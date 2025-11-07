Path MTU Discovery (PMTUD)
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2025.9.173.1
|macOS
|✅
|2025.9.173.1
|Linux
|✅
|2025.9.173.1
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
The Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) ↗ is the largest data packet size that a device can send over a network without fragmentation. When you connect to services through WARP, your data is encapsulated, which adds extra headers and increases the overall packet size. On some networks, especially cellular or guest Wi-Fi networks, the network's MTU may be smaller than WARP's default packet size. This mismatch forces packets to be fragmented or dropped entirely, leading to connection instability or complete connection failures.
WARP's Path MTU Discovery (PMTUD) feature solves this problem by actively probing for the minimum MTU along the entire network path between the device and Cloudflare. WARP will then dynamically adjust its tunnel interface MTU based on the probe results. This allows WARP to maintain a stable connection on low MTU networks and take advantage of higher MTUs when available.
- WARP must be configured to use the MASQUE tunnel protocol.
To enable Path MTU Discovery on your devices, deploy an MDM file with the
enable_pmtud key set to
true. For example:
This configuration enables the PMTUD feature and explicitly configures the MASQUE tunnel protocol.
WARP will now send active probes to detect the network path MTU and will update its tunnel interface MTU accordingly. You can expect PMTUD probes to generate an extra 25 Mb/day of traffic coming from the device.
WARP requires the following MTUs for full functionality and performance:
|Device tunnel protocol
|IPv4
|IPv6
|WireGuard
|1340 bytes
|1360 bytes
|MASQUE
|1361 bytes
|1381 bytes
For the PMTUD feature to work, the network path must support an MTU of at least 1281 bytes. The 1281 bytes consists of:
- 1200 bytes: Minimum QUIC datagram
- 53 bytes: WARP MASQUE encapsulation
- 28 bytes: WARP PMTUD probe
To send IPv6 traffic through WARP, the network path must support an MTU of at least 1333 bytes. The 1333 bytes consists of:
- 1280 bytes: Minimum IPv6 packet size
- 53 bytes: WARP MASQUE encapsulation
If PMTUD is enabled and the MTU is less than 1333 bytes, then WARP will automatically disable IPv6 on the tunnel interface.
To send WebRTC traffic through WARP, the network path must support an MTU of at least 1333 bytes. Below 1333 bytes, WebRTC connections will experience progressively degraded performance. This minimum MTU impacts Cloudflare Browser Isolation and any other website that uses WebRTC (such as video conferencing and media streaming services).
You can check your current network path MTU by collecting WARP diagnostic logs.
-
Run the
warp-diagcommand on the device or collect logs via the the dashboard.
-
Open the resulting
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zipfile.
-
Open
connectivity.txtand search for
PMTU.
The example above shows an MTU of 1500 bytes, which meets the recommended MTU requirements for WARP. If your MTU falls below the recommended threshold, consider enabling Path MTU Discovery to optimize connection performance.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-