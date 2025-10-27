You can use Cloudflare Load Balancing with WAN Tunnels to distribute traffic across endpoints, reducing strain and improving the performance of your network. This works through Private Network Load Balancing, which supports both on-ramping and off-ramping traffic to WAN Tunnels.

Refer to Private Network Load Balancing for more information about the feature and how to set it up. You will need to enable Load Balancing before you can use this feature.