Remove WARP

The following procedures will uninstall the WARP client from your device. If you used the WARP client to deploy a root certificate, the certificate will also be removed.

Windows

Go to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I). Select Apps. Select App & Features. Scroll to find the Cloudflare WARP application and select Uninstall.

macOS

We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used.

To find and run the uninstall script, run the following commands:

Terminal window cd /Applications/Cloudflare \ WARP.app/Contents/Resources ./uninstall.sh

If prompted, enter your admin credentials to proceed with the uninstall.

Note You can bypass the Are you sure prompt by passing -f as a parameter to the macOS uninstall command.

Linux

On CentOS 8, RHEL 8:

Terminal window sudo yum remove cloudflare-warp

On Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11:

Terminal window sudo apt remove cloudflare-warp

iOS and Android

Find the Cloudflare One Agent application (or the legacy 1.1.1.1 application) on the home screen. Select and hold the application tile, and then select Remove App. Select Delete App.