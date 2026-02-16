Connect a Ubiquiti UniFi Gateway to Cloudflare's network using Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN). These steps use the Cloud Gateway Max (UCG-Max) but work with other UniFi gateways supporting route-based IPsec (Internet Protocol Security) VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), like the Dream Machine series.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare account with Cloudflare WAN enabled (contact your account team)

UniFi Cloud Gateway or Dream Machine with IPsec support

UniFi Network Application (self-hosted or cloud)

Static public IP from your ISP

Admin access to both Cloudflare and UniFi

Gather a Magic Anycast IPv4 address from the Leased IPs section in the dashboard Go to Address space Contact your account team if you do not see any IPs listed.

address from the section in the dashboard

1. Configure Cloudflare WAN

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Connectors > Cloudflare WAN, and select Create.

Select IPsec tunnel > Next, and fill in the following settings: Name : unifi-gw-primary

: IPv4 Interface Address : 10.252.2.28/31 or refer to the Tunnel endpoints documentation

: or refer to the Tunnel endpoints documentation Customer Endpoint : This should be your UniFi Gateway's WAN IP (for example, 203.0.113.10 )

: This should be your UniFi Gateway's WAN IP (for example, ) Cloudflare Endpoint : This should be one of the IPv4 addresses gathered from Leased IPs.

: This should be one of the IPv4 addresses gathered from Leased IPs. Under Tunnel Health checks , select: Health check rate : Set to desired level Health check type : Request Health check direction : Bidirectional Health check target : Default

, select: Under Pre-shared key : Select Add pre-shared key later . This key will be given during the UniFi site-to-site VPN configuration.

:

2. Configure site-to-site VPN on UniFi

In UniFi Network, go to Settings > VPN > Site-to-Site VPN. Select Create New. Configure the following settings: VPN Type: IPsec .

. Name: Cloudflare-Magic-WAN .

. Pre-shared key: Copy this key. You need it for the Cloudflare WAN tunnel.

Copy this key. You need it for the Cloudflare WAN tunnel. Local IP: Select the WAN interface (for example, WAN1 ).

Select the WAN interface (for example, ). Remote IP: Enter the Cloudflare endpoint IP from Step 1.

Enter the Cloudflare endpoint IP from Step 1. VPN Method: Route Based.

Route Based. Tunnel IP: 10.252.2.29/31 or refer to the Tunnel endpoints documentation.

or refer to the Tunnel endpoints documentation. Remote Networks: Inside Cloudflare tunnel address (for example, 10.252.2.28/31 ) and other remote subnets to access through Cloudflare WAN. Set Advanced settings: Key Exchange Version : IKEv2.

: IKEv2. IKE Encryption : AES-256.

: AES-256. IKE Hash : SHA256.

: SHA256. IKE DH Group : 14.

: 14. IKE Lifetime : 28800.

: 28800. ESP Encryption : AES-256.

: AES-256. ESP Hash : SHA256.

: SHA256. ESP DH Group : 14.

: 14. ESP Lifetime : 28800.

: 28800. PFS : Enabled.

: Enabled. Local Authentication ID : Auto.

: Auto. Remote Authentication ID : Uncheck Auto , and enter the Cloudflare Endpoint IP from Step 1.

: Uncheck , and enter the Cloudflare Endpoint IP from Step 1. MTU: 1436. Select Apply

3. Add pre-shared key to Cloudflare

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. In WAN tunnels, find the IPsec tunnel you have just created.

Select your tunnel and then Edit. Paste the preshared key from Step 2. Select Save.

4. Configure Routes

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Routes > WAN routes > Create.

Enter the following settings: Prefix : Your local network (for example, 192.168.1.0/24 ).

: Your local network (for example, ). Tunnel/Next hop : Select your tunnel.

: Select your tunnel. Priority: 100 . Select Add routes to add your static route.

Verify connections

Wait a few minutes, then access both Cloudflare and UniFi to verify the tunnel's status:

Cloudflare Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Insights. Go to Network visibility > WAN connector health. Find the tunnel you have just created and make sure its status shows Up. Refer to Check tunnel health in the dashboard for more information.

UniFi Go to Settings > VPN, and make sure the status is Connected.

Troubleshooting

Tunnel down:

Verify Peer IP, pre-shared key, and IPsec settings match on both sides

Check that the ISP is not blocking UDP ports 500 / 4500

Traffic not routing:

Verify Remote Subnets setting in UniFi VPN configuration

Check firewall rules are not blocking VPN traffic

Health check fails:

Allow ICMP from Cloudflare to the customer-side tunnel IP

Target should be the /31 interface IP, not your LAN gateway

Policy-based routing

To route only specific devices through Cloudflare (UniFi Network Application):

Remove unnecessary routes from Remote Subnets in your VPN configuration. Go to Settings > Policy Table. Under Policy Engine select Create New Policy with the following settings: Select Route .

. Name : Provide a name for the policy.

: Provide a name for the policy. Type : Policy-Based.

: Policy-Based. Interface/VPN Tunnel : Select the VPN Tunnel (for example, Cloudflare-Magic-WAN ).

: Select the VPN Tunnel (for example, ). Kill Switch : Enabled (recommended).

: Enabled (recommended). Source : Select Device/Network and then choose the Device(s) or Network(s).

: Select and then choose the Device(s) or Network(s). Destination : Any.

: Any. Interface: Your VPN tunnel.

Next Steps

Use Cloudflare Network Firewall for network policies.

Configure a second tunnel for redundancy.

Monitor traffic in the Cloudflare WAN dashboard.

You are now routing traffic through Cloudflare's network using Cloudflare WAN.