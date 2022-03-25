Fields reference

http.cookie

String Represents the entire cookie as a string. Example value:

session=8521F670545D7865F79C3D7BEDC29CCE;-background=light

http.host

String Represents the host name used in the full request URI. Example value:

www.example.org

http.referer

String Represents the HTTP Referer request header, which contains the address of the web page that linked to the currently requested page. Example value:

Referer: htt­ps://developer.example.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript

http.request.full_uri

String Represents the full URI as received by the web server (does not include #fragment , which is not sent to web servers). Example value:

htt­ps://www.example.org/articles/index?section=539061&expand=comments

http.request.method

String Represents the HTTP method, returned as a string of uppercase characters. Example value:

GET

http.request.cookies

Map<String><Array> Represents the Cookie HTTP header associated with a request as a Map (associative array). The cookie values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. Decoding: The cookie names are URL decoded. If two cookies have the same name after decoding, their value arrays are merged. Example:

any(http.request.cookies["app"][*] == "test") Example value:

{"app": ["test"]}

http.request.uri

String Represents the URI path and query string of the request. Example value:

/articles/index?section=539061&expand=comments

http.request.uri.path

String Represents the URI path of the request. Example value:

/articles/index

http.request.uri.query

String Represents the entire query string, without the ? delimiter. Example value:

section=539061&expand=comments

http.user_agent

String Represents the HTTP user agent, a request header that contains a characteristic string to allow identification of the client operating system and web browser. Example value:

Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/65.0.3325.181 Safari/537.36

http.request.version

Number Represents the version of the HTTP protocol used. Use this field when you require different checks for different versions. Example Values: HTTP/1.1

HTTP/3

http.x_forwarded_for

String Represents the full X-Forwarded-For HTTP header. Example value:

203.0.113.195, 70.41.3.18

ip.src

IP address Represents the client TCP IP address, which may be adjusted to reflect the actual address of the client by using, for example, HTTP headers such as X-Forwarded-For or X-Real-IP . Example value:

93.184.216.34

ip.src.lat

String Represents the latitude associated with the client IP address. Example value:

37.78044 Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.

ip.src.lon

String Represents the longitude associated with the client IP address. Example value:

-122.39055 Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.

ip.src.city

String Represents the city associated with the client IP address. Example value:

San Francisco Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.

ip.geoip.asnum

Number Represents the 16- or 32-bit integer representing the Autonomous System (AS) number associated with client IP address.

ip.geoip.continent

String Represents the continent code associated with client IP address: AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

ip.geoip.country

String Represents the 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format. Example value:

GB For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.

ip.geoip.subdivision_1_iso_code

String Represents the ISO 3166-2 code for the first level region associated with the IP address. When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string. Example value:

GB-ENG For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.

ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code

String Represents the ISO 3166-2 code for the second level region associated with the IP address. When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string. Example value:

GB-SWK For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.

ip.geoip.is_in_european_union

Boolean Returns true when the request originates from an EU country.

raw.http.request.full_uri

String Similar to the http.request.full_uri non-raw field. Represents the full URI as received by the web server without the URI fragment (if any) and without any transformation. Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.

raw.http.request.uri

String Similar to the http.request.uri non-raw field. Represents the URI path and query string of the request without any transformation. Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.

raw.http.request.uri.path

String Similar to the http.request.uri.path non-raw field. Represents the URI path of the request without any transformation. Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.

raw.http.request.uri.query

String Similar to the http.request.uri.query non-raw field. Represents the entire query string without the ? delimiter and without any transformation. Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.