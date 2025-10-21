Windows

Create a script file with .bat , .cmd , and .ps1 file formats to download, install and configure the Cloudflare WARP client Windows application on the device. Listed below is a sample script with all of the configurable parameters: Python < # Choose file name for downloading application #> $ filename = filename . msi ' < # Download URL of the installer. #> $ url = 'https://downloads.cloudflareclient.com/v1/download/windows/ga' Write - Host 'Downloading App from' $ url Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $ url - OutFile $ filename < # Run the installer and wait for the installation to finish #> $ arguments = "ORGANIZATION=" exampleorg " SERVICE_MODE=" warp " GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID=" fmxk762nrj " SUPPORT_URL=" http : // support . example . com "" $ installProcess = ( Start - Process $ filename - ArgumentList $ arguments - PassThru - Wait ) < # Check if installation was successful #> if ( $ installProcess . ExitCode - ne 0 ) { Write - Host "Installation failed!" exit $ installProcess . ExitCode } else { Write - Host "Installation completed successfully!" } Push the script file to the devices using Hexnode. On your Hexnode console, go to Manage > Devices. Select your device name. This will take you to the Device Summary. Select Actions > Execute Custom Script. Choose the script file source as Upload file, then upload the script file. Select Execute.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.

macOS

Download the Cloudflare WARP client for macOS. On your Hexnode console, go to Apps > Add Apps > Enterprise App. Select macOS as the app platform. Add an app name, category and description. Upload the Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkg file and select Add. Set up an XML file with the supported app configurations for the app. Here is a sample XML file with the accepted parameters. <? xml version = "1.0" encoding = "UTF-8" ?> <! DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd" > < plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > organizationname </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ plist > On your Hexnode console, go to Policies. Create a new policy and provide a policy name. Go to macOS > App Management > Mandatory Apps and start setting up the policy. Select Add and select the previously uploaded WARP client app. Go to App Configurations > Add new configuration. Select the WARP client app and upload the XML file from Step 6. Now go to Policy Targets and associate the policy with the target entities.

This will push the app along with the configurations to the selected devices.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.

iOS

On your Hexnode console, go to Apps > Add Apps > Store App. Select iOS as the app platform. Search for Cloudflare One Agent ↗ and Add the app. Set up an XML file with the supported app configurations for the app. Refer this sample XML code to identify the supported arguments: < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key <string> https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > Upload the app configurations in Hexnode: On your Hexnode console, go to the Apps tab. Find the Cloudflare One Agent app and select its name. Select the settings icon and choose App Configuration. Upload the XML file in the corresponding field. Select Save. Push the app to the target devices using Hexnode. On your Hexnode console, go to Policies and create a new policy. Provide a name for the policy and go to iOS. Go to Mandatory Apps > Configure. Select Add > Add app, check the required app, and select Done. Go to Policy Targets and associate the policy with the required target devices.

This will push the app along with the configurations to the selected devices.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.

Android

On your Hexnode console, go to Apps > Add Apps > Managed Google Apps. Search for the app Cloudflare One Agent ↗ . Approve the app as a Managed Google Play app. Go to Policies and create a new policy. Go to Android > App Configurations > Add new configuration. Find the Cloudflare One Agent app and set up your custom configurations. Go to Policy Targets and associate the policy with the required target devices. Save the policy.

This will push the app along with the configurations to the selected devices.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.