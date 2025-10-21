Deploy WARP
Depending on how your organization is structured, you can deploy WARP in one of two ways:
-
Manual deployment — If you are a small organization, asking your users to download the client themselves and type in the required settings is the ideal way to get started with WARP.
-
Managed deployment — Bigger organizations with MDM tools like Intune or JAMF can deploy WARP to their entire fleet of devices from a single operation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-