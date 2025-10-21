Multiple users on a Windows device

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2025.6.1400.0 macOS ❌ Linux ❌ iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

Cloudflare WARP supports multiple user registrations on a single Windows device. When deployed in multi-user mode, the WARP client will automatically switch user registrations after a user logs in to their Windows account. All traffic to Cloudflare will be attributed to the currently active Windows user. This allows administrators to apply identity-based policies and device settings, audit user activity, and remove individual users from a shared workstation.

DNS logging If a user enables Log DNS queries in the WARP GUI (or runs warp-cli dns log enable ), WARP will store all DNS queries on the device onto disk. Any user on the device will be able to examine the DNS queries of another user.

Enable multi-user mode

To enable multi-user support on Windows, deploy an MDM file onto the device with the multi_user key set to true . For example:

< dict > < key > multi_user </ key > < true /> < key > configs </ key > < array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Default </ string > </ dict > </ array > </ dict >

To use multi-user mode alongside the Windows pre-login and Switch between Zero Trust organizations options:

< dict > < key > multi_user </ key > < true /> < key > pre_login </ key > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > auth_client_id </ key > < string > 88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access </ string > < key > auth_client_secret </ key > < string > bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5 </ string > </ dict > < key > configs </ key > < array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Production environment </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > test-org </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Test environment </ string > </ dict > </ array > </ dict >

When enabling multi-user mode for the first time, users will need to re-register even if they had a previous registration.

WARP registration logic

The following flowchart shows how WARP registration settings take effect as users log in and out:

flowchart TB start(["Enable multi-user mode"])-->reg["Active Windows user is prompted to register WARP"] reg--"Log out of Windows"-->prelogin reg--"Switch user"-->regexists subgraph preloginbehavior["Windows login screen"] prelogin{{"Is there a pre-login <br />registration?"}} preloginyes["Use pre-login settings"] prelogin--"Yes"-->preloginyes prelogin-. "No" .->preloginno preloginno["Stay registered as <br />previous Windows user"] end preloginbehavior--"Log in to Windows"---->regexists{{"Has the user already registered with WARP?"}} regexists--"Yes"-->user["Switch to that user's registration"] regexists-. "No" .->reg

Fast user switching

Note Requires multi-user mode.

Fast user switching ↗ is a Windows feature that allows users to switch accounts without logging out. With fast user switching, multiple users may be logged in to the device and generating network traffic. The WARP client will attribute all traffic to the user who has the interactive windows station ↗. For example, if user A is logged in and fast user switches to user B, traffic from both accounts will appear to come from user B. This is because user B is now actively using the Windows desktop GUI. Now assume that user B logs out and there is no pre-login registration; WARP will continue to attribute traffic to user B until user A logs back in to the Windows desktop.

To accurately attribute network traffic to specific users, Cloudflare recommends disabling fast user switching or at the very least configuring a pre-login registration.