WARP troubleshooting guide
This guide helps you diagnose and resolve common issues with the Cloudflare WARP client. It covers how to troubleshoot the WARP client on desktop operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
- Before you start: Prerequisites, permissions, version control, and WARP basics.
- Collect logs: Through the dashboard (with DEX remote capture) or the command-line interface (CLI) (
warp-diag).
- Review logs: Status, settings, profile ID, split tunnel configuration, and other settings.
- Fix common misconfigurations: Profile mismatch, split tunnel issues, managed network issues, user group mismatch.
- File a support ticket: How to file a ticket after you have exhausted your troubleshooting options.
- You must have completed the Zero Trust onboarding flow with a Zero Trust organization created.
- You must have the WARP client installed on an end user device.
- You must have a role that gives admin permission to access logs on the Cloudflare dashboard.
Many troubleshooting issues are caused by outdated client versions. For the best performance and compatibility, administrators should check for new releases and update the WARP client before attempting to troubleshoot other issues.
After updating the WARP client, monitor the issue to see if it recurs. If the issue persists, continue with the troubleshooting guide.
- Open the WARP GUI on the desktop.
- Select the gear icon.
- Select About WARP.
- Compare your device's version with the latest version of WARP.
- Log into Zero Trust ↗ > go to My Team > Devices.
- Select the device you want to investigate.
- Find the device's WARP version under Client version in the side menu.
- Compare your device's version with the latest version of WARP.
Understand the WARP client’s architecture, installation paths, and modes to help you diagnose issues with greater accuracy.
Chapters
The WARP client consists of:
- Graphical User Interface (GUI): Control panel that allows end users to view WARP's status and perform actions such as turning WARP on or off.
- WARP daemon (or service): Core background component responsible for establishing secure tunnels (using WireGuard or MASQUE) and handling all WARP functionality on your device.
Refer to WARP architecture for more information on how the WARP client interacts with a device's operating system to route traffic.
The GUI and daemon (or service) have different names and are stored in the following locations:
Windows
|Windows
|Service / Daemon
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe
|GUI application
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe
|Logs Location
Daemon
C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\
GUI Logs
C:\Users\<USER>.WARP\AppData\Local
or
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Cloudflare
macOS
|macOS
|Service / Daemon
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP
|GUI application
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP
|Logs Location
Daemon
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/
GUI Logs
~/Library/Logs/Cloudflare/
Linux
|Linux
|Service / Daemon
/bin/warp-svc
|GUI application
/bin/warp-taskbar
|Logs Location
/var/log/cloudflare-warp/
/var/lib/cloudflare-warp
Along with the WARP GUI and daemon,
warp-cli and
warp-diag are also installed on the machine and added to the system path for use from any terminal session.
warp-diag is a command-line diagnostics tool that collects logs, configuration details, and connectivity data from the WARP client to help troubleshoot issues.
warp-cli is the command-line interface (CLI) for managing and configuring the Cloudflare WARP client, allowing users to connect, disconnect, and adjust settings programmatically.
WARP operates in several modes, each with different traffic handling capabilities:
Each WARP mode offers a different set of Zero Trust features.
|WARP Mode
|DNS Filtering
|Network Filtering
|HTTP Filtering
|Service mode (displayed in
warp-cli settings)
|Gateway with WARP (default)
|✅
|✅
|✅
WarpWithDnsOverHttps
|Gateway with DoH
|✅
|❌
|❌
DnsOverHttps
|Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
|❌
|✅
|✅
TunnelOnly
|Proxy mode
|❌
|❌
|✅
WarpProxy
|Device Information Only
|❌
|❌
|❌
PostureOnly
You can collect diagnostic logs in two ways: the Cloudflare dashboard or the
warp-diag command-line interface (CLI).
Collect WARP diagnostic logs remotely from the Zero Trust dashboard by using Digital Experience Monitoring's (DEX) remote captures.
Devices must be actively connected to the Internet for remote captures to run.
To capture data from a remote device:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
- Select up to 10 devices that you want to run a capture on. Devices must be registered in your Zero Trust organization.
- Configure the types of captures to run.
- Packet captures (PCAP): Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface).
- WARP Diagnostics Logs: Generates a WARP diagnostic log of the past 96 hours. To include a routing test for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration, select Test all routes. You must select WARP Diagnostic Logs. You can also choose to run a PCAP and reproduce the issue in the window the PCAP is running to gain further network insight. The scope of this troubleshooting covers only WARP diagnostic logs. If not choosing PCAPs, reproduce the issue right before running diagnostics.
- Select Run diagnostics.
DEX will now send capture requests to the configured devices. If the WARP client is disconnected, the capture will time out after 10 minutes.
To view a list of captures, go to DEX > Remote captures. The Status column displays one of the following options:
- Success: The capture is complete and ready for download. Any partially successful captures will still upload to Cloudflare. For example, there could be a scenario where the PCAP succeeds on the primary network interface but fails on the WARP tunnel interface. You can review PCAP results to determine which PCAPs succeeded or failed.
- Running: The capture is in progress on the device.
- Pending Upload: The capture is complete but not yet ready for download.
- Failed: The capture has either timed out or encountered an error. To retry the capture, check the WARP client version and connectivity status, then start a new capture.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
- Find a successful capture.
- Select the three-dot menu and select Download.
This will download a ZIP file to your local machine called
<capture-id>.zip. DEX will store capture data according to our log retention policy.
After you have your diagnostic files, go to Review key files to continue troubleshooting.
Collect WARP diagnostic logs on your desktop using the
warp-diag CLI.
To view WARP logs on desktop devices:
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop.
- Open a Command Prompt or PowerShell window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop.
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.
After you have your diagnostic files, go to Review key files to continue troubleshooting.
WARP diagnostic logs capture the final WARP configuration and status on a device after all MDM policies and other software settings have been applied. Reviewing these logs can help you identify misconfigurations or unexpected behavior.
Chapters
Open the
warp-status.txt file to review the status of the WARP connection when the
warp-diag was collected. A connected WARP client will appear as:
If the WARP client is experiencing issues, the error will display in the WARP GUI on the device. Use the Client errors documentation to identify your error, its cause, and the solution.
After you have checked WARP status, review WARP's settings on the device to check if the expected configuration has been applied. Open the
warp-settings.txt file to review the WARP client settings. You will check the device's applied device profile and split tunnel configuration.
Find the WARP diagnostic logs on your desktop, and open the
warp-settings.txt file. Review the following example
warp-settings.txt file and the descriptions of its content below.
Review the meanings of the fields in
warp-settings.txt that are relevant to troubleshooting.
Refers to the current state of the WARP toggle in the GUI. In the example file, the WARP toggle is switched on.
Refers to the Lock WARP Switch which allows the user to turn off the WARP switch and disconnect the client. In the example file, the value is
false meaning the user is able to turn the WARP switch on or off at their discretion.
When the Lock WARP switch is enabled (
true), users will need an Admin override code to temporarily turn off WARP on their device.
Refers to the WARP mode the device is using. In the example file, the WARP mode is
WarpWithDnsOverHttps which is Gateway with WARP mode. Refer to the WARP modes comparison matrix to match your
warp-settings.txt file's value with the mode name.
Refers to your split tunnel settings. In the example file, WARP is running in Exclude mode, meaning all traffic except for the traffic destined for these hosts and IPs will be sent through the WARP tunnel. The host
cname.user.net and the IP
1xx.1xx.1xx.1xx/25 are both excluded from the WARP tunnel.
Refers to your Local Domain Fallback settings. In the example file, WARP lists
intranet as a domain that will not be sent to Gateway for processing and will instead be sent directly to the configured fallback servers.
Refers to the Mode switch setting. In the example file, the mode switch is enabled (
true) which means the user has the option to switch between Gateway with WARP mode and Gateway with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) mode.
Refers to the Allow updates setting. In the example file, the allow updates setting is set to
false meaning that the user will not receive update notifications when a new version of the WARP client is available and cannot update WARP without administrator approval.
Refers to the Allow device to leave organization setting. In the example file, the value is set to
true meaning the user can log out from your Zero Trust organization.
Refers to the Allow users to enable local network exclusion setting. When enabled, it allows users to temporarily access local devices (like printers) by excluding the detected local subnet from the WARP tunnel. This example indicates access is allowed until the next WARP reconnection, and only for subnets up to
/24.
Refers to the Device profile a device is using. In this example, the ID is
000000x1-00x1-1xx0-1xx1-11101x1axx11.
To verify that WARP is configured and working properly, review the following:
- Is the wrong profile ID applied to the device?
- Is the wrong split tunnel configuration active on the device?
A profile ID is a unique identifier assigned to each device profile in the Zero Trust dashboard, used to determine which configuration settings apply to a device.
To check that the applied device profile is the intended device profile:
- Go to Zero Trust ↗ > Settings > WARP Client.
- Find and select the device profile intended for the device.
- Under Profile details, compare the displayed Profile ID with the
Profile IDin the
warp-settings.txtfile.
If your organization has multiple device profiles defined in the Zero Trust dashboard, a device may be matched to an unexpected profile because:
- How profile precedence is configured.
- Managed network issues (if you are using a managed network.)
- User group mismatch.
- Lack of precise match rules.
Cloudflare WARP evaluates device profiles dynamically based on a hierarchy. When a device connects, WARP checks the profiles from top to bottom as they appear in the dashboard. WARP follows the first match principle — once a device matches a profile, WARP stops evaluating and no subsequent profiles can override the decision.
The Default profile is always at the bottom of the list. It will only be applied if the device does not meet the criteria of any profile listed above it. If you make another custom profile the default, all settings will be copied over into the Default profile.
Administrators can create multiple profiles to apply different settings based on specific criteria such as user identity, location, or operating system. Understanding this top-to-bottom evaluation order is crucial for ensuring that the correct policies are applied to devices.
A managed network is a network location that you define with a TLS endpoint, like a physical office. The WARP client checks for this TLS endpoint to determine its location and apply the corresponding device profile.
If the managed network is misconfigured or the TLS endpoint is unreachable, the device may fall back to an unintended profile.
When troubleshooting WARP for managed network issues:
-
Verify the endpoint is reachable.
The WARP client connects to the TLS endpoint to identify the network. If the endpoint is down or unreachable, the WARP client will fail to detect the network and apply the wrong profile.
To test connectivity and obtain the SHA-256 fingerprint of a remote server:
The output will look something like:
If the endpoint is down, you will receive a
Could not find certificate from <stdin>response.
If you received a returned SHA-256 fingerprint:
- Log into Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Go to Manage Networks > Edit.
- Compare the TLS Cert SHA-256 in the dashboard with the returned fingerprint in your terminal to ensure they match.
-
Use a single profile for a single location.
To simplify management and prevent errors, avoid creating multiple managed network profiles for the same location. For example, if you have multiple TLS endpoints in one office, link them all to a single device profile. This reduces the risk of a device matching an unintended profile due to a configuration error.
If a user is having issues with a device profile, it may be because they are not part of the correct user group. This can happen when an organization is not using SCIM for automatic identity provider (IdP) updates.
To check that the user belongs to the intended group:
- Log into Zero Trust ↗ > go to My Team > Users.
- Select the user.
- Under User Registry Identity, select the user's name.
- The Get-identity endpoint lists all the groups the user belongs to.
If the user was recently added to a group, they will need to update their group membership with Cloudflare Zero Trust. This can be accomplished by logging into the reauthenticate endpoint.
To manually refresh your Cloudflare Access session and update your group information from your identity provider (IdP), go to the following URL in your browser and fill in your team name:
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/refresh-identity
Reauthenticating resets your session duration and fetches the latest group information from the organization's IdP.
To modify the match rules of a device profile, you will need to edit the device profile. To edit the device profile:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
-
In the Profile settings card, find the profile you want to update and select Configure.
-
Use selectors to add or adjust match rules, and modify WARP settings for this profile as needed.
-
Select Save profile.
It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.
Split Tunnels can be configured to exclude or include IP addresses or domains from going through WARP. This feature is commonly used to run WARP alongside a VPN (in Exclude mode) or to provide access to a specific private network (in Include mode).
Because Split Tunnels controls what Gateway has visibility on at the network level, we recommend testing all changes before rolling out updates to end users.
A misconfigured split tunnel can cause connectivity issues.
For example, if you set your mode to Exclude IPs and domains and accidentally exclude an IP address needed by an application, that application may not work correctly. Similarly, in Include IPs and domains mode, forgetting to include a necessary IP or domain will cause traffic to bypass WARP, and you will lose access to your Zero Trust security features.
After downloading the WARP diagnostic logs, review that your configuration is working as intended:
-
Open the
warp-settings.txtfile and find
Exclude mode, with hosts/ips:or
Include mode, with hosts/ips:.
-
Log into Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP client.
-
Find and select the device profile intended for the device.
-
Select Edit.
-
Find Split Tunnels and note the mode you have selected > select Manage.
-
Cross-reference the IPs/hosts you have configured in the Zero Trust dashboard with the IPs/hosts listed in
warp-settings.txt.
If your dashboard split tunnel configuration does not match your
warp-settings.txt file configuration, you may need to force the WARP client to update its settings.
If the split tunnel configuration in
warp-settings.txt does not match the dashboard, you can force the WARP client to fetch the latest settings.
This can be done by instructing the end user to toggle WARP off and on, or reset their encryption keys.
Both methods update the client with the latest configuration.
On the end user device, open the WARP GUI and toggle WARP on and off.
After you toggle WARP back on, the WARP client will fetch new settings when it reconnects.
To reset the encryption keys on an end user's desktop:
- Open the WARP GUI.
- Select the gear icon.
- Select Preferences > Connection > Reset encryption keys.
Resetting the encryption keys forces the WARP client to reestablish its tunnel and retrieve the latest configuration.
Effective troubleshooting depends on clear, detailed support tickets. The more context you provide, the faster support can identify and resolve the issue.
To ensure efficient resolution when contacting support, include as much relevant detail as possible in your ticket:
