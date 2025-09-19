Protocols for published applications

HTTP Incoming requests to Cloudflare over HTTPS are proxied to the local web service via HTTP. http://localhost:8000

HTTPS Incoming requests to Cloudflare over HTTPS are proxied directly to the local web service. You can disable TLS verification if your origin uses self-signed certificates. https://localhost:8000

UNIX Just like HTTP, but using a Unix socket instead. unix:/home/production/echo.sock

TCP Enables TCP streams over a Websocket connection. cloudflared will take the packets received from the Websocket and reach out to the origin using TCP. To connect to the public hostname over arbitrary TCP, the user needs to run cloudflared access tcp , and there are no guarantees on how long the TCP tunnel will live. For long-lived connections, we recommend using WARP-to-Tunnel instead. tcp://localhost:2222

SSH Enables SSH streams over a Websocket connection. cloudflared will take the packets received from the Websocket and reach out to the origin using SSH. To connect to the public hostname over SSH, the client needs to run cloudflared access ssh , and there are no guarantees on how long the SSH connection will last. For long-lived connections, we recommend using WARP-to-Tunnel instead. ssh://localhost:22

RDP Similar to TCP but for RDP streams only. For more information, refer to Connect to RDP with client-side cloudflared. rdp://localhost:3389

UNIX + TLS Just like HTTPS, but using a Unix socket instead. unix+tls:/home/production/echo.sock

SMB Similar to TCP but for SMB streams only. For more information, refer to Connect to SMB with client-side cloudflared. smb://localhost:445

HTTP_STATUS Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status. http_status:404

BASTION cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address. bastion