Manual deployment

If you plan to direct your users to manually download and configure the WARP client, users will need to connect the client to your organization's Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.

Prerequisites

Set device enrollment permissions to specify which users can connect.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.

Windows, macOS, and Linux

Enroll using the GUI

To enroll your device using the WARP GUI:

Download and install the WARP client. Launch the WARP client. Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Select the gear icon. Go to Preferences > Account. Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Enter your team name. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a Success page and a dialog prompting you to open WARP. Select Open Cloudflare WARP.app to complete the registration.

The device is now protected by your organization's Zero Trust policies.

Enroll using the CLI

To enroll your device using the terminal:

Download ↗ and install the WARP package. Open a terminal window. Ensure that you are logged into the terminal as the current user and not as root. Enroll into Cloudflare Zero Trust using your organization's team name : Terminal window warp-cli registration new <your-team-name> In the browser window that opens, complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a success page and a dialog prompting you to open a link. Select Open Link. Verify the registration in the terminal: Terminal window warp-cli registration show

Troubleshoot missing registration The registration process may take a few minutes to complete. If the registration continues to be missing, then manually copy the authentication token from the browser to the WARP client: On the success page, right-click and select View Page Source. Find the HTML metadata tag that contains the token. For example, <meta http-equiv="refresh" content"=0;url=com.cloudflare.warp://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/auth?token=yeooilknmasdlfnlnsadfojDSFJndf_kjnasdf..." /> Copy the URL field: com.cloudflare.warp://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/auth?token=<your-token> In the terminal, run the following command using the URL obtained in the previous step. Terminal window warp-cli registration token "com.cloudflare.warp://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/auth?token=<your-token>" If you get a 401 error, then the token has expired. Generate a new one by refreshing the web page and quickly grab the new token from the page source.

If you did not configure WARP to auto-connect, manually turn on WARP: Terminal window warp-cli connect

The device is now protected by your organization's Zero Trust policies. For more information on all available commands, run warp-cli --help .

iOS, Android, and ChromeOS

Enroll manually

Download and install the Cloudflare One Agent app. Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app. Select Next. Review the privacy policy and select Accept. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. After authenticating, select Install VPN Profile. In the Connection request popup window, select OK. If you did not enable auto-connect ↗ , manually turn on the switch to Connected.

The device is now protected by your organization's Zero Trust policies.

Enroll using a URL

Feature availability System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ❌ macOS ❌ Linux ❌ iOS ✅ 1.10 Android ✅ 2.4 ChromeOS ✅ 2.4

Administrators can provide users with a custom login URL that automatically fills in your organization's team name during device enrollment. Using a URL reduces the potential for error that comes with manual entry of the team name.

The WARP client supports URLs accessed through a direct link or with a URL handler such as a QR code. Direct links are currently only supported in Safari and Firefox. If your default browser is Chrome (or another unsupported browser), we recommend embedding the link in a QR code.

Generate a login URL

To generate a URL for device enrollment:

Copy the following link, replacing <your-team-name> with your Zero Trust team name : txt cf1app://oneapp.cloudflare.com/team?name=<your-team-name> (Optional) Use any QR code generator to embed the link in a QR code. Distribute the link or QR code to users.

Use the login URL

To enroll a device using a login URL:

Download and install the Cloudflare One Agent app. Go to the login URL provided by your account administrator. To use a QR code, open the QR scanner app on your device and scan the QR code. The Cloudflare One Agent app will open and start the onboarding flow. Note If the device is already enrolled in the account associated with this URL, Cloudflare One agent will bypass onboarding and show the Connected switch. To complete the onboarding flow: a. Review the privacy policy and select Accept. b. On the Enter team name screen, confirm that the pre-populated team name matches your organization. Already Authenticated error If Cloudflare One Agent is logged in using another team name, you must first log out of that account. Go to Settings > Account to log out, and then retry the QR code or login link. c. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. d. After authenticating, select Install VPN Profile. e. In the Connection request popup window, select OK. If you did not enable auto-connect, manually turn on the switch to Connected.

The device is now protected by your organization's Zero Trust policies.

Virtual machines

By default, virtual machines (VMs) are subject to the WARP client settings of the host. If you want to deploy a separate instance of WARP in a VM, you must configure the VM to operate in bridged networking mode.