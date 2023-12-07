Monitor Cloudflare Tunnel with Grafana

Grafana External link icon Open external link is a dashboard tool that visualizes data stored in other databases. You can use Grafana to convert your tunnel metrics into actionable insights.

It is not possible to push metrics directly from cloudflared to Grafana. Instead, cloudflared runs a Prometheus External link icon Open external link metrics endpoint, which a Prometheus server periodically scrapes. Grafana then uses Prometheus as a data source to present metrics to the administrator.

This tutorial covers how to create the metrics endpoint, set up the Prometheus server, and view the data in Grafana.