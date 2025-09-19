Protocols for published applications
When you add a published application route to a Cloudflare Tunnel, you are instructing Cloudflare to proxy requests for your public hostname to a service running privately behind
cloudflared. The table below lists the service types that can route to a public hostname. Non-HTTP services will require installing
cloudflared on the client for end users to connect.
|Service type
|Description
|Example
service value
|HTTP
|Incoming requests to Cloudflare over HTTPS are proxied to the local web service via HTTP.
http://localhost:8000
|HTTPS
|Incoming requests to Cloudflare over HTTPS are proxied directly to the local web service. You can disable TLS verification if your origin uses self-signed certificates.
https://localhost:8000
|UNIX
|Just like HTTP, but using a Unix socket instead.
unix:/home/production/echo.sock
|TCP
|Enables TCP streams over a Websocket connection.
cloudflared will take the packets received from the Websocket and reach out to the origin using TCP. To connect to the public hostname over arbitrary TCP, the user needs to run
cloudflared access tcp, and there are no guarantees on how long the TCP tunnel will live. For long-lived connections, we recommend using WARP-to-Tunnel instead.
tcp://localhost:2222
|SSH
|Enables SSH streams over a Websocket connection.
cloudflared will take the packets received from the Websocket and reach out to the origin using SSH. To connect to the public hostname over SSH, the client needs to run
cloudflared access ssh, and there are no guarantees on how long the SSH connection will last. For long-lived connections, we recommend using WARP-to-Tunnel instead.
ssh://localhost:22
|RDP
|Similar to TCP but for RDP streams only. For more information, refer to Connect to RDP with client-side cloudflared.
rdp://localhost:3389
|UNIX + TLS
|Just like HTTPS, but using a Unix socket instead.
unix+tls:/home/production/echo.sock
|SMB
|Similar to TCP but for SMB streams only. For more information, refer to Connect to SMB with client-side cloudflared.
smb://localhost:445
|HTTP_STATUS
|Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status.
http_status:404
|BASTION
cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address.
bastion
|HELLO_WORLD
|Test server for validating your Cloudflare Tunnel connection (for locally managed tunnels only).
hello_world
