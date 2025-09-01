WARP troubleshooting guide

This guide helps you diagnose and resolve common issues with the Cloudflare WARP client. It covers how to troubleshoot the WARP client on desktop operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

1. Before you start

Prerequisites

You must have completed the Zero Trust onboarding flow with a Zero Trust organization created.

You must have the WARP client installed on an end user device.

You must have a role that gives admin permission to access logs on the Cloudflare dashboard.

Check your WARP version

Many troubleshooting issues are caused by outdated client versions. For the best performance and compatibility, administrators should check for new releases and update the WARP client before attempting to troubleshoot other issues.

After updating the WARP client, monitor the issue to see if it recurs. If the issue persists, continue with the troubleshooting guide.

Check the device's WARP version Via the device: Open the WARP GUI on the desktop. Select the gear icon. Select About WARP. Via the Zero Trust dashboard: Log into Zero Trust ↗ > go to My Team > Devices. Select the device you want to investigate. Find the device's WARP version under Client version in the side menu.

WARP basics

Understand the WARP client’s architecture, installation paths, and modes to help you diagnose issues with greater accuracy.

WARP architecture

The WARP client consists of:

Graphical User Interface (GUI) : Control panel that allows end users to view WARP's status and perform actions such as turning WARP on or off.

: Control panel that allows end users to view WARP's status and perform actions such as turning WARP on or off. WARP daemon (or service): Core background component responsible for establishing secure tunnels (using WireGuard or MASQUE) and handling all WARP functionality on your device.

Refer to WARP architecture for more information on how the WARP client interacts with a device's operating system to route traffic.

WARP installation details

The GUI and daemon (or service) have different names and are stored in the following locations:

Windows Windows Service / Daemon C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe GUI application C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe Logs Location Daemon C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\

GUI Logs C:\Users\<USER>.WARP\AppData\Local

or

%LOCALAPPDATA%\Cloudflare

macOS macOS Service / Daemon /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP GUI application /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP Logs Location Daemon /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/ GUI Logs ~/Library/Logs/Cloudflare/

Linux Linux Service / Daemon /bin/warp-svc GUI application /bin/warp-taskbar Logs Location /var/log/cloudflare-warp/

/var/lib/cloudflare-warp

Along with the WARP GUI and daemon, warp-cli and warp-diag are also installed on the machine and added to the system path for use from any terminal session.

warp-diag is a command-line diagnostics tool that collects logs, configuration details, and connectivity data from the WARP client to help troubleshoot issues.

warp-cli is the command-line interface (CLI) for managing and configuring the Cloudflare WARP client, allowing users to connect, disconnect, and adjust settings programmatically.

WARP modes

WARP operates in several modes, each with different traffic handling capabilities:

Each WARP mode offers a different set of Zero Trust features.

2. Collect diagnostic logs

You can collect diagnostic logs in two ways: the Cloudflare dashboard or the warp-diag command-line interface (CLI).

Option A: Collect logs via the Cloudflare dashboard

Collect WARP diagnostic logs remotely from the Zero Trust dashboard by using Digital Experience Monitoring's (DEX) remote captures.

Start a remote capture

Best practice To troubleshoot effectively, Cloudflare recommends reproducing the issue and noting your timestamps immediately before collecting logs. Though recreating the issue may not be possible in all cases, reproducing the issue right before WARP diag collection or during the window that a packet capture (PCAP) is running will help you troubleshoot with greater visibility. Refer to WARP log retention window to learn more.

Devices must be actively connected to the Internet for remote captures to run.

To capture data from a remote device:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Remote captures. Select up to 10 devices that you want to run a capture on. Devices must be registered in your Zero Trust organization. Configure the types of captures to run. Packet captures (PCAP) : Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface).

: Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface). WARP Diagnostics Logs: Generates a WARP diagnostic log of the past 96 hours. To include a routing test for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration, select Test all routes. Note Test all routes will extend the time for diagnostics to run and may temporarily impact device performance during the test. You must select WARP Diagnostic Logs. You can also choose to run a PCAP and reproduce the issue in the window the PCAP is running to gain further network insight. The scope of this troubleshooting covers only WARP diagnostic logs. If not choosing PCAPs, reproduce the issue right before running diagnostics. Select Run diagnostics.

DEX will now send capture requests to the configured devices. If the WARP client is disconnected, the capture will time out after 10 minutes.

Check remote capture status

To view a list of captures, go to DEX > Remote captures. The Status column displays one of the following options:

Success : The capture is complete and ready for download. Any partially successful captures will still upload to Cloudflare. For example, there could be a scenario where the PCAP succeeds on the primary network interface but fails on the WARP tunnel interface. You can review PCAP results to determine which PCAPs succeeded or failed.

: The capture is complete and ready for download. Any partially successful captures will still upload to Cloudflare. For example, there could be a scenario where the PCAP succeeds on the primary network interface but fails on the WARP tunnel interface. You can review PCAP results to determine which PCAPs succeeded or failed. Running : The capture is in progress on the device.

: The capture is in progress on the device. Pending Upload : The capture is complete but not yet ready for download.

: The capture is complete but not yet ready for download. Failed: The capture has either timed out or encountered an error. To retry the capture, check the WARP client version and connectivity status, then start a new capture.

Download remote captures

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Remote captures. Find a successful capture. Select the three-dot menu and select Download.

This will download a ZIP file to your local machine called <capture-id>.zip . DEX will store capture data according to our log retention policy.

After you have your diagnostic files, go to Review key files to continue troubleshooting.

Option B: Collect logs via the CLI

Collect WARP diagnostic logs on your desktop using the warp-diag CLI.

To view WARP logs on desktop devices:

macOS

Windows

Linux Open a Terminal window. Run the warp-diag tool: Terminal window warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop. Open a Command Prompt or PowerShell window. Run the warp-diag tool: Terminal window C:\Users\JohnDoe > warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop. Open a Terminal window. Run the warp-diag tool: Terminal window warp-diag This will place a warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.

Best practice To troubleshoot effectively, Cloudflare recommends that you recreate the steps that cause the issue before running warp-diag and keep timestamps of your steps for review within the logs.

After you have your diagnostic files, go to Review key files to continue troubleshooting.

3. Review key files

WARP diagnostic logs capture the final WARP configuration and status on a device after all MDM policies and other software settings have been applied. Reviewing these logs can help you identify misconfigurations or unexpected behavior.

Check WARP status

Open the warp-status.txt file to review the status of the WARP connection when the warp-diag was collected. A connected WARP client will appear as:

Ok(Connected)

If the WARP client is experiencing issues, the error will display in the WARP GUI on the device. Use the Client errors documentation to identify your error, its cause, and the solution.

Check WARP settings

After you have checked WARP status, review WARP's settings on the device to check if the expected configuration has been applied. Open the warp-settings.txt file to review the WARP client settings. You will check the device's applied device profile and split tunnel configuration.

Example warp-settings.txt file

Find the WARP diagnostic logs on your desktop, and open the warp-settings.txt file. Review the following example warp-settings.txt file and the descriptions of its content below.

Merged configuration: (derived) Always On: true (network policy) Switch Locked: false # If false, does not allow the user to turn off the WARP toggle and disconnect the WARP client (network policy) Mode: WarpWithDnsOverHttps # The device's WARP mode, this mode is WARP with Gateway mode (network policy) WARP tunnel protocol: WireGuard (default) Disabled for Wifi: false (default) Disabled for Ethernet: false (reg defaults) Resolve via: 1xx0x1011xx000000000f0x00000x11.cloudflare-gateway.com @ [1xx.1xx.1x.1, 1x01:1x00:1x00::1xx1] # The SNI Cloudflare will use and the IP address for DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) requests (user set) qlog logging: Enabled (default) Onboarding: true # If true, the user sees an onboarding prompt when they first install the WARP client (network policy) Exclude mode, with hosts/ips: # Split tunnel configuration 1xx.1xx.1xx.1xx/25 (zoom) ... cname.user.net (network policy) Fallback domains: # Local domain fallback configuration intranet ... test (not set) Daemon Teams Auth: false (network policy) Disable Auto Fallback: false (network policy) Captive Portal: 180 (network policy) Support URL: my-organizations-support-portal.com # Your organization's support portal or IT help desk (user set) Organization: Organization-Name (network policy) Allow Mode Switch: true # The user is allowed to switch between WARP modes (network policy) Allow Updates: false # WARP client will not perform update checks (network policy) Allowed to Leave Org: true (api defaults) Known apple connectivity check IPs: xx.xxx.0.0/16; (network policy) LAN Access Settings: Allowed until reconnect on a /24 subnet # The maximum size of network that will be allowed when Access Lan is clicked. (network policy) Profile ID: 000000x1-00x1-1xx0-1xx1-11101x1axx11

Quick debugging The command warp-cli settings in a terminal will generate the same information that is present in the warp-settings.txt file.

Contents of warp-settings.txt file

Review the meanings of the fields in warp-settings.txt that are relevant to troubleshooting.

Always On

Refers to the current state of the WARP toggle in the GUI. In the example file, the WARP toggle is switched on.

Always On: true

Switch Locked

Refers to the Lock WARP Switch which allows the user to turn off the WARP switch and disconnect the client. In the example file, the value is false meaning the user is able to turn the WARP switch on or off at their discretion.

Switch Locked: false

When the Lock WARP switch is enabled ( true ), users will need an Admin override code to temporarily turn off WARP on their device.

Mode

Refers to the WARP mode the device is using. In the example file, the WARP mode is WarpWithDnsOverHttps which is Gateway with WARP mode. Refer to the WARP modes comparison matrix to match your warp-settings.txt file's value with the mode name.

Mode: WarpWithDnsOverHttps

Exclude mode, with hosts/ips

Refers to your split tunnel settings. In the example file, WARP is running in Exclude mode, meaning all traffic except for the traffic destined for these hosts and IPs will be sent through the WARP tunnel. The host cname.user.net and the IP 1xx.1xx.1xx.1xx/25 are both excluded from the WARP tunnel.

Exclude mode, with hosts/ips: 1xx.1xx.1xx.1xx/25 (zoom) ... cname.user.net

Exclude mode versus Include mode Exclude mode means all traffic will be sent through the WARP tunnel except for the IPs and domains you specify. Include mode means only traffic destined to the IPs or domains you specify will be sent through the WARP tunnel.

Fallback domains

Refers to your Local Domain Fallback settings. In the example file, WARP lists intranet as a domain that will not be sent to Gateway for processing and will instead be sent directly to the configured fallback servers.

(network policy) Fallback domains: intranet ...

Allow Mode Switch

Refers to the Mode switch setting. In the example file, the mode switch is enabled ( true ) which means the user has the option to switch between Gateway with WARP mode and Gateway with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) mode.

Allow Mode Switch: true

Refers to the Allow updates setting. In the example file, the allow updates setting is set to false meaning that the user will not receive update notifications when a new version of the WARP client is available and cannot update WARP without administrator approval.

Allow Updates: false

Allowed to Leave Org

Refers to the Allow device to leave organization setting. In the example file, the value is set to true meaning the user can log out from your Zero Trust organization.

Allowed to Leave Org: true

LAN Access Settings

Refers to the Allow users to enable local network exclusion setting. When enabled, it allows users to temporarily access local devices (like printers) by excluding the detected local subnet from the WARP tunnel. This example indicates access is allowed until the next WARP reconnection, and only for subnets up to /24 .

LAN Access Settings: Allowed until reconnect on a /24 subnet

Profile ID

Refers to the Device profile a device is using. In this example, the ID is 000000x1-00x1-1xx0-1xx1-11101x1axx11 .

Profile ID: 000000x1-00x1-1xx0-1xx1-11101x1axx11

4. Fix common misconfigurations

To verify that WARP is configured and working properly, review the following:

Is the wrong profile ID applied to the device? Is the wrong split tunnel configuration active on the device?

Wrong profile ID

A profile ID is a unique identifier assigned to each device profile in the Zero Trust dashboard, used to determine which configuration settings apply to a device.

If your organization has multiple device profiles defined in the Zero Trust dashboard, a device may be matched to an unexpected profile because:

How profile precedence is configured.

WARP evaluates profile IDs in the order they appear in the dashboard Cloudflare WARP evaluates device profiles dynamically based on a hierarchy. When a device connects, WARP checks the profiles from top to bottom as they appear in the dashboard. WARP follows the first match principle — once a device matches a profile, WARP stops evaluating and no subsequent profiles can override the decision. The Default profile is always at the bottom of the list. It will only be applied if the device does not meet the criteria of any profile listed above it. If you make another custom profile the default, all settings will be copied over into the Default profile. Administrators can create multiple profiles to apply different settings based on specific criteria such as user identity, location, or operating system. Understanding this top-to-bottom evaluation order is crucial for ensuring that the correct policies are applied to devices.

Check the applied device profile

To check that the applied device profile is the intended device profile:

Go to Zero Trust ↗ > Settings > WARP Client. Find and select the device profile intended for the device. Under Profile details, compare the displayed Profile ID with the Profile ID in the warp-settings.txt file.

If the profile ID displayed in the warp-settings.txt file does not match the intended device profile's ID shown in the dashboard:

Warning Avoid reordering profiles unless you are confident it will not affect other users.

Note Identity-based selectors are only available if the user enrolled the device by logging in to an identity provider (IdP).

Review your managed network settings

A managed network is a network location that you define with a TLS endpoint, like a physical office. The WARP client checks for this TLS endpoint to determine its location and apply the corresponding device profile.

If the managed network is misconfigured or the TLS endpoint is unreachable, the device may fall back to an unintended profile.

When troubleshooting WARP for managed network issues:

Verify the endpoint is reachable. The WARP client connects to the TLS endpoint to identify the network. If the endpoint is down or unreachable, the WARP client will fail to detect the network and apply the wrong profile. To test connectivity and obtain the SHA-256 fingerprint of a remote server: Terminal window openssl s_client -connect <private-server-IP>:443 < /dev/null 2> /dev/null | openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 | tr -d : The output will look something like: SHA256 Fingerprint=DD4F4806C57A5BBAF1AA5B080F0541DA75DB468D0A1FE731310149500CCD8662 If the endpoint is down, you will receive a Could not find certificate from <stdin> response. If you received a returned SHA-256 fingerprint: Log into Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Go to Manage Networks > Edit. Compare the TLS Cert SHA-256 in the dashboard with the returned fingerprint in your terminal to ensure they match. Use a single profile for a single location. To simplify management and prevent errors, avoid creating multiple managed network profiles for the same location. For example, if you have multiple TLS endpoints in one office, link them all to a single device profile. This reduces the risk of a device matching an unintended profile due to a configuration error.

Check a user's group membership

If a user is having issues with a device profile, it may be because they are not part of the correct user group. This can happen when an organization is not using SCIM for automatic identity provider (IdP) updates.

To check that the user belongs to the intended group:

Log into Zero Trust ↗ > go to My Team > Users. Select the user. Under User Registry Identity, select the user's name. The Get-identity endpoint lists all the groups the user belongs to.

If the user was recently added to a group, they will need to update their group membership with Cloudflare Zero Trust. This can be accomplished by logging into the reauthenticate endpoint.

To manually refresh your Cloudflare Access session and update your group information from your identity provider (IdP), go to the following URL in your browser and fill in your team name:

https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/refresh-identity

Reauthenticating resets your session duration and fetches the latest group information from the organization's IdP.

Edit your device profile match rules

To modify the match rules of a device profile, you will need to edit the device profile. To edit the device profile:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. In the Profile settings card, find the profile you want to update and select Configure. Use selectors to add or adjust match rules, and modify WARP settings for this profile as needed. Note Changing any of the settings below will cause the WARP connection to restart. The user may experience a brief period of connectivity loss while the new settings are being applied. Service mode

Local Domain Fallback

Split Tunnels Select Save profile.

It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.

Wrong split tunnel configuration

Split Tunnels can be configured to exclude or include IP addresses or domains from going through WARP. This feature is commonly used to run WARP alongside a VPN (in Exclude mode) or to provide access to a specific private network (in Include mode).

Warning Split Tunnels only impacts the flow of IP traffic. DNS requests are still resolved by Gateway and subject to DNS policies unless you add the domains to your Local Domain Fallback configuration.

Because Split Tunnels controls what Gateway has visibility on at the network level, we recommend testing all changes before rolling out updates to end users.

A misconfigured split tunnel can cause connectivity issues.

For example, if you set your mode to Exclude IPs and domains and accidentally exclude an IP address needed by an application, that application may not work correctly. Similarly, in Include IPs and domains mode, forgetting to include a necessary IP or domain will cause traffic to bypass WARP, and you will lose access to your Zero Trust security features.

1. Check the applied split tunnel configuration

After downloading the WARP diagnostic logs, review that your configuration is working as intended:

Open the warp-settings.txt file and find Exclude mode, with hosts/ips: or Include mode, with hosts/ips: . Exclude mode versus Include mode Exclude mode means all traffic will be sent through the WARP tunnel except for the IPs and domains you specify. Include mode means only traffic destined to the IPs or domains you specify will be sent through the WARP tunnel. Log into Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP client. Find and select the device profile intended for the device. Select Edit. Find Split Tunnels and note the mode you have selected > select Manage. Cross-reference the IPs/hosts you have configured in the Zero Trust dashboard with the IPs/hosts listed in warp-settings.txt .

If your dashboard split tunnel configuration does not match your warp-settings.txt file configuration, you may need to force the WARP client to update its settings.

If the split tunnel configuration in warp-settings.txt does not match the dashboard, you can force the WARP client to fetch the latest settings.

This can be done by instructing the end user to toggle WARP off and on, or reset their encryption keys.

Both methods update the client with the latest configuration.

Option A: Toggle WARP off and back on

On the end user device, open the WARP GUI and toggle WARP on and off.

What if the end user cannot turn off WARP? If the end user's WARP switch is locked, they will need an admin override code to be able to toggle the WARP switch. Resetting the encryption keys may be a faster solution.

After you toggle WARP back on, the WARP client will fetch new settings when it reconnects.

Option B: Reset the encryption keys

To reset the encryption keys on an end user's desktop:

Open the WARP GUI. Select the gear icon. Select Preferences > Connection > Reset encryption keys.

Resetting the encryption keys forces the WARP client to reestablish its tunnel and retrieve the latest configuration.

5. File a support ticket

Effective troubleshooting depends on clear, detailed support tickets. The more context you provide, the faster support can identify and resolve the issue.

To ensure efficient resolution when contacting support, include as much relevant detail as possible in your ticket:

Context: Briefly describe the scenario or use case (for example, where the user was, what they were trying to do).

Reproduction steps: Describe the steps you took to reproduce the issue during troubleshhooting.

Timestamps: Be specific and include the exact time and time zone when the issue occurred.

Troubleshooting attempts: Outline any troubleshooting steps or changes already attempted to resolve the issue.

WARP diagnostics logs: Include the WARP diag you downloaded from the dashboard or through the CLI.

Avoid vague ticket descriptions Refer to the following example of a vague ticket description: Ken was on the train and had captive portal issues. warp-diag is attached.