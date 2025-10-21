WARP architecture

This guide explains how the Cloudflare WARP client interacts with a device's operating system to route traffic in Gateway with WARP mode.

In Gateway with DoH mode, the IP traffic information does not apply. In Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering mode, the DNS traffic information does not apply.

WARP traffic flow

The WARP client allows organizations to have granular control over the applications an end user device can access. The client forwards DNS and network traffic from the device to Cloudflare's global network, where Zero Trust policies are applied in the cloud. On all operating systems, the WARP daemon maintains three connections between the device and Cloudflare:

Connection Protocol Purpose WARP tunnel (via WireGuard or MASQUE) UDP Send IP packets to Gateway for network policy enforcement, HTTP policy enforcement, and private network access. DoH ↗ HTTPS Send DNS requests to Gateway for DNS policy enforcement. The DoH connection is maintained inside of the WARP tunnel. Device orchestration HTTPS Perform user registration, check device posture, apply WARP profile settings.

flowchart LR subgraph Device W[WARP client] -.-> D D[DNS proxy] W -.-> V[Virtual interface] end subgraph Cloudflare A[Zero Trust account] subgraph Gateway N[L3/L4 firewall] G[DNS resolver] end end W<--"Device orchestration"-->A subgraph tunnel["WARP tunnel"] ip@{ shape: text, label: "Network traffic" } dns@{ shape: text, label: "DNS traffic" } end V --- ip-->N D --- dns-->G N --> O[(Application)]

Your Split Tunnel configuration determines what IP traffic is sent down the WARP tunnel. Your Local Domain Fallback configuration determines which DNS requests are sent to Gateway via DoH. Traffic to the device orchestration API endpoint does not obey Split Tunnel rules since the connection always operates outside of the WARP tunnel.

Next, you will learn how WARP configures your operating system to apply your Local Domain Fallback and Split Tunnel routing rules. Implementation details differ between desktop and mobile clients.

Windows, macOS, and Linux

The desktop client consists of two components: a service/daemon that handles all WARP functionality on your device, and a GUI wrapper that makes it easier for a user to interact with the daemon.

DNS traffic

When you turn on WARP, WARP creates a local DNS proxy on the device and binds it to these IP addresses on port 53 (the port designated for DNS traffic):

IPv4 : 127.0.2.2 and 127.0.2.3

: and IPv6 : macOS and Linux: fd01:db8:1111::2 and fd01:db8:1111::3 Windows: ::ffff:127.0.2.2

:

WARP then configures the operating system to send all DNS requests to these IP addresses. All network interfaces on the device will now use this local DNS proxy for DNS resolution. In other words, all DNS traffic will now be handled by the WARP client.

Note Browsers with DoH configured will bypass the local DNS proxy. You may need to disable DoH settings in the browser.

Based on your Local Domain Fallback configuration, WARP will either forward the request to Gateway for DNS policy enforcement or forward the request to your private DNS resolver.

Requests to Gateway are sent over our DoH connection inside the WARP tunnel.

Requests to your private DNS resolver are sent either inside or outside of the tunnel depending on your Split Tunnel configuration. For more information, refer to How the WARP client handles DNS requests.

flowchart LR D{{DNS request}}-->L["Local DNS proxy <br> (127.0.2.2 and 127.0.2.3)"]-->R{In local domain fallback?} R -- Yes --> F[Private DNS resolver] R -- No --> G[Cloudflare Gateway]

You can verify that the operating system is using WARP's local DNS proxy:

macOS

Windows

Linux On macOS, open a terminal window and run scutil --dns . The DNS servers should be set to WARP's local DNS proxy IPs. Terminal window scutil --dns DNS configuration (for scoped queries ) resolver #1 search domain[0] : <DNS-SEARCH-DOMAIN> nameserver[0] : 127.0.2.2 nameserver[1] : 127.0.2.3 if_index : 15 (en0) flags : Scoped, Request A records reach : 0x00030002 (Reachable,Local Address,Directly Reachable Address ) resolver #2 nameserver[0] : 127.0.2.2 nameserver[1] : 127.0.2.3 nameserver[2] : fd01:db8:1111::2 nameserver[3] : fd01:db8:1111::3 if_index : 23 (utun3) flags : Scoped, Request A records, Request AAAA records reach : 0x00030002 (Reachable,Local Address,Directly Reachable Address ) On Windows, open a PowerShell window and run ipconfig . The DNS servers should be set to WARP's local DNS proxy IPs. PowerShell ipconfig Windows IP Configuration Unknown adapter CloudflareWARP: Connection-specific DNS Suffix . : Description . . . . . . . . . . . : Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel Physical Address. . . . . . . . . : DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes IPv6 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 2606:4700:110:8f79:145:f180:fc4:8106(Preferred) Link-local IPv6 Address . . . . . : fe80::83b:d647:4bed:d388%49(Preferred) IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.16.0.2(Preferred) Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.255 Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 127.0.2.2 127.0.2.3 NetBIOS over Tcpip. . . . . . . . : Enabled On Linux, check the /etc/resolv.conf file. The DNS servers should be set to WARP's local DNS proxy IPs. Terminal window cat /etc/resolv.conf # This file was generated by cloudflare-warp. nameserver 127.0.2.2 nameserver 127.0.2.3 nameserver fd01:db8:1111::2 nameserver fd01:db8:1111::3 search <DNS-SEARCH-DOMAIN> options edns0 options trust-ad

IP traffic

When you turn on WARP, WARP makes three changes on the device to control if traffic is sent inside or outside of the WARP tunnel:

Creates a virtual network interface.

Modifies the operating system routing table according to your Split Tunnel rules.

Modifies the operating system firewall according to your Split Tunnel rules.

flowchart LR P{{IP packet}}-->R["OS routing table"]-->F["OS firewall"] --> S{Excluded from Split Tunnels?} S -- Yes --> A[(Application)] S -- No --> U["Virtual interface<br> (172.16.0.2)"] --> G[Cloudflare Gateway]

Virtual interface

Virtual interfaces allow the operating system to logically subdivide a physical interface, such as a network interface controller (NIC), into separate interfaces for the purposes of routing IP traffic. WARP's virtual interface is what maintains the WireGuard/MASQUE connection between the device and Cloudflare. By default, its IP address is hardcoded as 172.16.0.2 . You can use Override local interface IP to assign unique IPs per device.

To view a list of all network interfaces on the operating system:

macOS

Windows

Linux On macOS, run ifconfig . When WARP is turned on, you will see a utun interface with IP address 172.16.0.2 . Terminal window ifconfig <redacted> utun3: flags=8051<UP,POINTOPOINT,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1280 inet 172.16.0.2 -- > 172.16.0.2 netmask 0xffffffff inet6 fe80::f6d4:88ff:fe82:6d9e%utun3 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x17 inet6 2606:4700:110:8c7d:7369:7526:a59b:5636 prefixlen 128 nd6 options=201<PERFORMNUD,DAD> On Windows, run ipconfig . When WARP is turned on, you will see an adapter called CloudflareWARP with IP address 172.16.0.2 . PowerShell ipconfig Windows IP Configuration Unknown adapter CloudflareWARP: Connection-specific DNS Suffix . : Description . . . . . . . . . . . : Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel Physical Address. . . . . . . . . : DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes IPv6 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 2606:4700:110:8f79:145:f180:fc4:8106(Preferred) Link-local IPv6 Address . . . . . : fe80::83b:d647:4bed:d388%49(Preferred) IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.16.0.2(Preferred) Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.255 Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 127.0.2.2 127.0.2.3 NetBIOS over Tcpip. . . . . . . . : Enabled On Linux, run ifconfig or ip addr . When WARP is turned on, you will see a utun interface with IP address 172.16.0.2 . Terminal window ip addr <redacted> 3: CloudflareWARP: <POINTOPOINT,MULTICAST,NOARP,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1280 qdisc mq state UNKNOWN group default qlen 500 link/none inet 172.16.0.2/32 scope global CloudflareWARP valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 2606:4700:110:8a2e:a5f7:a8de:a1f9:919/128 scope global valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::117e:276b:8a79:c498/64 scope link stable-privacy valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

Routing table

WARP edits the system routing table to control what IP traffic goes to Gateway. The routing table indicates which network interface should handle packets to a particular IP address. By default, all traffic routes through WARP's virtual interface except for the IPs and domains on your Split Tunnel exclude list (which use the default interface on your device).

You can verify that the routing table matches your Split Tunnel rules:

macOS

Windows

Linux To view the entire routing table on macOS, run netstat -r . You can also search the routing table for a domain or IP address. In this example, we see that traffic to google.com is sent through utun3 , which is the WARP virtual interface on this device: Terminal window route get google.com route to: lga25s81-in-f14.1e100.net destination: 136.0.0.0 mask: 248.0.0.0 interface: utun3 flags: <UP,DONE,PRCLONING> recvpipe sendpipe ssthresh rtt,msec rttvar hopcount mtu expire 0 0 0 0 0 0 1280 0 In contrast, this DHCP address is excluded from WARP and uses the default interface: Terminal window route get 169.254.0.0 route to: 169.254.0.0 destination: 169.254.0.0 mask: 255.255.0.0 interface: en0 flags: <UP,DONE,CLONING,STATIC> recvpipe sendpipe ssthresh rtt,msec rttvar hopcount mtu expire 0 0 0 0 0 0 1500 -210842 To view the entire routing table on Windows, run netstat -r . You can also search the routing table for an IP address. In this example, we see that traffic to 1.1.1.1 is sent through the WARP virtual interface: PowerShell Find-NetRoute - RemoteIPAddress "1.1.1.1" | Select-Object InterfaceAlias - Last 1 InterfaceAlias -------------- CloudflareWARP In contrast, this DHCP address is excluded from WARP and uses the default interface: PowerShell Find-NetRoute - RemoteIPAddress "169.254.0.0" | Select-Object InterfaceAlias - Last 1 InterfaceAlias -------------- Wi-Fi To view the entire routing table on Linux, run ip -6 route show table all or ip -4 route show table all . You can also search the routing table for an IP address. In this example, we see that traffic to 1.1.1.1 is sent through the WARP virtual interface: Terminal window ip route get 1.1.1.1 1.1.1.1 dev CloudflareWARP table 65743 src 172.16.0.2 uid 1000 cache In contrast, this DHCP address is excluded from WARP and uses the default interface: Terminal window ip route get 169.254.0.0 169.254.0.0 dev ens18 src 172.24.8.6 uid 1000 cache

System firewall

WARP modifies the operating system firewall to enforce your Split Tunnel rules. This adds a layer of protection in case a service bypasses the routing table and tries to send traffic directly through another interface. For example, if traffic to 203.0.113.0 is supposed to be inspected by Gateway, we create a firewall rule that blocks 203.0.113.0 on all interfaces except for utun .

iOS, Android, and ChromeOS

On iOS and Android/ChromeOS, the Cloudflare One Agent installs itself as a VPN client to capture and route all traffic. The app is built on the official VPN framework for iOS and Android. For more information, refer to Apple's NetworkExtension documentation ↗ and Google's Android developer documentation ↗.

Note that ChromeOS runs the Android app in a virtual machine, rather than running a native Chrome app.