc/resolv.conf file on Mac/Linux, where system DNS servers are configured. route.txt Output from the ip route get command, used to verify that network traffic is going over the correct interface. You can optionally use the warp-diag --enable-all-routes flag to include tests for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration. scutil-dns.txt DNS configuration on macOS/Linux (available in ipconfig.txt on Windows). scutil-networkinfo.txt IPv4 and IPv6 network interface configuration on macOS (available in interfaces-config.txt on Windows). scutil-proxy.txt Proxy configuration on macOS/Linux (available in ipconfig.txt on Windows). snapshots-collection.log Logs generated when collecting snapshots/*.log . Used to debug why WARP failed to collect a snapshot. snapshots/*.log Diagnostics generated when an error occurs. stats.log Uptime and throughput stats for the WARP tunnel, generated every two minutes. sw-vers.txt Operating system of the device. sysinfo.json CPU and memory usage when warp-diag was run. This information is useful for determining whether slow speeds are due to heavy system load. system-extension-diagnostics.txt Status and health of loaded system extensions (macOS only). systeminfo.txt

system-profile.txt System software overview. System.evtx Windows system event log. taskdump.log If the daemon hangs, this file will contain a dump of the currently running processes. This is helpful in debugging hangs, deadlocks, and tasks. timezone.txt Local timezone of the device specified as a UTC offset. traceroute.txt Traceroute to the WARP ingress IPs showing the path from the device to Cloudflare's global network. uname.txt Linux-only system information including kernel version. v4interfaces.txt

v4subinterfaces.txt

v6interfaces.txt

v6subinterfaces.txt IPv4 and IPv6 network configuration on Windows. version.txt WARP client version installed on the device. warp-account.txt WARP client device enrollment information. warp-bus-metrics.txt Metrics for the internal message bus framework used by the WARP client. warp-device-posture.txt Current device posture status. warp-dex-data.txt Currently configured DEX tests and their most recent statuses. warp-dns-fallbacks.txt List of default DNS fallbacks used by the WARP DNS proxy. warp-dns-lock.json Default DNS providers and network interface information. warp-dns-stats.txt Summary of recent DNS queries on the device since dns-stats.log was generated. warp-network.txt Network settings on the device detected by WARP. warp-settings.txt WARP client settings applied to the device. warp-stats.txt Uptime and throughput of the WARP tunnel since stats.log was generated. warp-status.txt Status of WARP switch ( Connected or Disconnected ). wdutil-info.txt Wi-Fi diagnostics (macOS only). xpc-launchd.log Most recent log file for the launchd process on macOS.

Multiple versions of the same log

The warp-debugging-info folder may contain multiple versions of the same log, such as daemon.log , daemon.1.log , and daemon.2.log . Since logs can get very long, they are rotated either daily or when they exceed a certain size.

<logfile>.log is the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occurred on the day you ran the warp-diag command.

is the most current log. This is almost always the log you should be looking at, as it shows events that occurred on the day you ran the command. <logfile>.1.log shows events from the previous day.

shows events from the previous day. <logfile>.2.log shows events from two days before.

Note In timestamped logs such as daemon.log , the most recent events will appear at the end of the file.

Log retention window

Each WARP log file (such as connection_stats.log , dns_stats.log , daemon.log , boringtun.log , daemon_dns.log , dex.log and captive-portal.log ) is limited by size and age:

Maximum file size: 10 MB

10 MB Maximum file age: 24 hours

24 hours Maximum number of retained versions per log: 4 (for example, daemon.log , daemon.1.log , daemon.2.log , and daemon.3.log )

Log files may include data from up to 96 hours (four days) prior to when warp-diag was run, but only if log activity is minimal. In environments with high logging volume (for example, repeated errors), logs may rotate more frequently, and the captured window could be much shorter (only a few hours).

Always check the timestamps at the end of each log file to verify the time range covered by the diagnostic archive.

Linux log behavior On Linux, the WARP daemon logs are written to the system logs by the warp-svc service. If you need to adjust the maximum log level or filter what gets logged, you can configure the WARP systemd unit file using the LogLevelMax= option ↗. Cloudflare WARP does not provide an official method to configure logging levels during the installation process.

Collect logs

To view WARP logs on mobile devices:

Open the 1.1.1.1 app. Go to Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics. Scroll down to Debug logs and choose from the available logs.

Mobile app logs

Mobile app logs contain a subset of the information available for desktop clients. To learn more about these files, refer to their equivalent warp-diag logs.

iOS

Name Equivalent warp-diag log DNS logs daemon_dns.log Console logs > Extension logs daemon.log Console logs > Application logs connectivity.txt and gui-log.log Routing table netstat.txt