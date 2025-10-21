Remove WARP
The following procedures will uninstall the WARP client from your device. If you used the WARP client to deploy a root certificate, the certificate will also be removed.
- Go to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I).
- Select Apps.
- Select App & Features.
- Scroll to find the Cloudflare WARP application and select Uninstall.
We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used.
- To find and run the uninstall script, run the following commands:
- If prompted, enter your admin credentials to proceed with the uninstall.
On CentOS 8, RHEL 8:
On Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11:
- Find the Cloudflare One Agent application (or the legacy 1.1.1.1 application) on the home screen.
- Select and hold the application tile, and then select Remove App.
- Select Delete App.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-