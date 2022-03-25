Manage DNS records

changing your nameservers

If you want more control over which DNS records are imported and how, use the bulk imports . If your domain is added to Cloudflare by a hosting partner, manage your DNS records via the hosting partner.

​​ Create DNS records

​​ Using the dashboard

To create a DNS record in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account and domain. Go to DNS. Click Add record. Choose a record Type . Complete the required fields. Click Save.

​​ Using the API

To create records with the API, use a POST request External link icon Open external link .

​​ Edit DNS records

​​ Using the dashboard

To edit DNS records in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account and domain. Go to DNS. On a specific record, click Edit. Make any necessary changes. Click Save.

​​ Using the API

To update part of a record with the API, use a PATCH request External link icon Open external link . If you want to overwrite the entire existing record, use a PUT request External link icon Open external link .

​​ Delete DNS records

​​ Using the dashboard

To delete DNS records in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account and domain. Go to DNS. On a specific record, click Edit. Click Delete. Click Delete again to confirm.

​​ Using the API