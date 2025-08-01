The Application Library allows users to manage their SaaS applications in Cloudflare Zero Trust by consolidating views across all relevant products: Gateway, Access, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). The App Library provides visibility and control for available applications, as well as the ability to view categorized hostnames and manage configuration for Access for SaaS and Gateway policies. For example, you can use the App Library to review how Gateway uses specific hostnames to match against application traffic.

To access the App Library in Zero Trust ↗, go to My team > App Library. Each application card will list the number of hostnames associated with the application, the supported Zero Trust product usage, and the app type.

View application details

Select an application card to view details about the application.

Overview

The Overview tab shows details about an application, including:

Name

Shadow IT review status

Number of hostnames

App type

Supported Zero Trust applications

Application ID for use with the API and Terraform

Findings

The Findings tab shows any connected CASB integrations for the selected application, as well as instances of any detected posture findings and content findings for each integration.

Policies

The Policies tab shows any Gateway and Access for SaaS policies related to the selected application.

Usage

The Usage tab shows any logs for Gateway traffic requests, Access authentication events, and Shadow IT Discovery user sessions sent to the selected application. This section requires logs to be turned on for each feature.

The Shadow IT Discovery dashboard will provide more details for discovered applications. To access Shadow IT Discovery in Zero Trust ↗, go to Analytics, then select Shadow IT Discovery.

Review applications

To organize applications into their approval status for your organization, you can mark them as Unreviewed (default), In review, Approved, and Unapproved. The App Library synchronizes application review statuses with approval statuses from Shadow IT Discovery.

Note Approval status does not impact a user's ability to access the application. Users are allowed or blocked according to your Access and Gateway policies.

To set the status of an application:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My team > App Library. Locate the card for the application. In the three-dot menu, select the option to mark your desired status.

Once you mark the status of an application, its badge will change. You can filter applications by their status to review each application in the list for your organization.