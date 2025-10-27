Cloudflare measures WAN Tunnels usage based on the 95th percentile of bandwidth utilized by the customer's configured network.

Configured WAN Tunnels network's bandwidth refers to the sum of traffic routed in and out of Magic WAN network namespace by measuring and summing each active customer's configured GRE ↗, IPSEC ↗, Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Network Interconnect tunnel's highest P95th percentile (ingress or egress traffic). The usage measurement excludes WARP traffic.

To measure 95th percentile bandwidth at each tunnel, Cloudflare records bandwidth incoming and leaving our global network at five minute intervals, sorts these measurements in descending order, and discards the top 5% of recorded measurements. The highest remaining value constitutes the 95th percentile bandwidth measurement for that time period.