Fields reference
The Cloudflare Rules language supports a range of field types:
- Standard fields represent common, typically static properties of an HTTP request.
- Dynamic fields represent computed or derived values, typically related to Cloudflare threat intelligence about the request.
- URI argument and value fields are extracted from the request.
- HTTP request header fields represent the names and values associated with HTTP request headers.
- HTTP request body fields represent the properties of an HTTP request body, including forms, for example.
- HTTP response fields represent the names and values of HTTP headers and the status code of the HTTP response.
Standard fields
Most standard fields use the same naming conventions as Wireshark display fields. However, there are some subtle differences between Cloudflare and Wireshark:
Wireshark supports CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) notation for expressing IP address ranges in equality comparisons (
ip.src == 1.2.3.0/24, for example). Cloudflare does not.
To evaluate a range of addresses using CIDR notation, use the
incomparison operator as in this example:
ip.src in {1.2.3.0/24 4.5.6.0/24}.
In Wireshark,
sslis a protocol field containing hundreds of other fields of various types that are available for comparison in multiple ways. However, in the Rules language
sslis a single Boolean field that indicates whether the connection from the client to Cloudflare is encrypted.
The Cloudflare Rules language does not support the
sliceoperator.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these standard fields:
|Field
|Description
http.cookie
String
Represents the entire cookie as a string.
Example value:
http.host
String
Represents the host name used in the full request URI.
Example value:
http.referer
String
Represents the HTTP Referer request header, which contains the address of the web page that linked to the currently requested page.
Example value:
http.request.full_uri
String
Represents the full URI as received by the web server (does not include
Example value:
http.request.method
String
Represents the HTTP method, returned as a string of uppercase characters.
Example value:
http.request.cookies
Map<String><Array>
Represents the
The cookie values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
Decoding: The cookie names are URL decoded. If two cookies have the same name after decoding, their value arrays are merged.
Example:
Example value:
http.request.timestamp.sec
Integer
Represents the timestamp when Cloudflare received the request, expressed as Unix time in seconds. This value is 10 digits long.
To obtain the timestamp milliseconds, use the
Example value:
When validating HMAC tokens in an expression, pass this field as the currentTimestamp argument to the
http.request.timestamp.msec
Integer
Represents the millisecond when Cloudflare received the request, between 0 and 999.
To obtain the complete timestamp, use both
Example value:
http.request.uri
String
Represents the URI path and query string of the request.
Example value:
http.request.uri.path
String
Represents the URI path of the request.
Example value:
http.request.uri.query
String
Represents the entire query string, without the
Example value:
http.user_agent
String
Represents the HTTP user agent, a request header that contains a characteristic string to allow identification of the client operating system and web browser.
Example value:
http.request.version
Number
Represents the version of the HTTP protocol used. Use this field when you require different checks for different versions.
Example Values:
http.x_forwarded_for
String
Represents the full
Example value:
ip.src
IP address
Represents the client TCP IP address, which may be adjusted to reflect the actual address of the client by using, for example, HTTP headers such as
Example value:
ip.src.lat
String
Represents the latitude associated with the client IP address.
Example value:
Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.
ip.src.lon
String
Represents the longitude associated with the client IP address.
Example value:
Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.
ip.src.city
String
Represents the city associated with the client IP address.
Example value:
Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.
ip.geoip.asnum
Number
Represents the 16- or 32-bit integer representing the Autonomous System (AS) number associated with client IP address.
ip.geoip.continent
String
|Represents the continent code associated with client IP address:
ip.geoip.country
String
Represents the 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
Example value:
For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.
ip.geoip.subdivision_1_iso_code
String
Represents the ISO 3166-2 code for the first level region associated with the IP address. When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string.
Example value:
For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.
ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code
String
Represents the ISO 3166-2 code for the second level region associated with the IP address. When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string.
Example value:
For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.
ip.geoip.is_in_european_union
Boolean
Returns
raw.http.request.full_uri
String
Similar to the
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
raw.http.request.uri
String
Similar to the
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
raw.http.request.uri.path
String
Similar to the
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
raw.http.request.uri.query
String
Similar to the
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
ssl
Boolean
Returns
Dynamic fields
Dynamic fields represent computed or derived values, typically related to threat intelligence about an HTTP request.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these dynamic fields:
|Field Name
|Description
When
Represents the likelihood that a request originates from a bot using a score from 1–99.
A low score indicates that the request comes from a bot or an automated agent. A high score indicates that a human issued the request.
Provides an SSL/TLS fingerprint to help you identify potential bot requests.
For more details, refer to JA3 Fingerprints.
cf.client.bot
Boolean
When
cf.edge.server_ip
IP Address
Represents the edge IP address to which the HTTP request has resolved to.
This field is only meaningful for BYOIP customers.
cf.edge.server_port
Number
Represents the port number at which Cloudflare's network received the request.
Use this field to filter traffic on a specific port. The value is a port number in the range 1–65535.
cf.hostname.metadata
String
Returns the string representation of the per-hostname custom metadata JSON object set by SSL for SaaS customers.
cf.threat_score
Number
Represents a Cloudflare threat score from 0–100, where 0 indicates low risk. Values above 10 may represent spammers or bots, and values above 40 identify bad actors on the Internet.
It is rare to see values above 60. A common recommendation is to challenge requests with a score above 10 and to block those above 50.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_revoked
Boolean
Returns
When
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified
Boolean
Returns
Also returns
cf.worker.upstream_zone
String
Identifies whether a request comes from a worker or not.
When a request comes from a worker, this field will hold the name of the zone for that worker. Otherwise
Magic Firewall Fields
|Field Name
|Description
|The data center that is handling this traffic.
Example value:
sfo06
|Region of the data center that is handling this traffic.
Example value:
WNAM
|The raw ICMP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
|The ICMP type. Only applies to ICMP packets.
Example value:
8
|The ICMP code. Only applies to ICMP packets.
Example value:
2
|The raw IP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
|The destination address as specified in the IP packet.
Example value:
192.0.2.2
|Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the client IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
Example value:
GB
For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.
|The length of the IPv4 header in bytes.
Example value:
5
|The length of the packet including the header.
Example value:
60
|The first byte of IP options field, if the options field is set.
Example value:
25
|The transport layer for the packet, if it can be determined.
Example values:
icmp,
tcp
|The source address of the IP Packet.
|The time-to-live of the IP Packet.
Example values:
54
|The raw TCP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
|The numeric value of the TCP flags byte.
|TCP acknowledgment flag.
|TCP congestion window reduced flag.
|TCP ECN-Echo flag.
|TCP flag indicating this is the last packet from sender.
|TCP push flag.
|TCP reset flag.
|TCP synchronize flag.
|TCP urgent flag.
|Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.
|Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.
|The raw UDP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
|Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.
|Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.
URI argument and value fields
The Cloudflare Rules language includes URI argument and value fields associated with HTTP requests. Many of these fields return arrays containing the respective values.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these URI argument and value fields:
|Field Name
|Description
http.request.uri.args
Map<String><Array>
Represents the HTTP URI arguments associated with a request as a Map (associative array).
When an argument repeats, then the array contains multiple items in the order they appear in the request.
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.request.uri.args.names
Array<String>
Represents the names of the arguments in the HTTP URI query string. The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
When a name repeats, the array contains multiple items in the order that they appear in the request.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.request.uri.args.values
Array<String>
Represents the values of arguments in the HTTP URI query string. The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are in the same order as in the request.
Duplicated values are listed multiple times.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
raw.http.request.uri.args
Map<String><Array>
Contains the same field values as
raw.http.request.uri.args.names
Array<String>
Contains the same field values as
raw.http.request.uri.args.values
Array<String>
Contains the same field values as
HTTP request header fields
The Rules language includes fields that represent properties of HTTP request headers. Many of these return arrays containing the respective values.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these HTTP header fields:
|Field Name
|Description
http.request.headers
Map<String><Array>
Represents HTTP request headers as a Map (or associative array).
The keys of the associative array are the names of HTTP request headers converted to lowercase.
When there are repeating headers, the array includes them in the order they appear in the request.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.request.headers.names
Array<String>
Represents the names of the headers in the HTTP request.
The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
Note: In HTTP/2 the names of HTTP headers are always in lowercase. Recent versions of the
The order of header names is not guaranteed but will match
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.request.headers.values
Array<String>
Represents the values of the headers in the HTTP request.
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
The order of header values is not guaranteed but will match
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example 1:
Example value 1:
Additionally used to match requests according to the specified operator and the length/size entered for the header value.
Example 2:
Example value 2:
http.request.headers.truncated
Boolean
Returns
When
http.request.accepted_languages
Array<String>
Represents the list of language tags provided in the
If the HTTP header is not present in the request or is empty,
If the HTTP header includes the language tag
Example 1:
Example 2:
Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.
HTTP request body fields
The Rules language includes fields that represent properties of an HTTP request body. Many of these return arrays containing the respective values.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these HTTP body fields:
|Field Name
|Description
http.request.body.raw
String
Represents the unaltered HTTP request body.
When the value of
Decoding: no decoding performed
http.request.body.truncated
Boolean
Indicates whether the HTTP request body is truncated.
When true,
http.request.body.form
Map<String><Array>
Represents the HTTP request body of a form as a Map (or associative array). Populated when the
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
When a field repeats, then the array contains multiple items in the order they are in the request.
The return value may be truncated if
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.request.body.form.names
Array<String>
Represents the names of the form fields in an HTTP request where the content type is
The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are listed in the same order as in the request.
Duplicate names are listed multiple times.
The return value may be truncated if
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.request.body.form.values
Array<String>
Represents the values of the form fields in an HTTP request where the content type is
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are listed in the same order as in the request.
Duplicated values are listed multiple times.
The return value may be truncated if
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
HTTP response fields
The Rules language includes fields that represent properties of HTTP response returned by the origin or by a Worker script.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these HTTP response fields:
|Field Name
|Description
http.response.code
Integer
Represents the HTTP status code returned by the origin.
Example value:
http.response.headers
Map<String><Array>
Represents HTTP response headers as a Map (or associative array).
When there are repeating headers, the array includes them in the order they appear in the response. The keys convert to lowercase.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.response.headers.names
Array<String>
Represents the names of the headers in the HTTP response. The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the response.
The order of header names is not guaranteed but will match
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example:
Example value:
http.response.headers.values
Array<String>
Represents the values of the headers in the HTTP response.
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the response.
The order of header values is not guaranteed but will match
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
Decoding: no decoding performed
Example 1:
Example value 1:
Additionally used to match responses according to the specified operator and the length/size entered for the header value.
Example 2:
Example value 2:
GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.