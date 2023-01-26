Data Localization Suite

The Data Localization Suite (DLS) is a set of products that helps customers who want to maintain local control over their traffic while retaining the security benefits of a global network.

DLS is currently available for customers on the Enterprise plan. Reach out to your Customer Success Manager for more information about purchasing DLS.

The Data Localization Suite consists of the following products:

Support by product and region is summarized in the following table:

Region Geo Key Manager Regional Services Customer Metadata Boundary US ✅ ✅ ✅ EU ✅ ✅ ✅ UK ✅ ✅ Can use EU metadata boundary. Canada ✅ ✅ ✘ Australia ✅ ✅ ✘ Japan ✅ ✅ ✘ India ✅ ✅ ✘

Overview by product-behavior is summarized in the following table. Below you can find the table legend to help you read the table:

✅ Product works with no caveats

🚧 Product can be used with some caveats

✘ Product cannot be used

⚫️ Not applicable