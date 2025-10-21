Device enrollment permissions
Device enrollment permissions determine which users can connect new devices to your organization's Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- In Device enrollment permissions, select Manage.
- In the Policies tab, configure one or more Access policies to define who can join their device. For example, you could allow all users with a company email address:
Rule type Selector Value Include Emails ending in
@company.com
-
In the Login methods tab:
a. Select the identity providers users can authenticate with. If you have not integrated an identity provider, you can use the one-time PIN.
b. (Optional) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event.
-
Select Save.
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
-
Create a reusable Access policy using the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy↗ resource:
-
Use the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application↗ resource to create an application with type
warp.
Users can now enroll their device by logging in to your identity provider. To prevent users from logging out of your organization after they enroll, disable Allow devices to leave organization in your WARP client settings.
Instead of requiring users to authenticate with their credentials, you can use a service token to enroll devices without any user interaction. Because users are not required to log in to an identity provider, identity-based policies cannot be enforced on these devices.
To enroll devices using a service token:
-
-
Copy the token's Client ID and Client Secret.
-
Go to Access > Policies and create the following policy:
Rule Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Service Token
<TOKEN-NAME>
Make sure to set Action to Service Auth instead of Allow.
-
Add the Access policy to your device enrollment permissions.
-
In your MDM deployment parameters, add the following fields:
auth_client_id: The Client ID of your service token.
auth_client_secret: The Client Secret of your service token.
-
-
Add the following permissions to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
Access: Service Tokens Write
-
-
Create a service token and copy its Client ID and Client Secret.
-
Create the following Access policy:
-
Add the policy to your
cloudflared_zero_trust_access_applicationfor WARP.
-
In your MDM deployment parameters, add the following fields:
auth_client_id: The Client ID of your service token.
auth_client_secret: The Client Secret of your service token.
-
When you deploy the WARP client with your MDM provider, WARP will automatically connect the device to your Zero Trust organization.
You can verify which devices have enrolled by going to My Team > Devices. Devices that enrolled using a service token (or any other Service Auth policy) will have the Email field show as
non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com.
Enterprise customers can enforce mutual TLS authentication during device enrollment.
Certificate requirements
-
The CA certificate can be from a publicly trusted CA or self-signed.
-
In the certificate
Basic Constraints, the attribute
CAmust be set to
TRUE.
-
The certificate must use one of the signature algorithms listed below:
Allowed signature algorithms
x509.SHA1WithRSA
x509.SHA256WithRSA
x509.SHA384WithRSA
x509.SHA512WithRSA
x509.ECDSAWithSHA1
x509.ECDSAWithSHA256
x509.ECDSAWithSHA384
x509.ECDSAWithSHA512
To check for an mTLS certificate:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service auth > Mutual TLS.
-
Select Add mTLS Certificate.
-
Enter any name for the root CA.
-
In Certificate content, paste the contents of your root CA.
If the client certificate is directly signed by the root CA, you only need to upload the root. If the client certificate is signed by an intermediate certificate, you must upload the entire CA chain (intermediate and root). For example:
-
In Associated hostnames, enter your Zero Trust team domain:
<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
-
In your device enrollment permissions, add a Common Name or Valid Certificate rule. For example, the following policy requires a client certificate with a specific common name:
Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Require Common Name
<CERT-COMMON-NAME>
-
On your device, add the client certificate to the system keychain.
-
Add the following permissions to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Mutual TLS Certificates Write
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
-
Use the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate↗ resource to add an mTLS certificate to your account:
-
Create the following Access policy:
-
Add the policy to your
cloudflared_zero_trust_access_applicationfor WARP.
-
On your device, add the client certificate to the system keychain.
When users log in to your Zero Trust organization from the WARP client, their device must present a valid client certificate in order to connect.
