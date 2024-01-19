Get started with Cloudflare Notifications

The list of notifications available depends on the type of account you have. Refer to Available Notifications to learn more about what each notification does and what do to when receiving one.

You can check the Notification History using the API to view notifications that have been generated for your account.

To create a notification via the Cloudflare dashboard, you will need to have the Super Administrator or Administrator role.

You can also create a notification if you have an edit role for the feature that you want to create an alert for. For example, if you want to create a Load Balancing Pool Enablement notification, you will need to have the Load Balancer role.

An API token needs to have the Notifications Read/Write permission to create a notification,

​​ Configure notifications

This guide will help you create, edit, test, or delete notifications using the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Create a notification

You can create a notification via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. Select Add. On the notification you want to create, choose Select. Name the notification. Enter an email address to receive the notifications.

Professional and Business plans will have access to other options such as configuring PagerDuty or accessing webhooks.

(Optional) Specify any additional options for the notification, if required. For example, some notifications require that you select one or more domains or services. Select Create.

The browser will navigate back to the list of notifications, where the new notification will appear as Enabled.

​​ Edit a notification

You can edit existing Notifications via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. Select Edit on the Notification that you want to modify. Make your changes as needed and select Save.

The browser will navigate back to the list of notifications.

​​ Disable or delete a notification

You can delete or disable existing Notifications via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. On the notification that you want to disable, select the Enabled toggle. To delete it, select Delete.

​​ Test a notification

To verify that notifications will be sent to the correct location or to view which details are available, you can test a notification by selecting Test on any enabled notification.

This action sends a notification with fake data.