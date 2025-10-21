 Skip to content
Configure cloudflared parameters

Remotely-managed tunnels run as a service on your OS. You can modify the Cloudflare Tunnel service with one or more general-purpose tunnel parameters.

Update tunnel run parameters

On Linux, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using systemctl. By default, the service will be named cloudflared.service. To configure your tunnel on Linux:

  1. Open cloudflared.service.

    Terminal window
    sudo systemctl edit --full cloudflared.service

  2. Modify the cloudflared tunnel run command with the desired configuration flag. For example,

    [Unit]
    Description=Cloudflare Tunnel
    After=network.target
    

    [Service]
    TimeoutStartSec=0
    Type=notify
    ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared tunnel --loglevel debug --logfile /var/log/cloudflared/cloudflared.log run --token <TOKEN VALUE>
    Restart=on-failure
    RestartSec=5s
    

    [Install]
    WantedBy=multi-user.target

  3. Restart cloudflared.service:

    Terminal window
    sudo systemctl restart cloudflared

  4. To verify the new configuration, check the service status:

    Terminal window
    sudo systemctl status cloudflared
     cloudflared.service - cloudflared
     Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/cloudflared.service; enabled; preset: enabled)
     Active: active (running) since Wed 2024-10-09 20:02:59 UTC; 2s ago
    Main PID: 2157 (cloudflared)
      Tasks: 8 (limit: 1136)
     Memory: 16.3M
        CPU: 136ms
     CGroup: /system.slice/cloudflared.service
             └─2157 /usr/bin/cloudflared tunnel --loglevel debug --logfile /var/log/cloudflared/cloudflared.log run --token eyJhIjoi...

Update origin configuration

To configure how cloudflared sends requests to your published applications:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Networks > Tunnels.
  2. Choose a tunnel and select Configure.
  3. Select the Published application routes tab.
  4. Choose an application and select Edit.
  5. Under Additional application settings, modify one or more origin configuration parameters.
  6. Select Save.