Deploy WARP

Depending on how your organization is structured, you can deploy WARP in one of two ways:

  • Manual deployment — If you are a small organization, asking your users to download the client themselves and type in the required settings is the ideal way to get started with WARP.

  • Managed deployment — Bigger organizations with MDM tools like Intune or JAMF can deploy WARP to their entire fleet of devices from a single operation.