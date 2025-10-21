WARP settings define the WARP client modes and permissions available to end users.

Global settings apply to all devices enrolled in your Zero Trust organization.

Device settings may vary across devices depending on which device profile is applied.

Note It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.

Global settings

Admin override

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

Note To use Admin override, you must first have enabled Lock WARP switch.

When Lock WARP switch is enabled, users cannot toggle the WARP client on and off on their device. Enabling Admin override gives users the ability to temporarily turn on or off the WARP client using an override code provided by an admin. Admin override is only needed in a configuration where Lock WARP switch is enabled.

Example use cases for Admin override include:

Allowing users to momentarily turn off WARP to work around a temporary network issue such as an incompatible public Wi-Fi, or a firewall at a customer site blocking the connection.

Allowing test users to turn on WARP when Global WARP override is in effect.

As admin, you can set a Timeout to define how long a user can toggle the WARP switch on or off after entering the override code. Cloudflare generates a new override code every hour that an admin can send to end users. The override code's validity adheres to fixed-hour time blocks and aims to be generous to the end user.

Troubleshooting To learn more about override code timeouts and how Cloudflare calculates an override code's valid duration, refer to Troubleshooting. If Auto connect is enabled, WARP will automatically reconnect, according to the value set for the auto connect timeout, even when using Admin override. Refer to Troubleshooting for more information.

Retrieve the override code

To retrieve the one-time code for a user:

Enable Admin override. Go to My Team > Devices. Select View details for a connected device. Scroll down to User details and select the user's name. Copy the 7-digit Override code shown in the side panel. Share this code with the user for them to enter on their device.

The user will have an unlimited amount of time to activate their code.

Enter the override code

To activate the override code on a user device:

In the WARP client, go to Settings > Preferences > Advanced. Select Enter code. Enter the override code.

The user can now toggle the WARP switch or use the warp-cli connect command. The client will automatically reconnect after the Auto connect period, but the user can continue to turn on or off WARP until the override expires.

Install CA to system certificate store

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP, Proxy mode All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.12.554.0 macOS ✅ 2024.12.554.0 Linux ✅ 2024.12.554.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

When Enabled , the WARP client will automatically install your organization's root certificate on the device.

Override local interface IP

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Windows, macOS, Linux Gateway with WARP, Secure Web Gateway without DNS Filtering All plans

Overrides the default IP address of WARP's virtual network interface such that each device has its own unique local interface IP.

This setting is primarily used as a prerequisite for WARP Connector and MASQUE. You can also use it when the default IP conflicts with other local services on your network.

Value:

Disabled : (default) Sets the local interface IP to 172.16.0.2 on all devices. This configuration is only respected by devices using WireGuard and does not affect devices using MASQUE.

Enabled : Sets the local interface IP on each device to its CGNAT IP .

The CGNAT IP assigned to a WARP device is permanent until the device unregisters from your Zero Trust organization. Disconnects and reconnects do not change the IP address assignment.

Global WARP override

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2025.2.600.0 macOS ✅ 2025.2.600.0 Linux ✅ 2025.2.600.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

Note Requires the Super Administrator role.

Global WARP override allows administrators to fail open WARP in case of an incident occurring in your environment, independent from incidents or outages affecting Cloudflare's services. When you turn on Global WARP override, Cloudflare will disconnect all Windows, macOS, and Linux WARP clients that are connected to your Zero Trust organization. This includes end user devices, WARP Connector hosts, and WARP-to-WARP devices. End users will receive a notification on their device and the WARP client will display Admin directed disconnect .

Auto connect and Lock WARP switch will not apply while the global override is on. Additionally, the global override will clear any existing Admin override codes. The only way for users to reconnect during a global override is by using a new Admin override code. For example, you may want to provide IT staff with a code so that they can test resolution of the incident that led to the global disconnect.

To resume normal operations, turn off Global WARP override. The WARP client will automatically reconnect.

Device settings

Captive portal detection

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

When Enabled , the WARP client will automatically turn off when it detects a captive portal, and it will automatically turn back on after the Timeout duration.

Since captive portal implementations vary, WARP may not detect all captive portals. For more information, refer to Captive portal detection.

Mode switch

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

When Enabled , users have the option to switch between Gateway with WARP mode and Gateway with DoH mode. This feature does not support switching between any other modes.

Device tunnel protocol

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.11.309.0 macOS ✅ 2024.11.309.0 Linux ✅ 2024.11.309.0 iOS ✅ 1.7 Android ✅ 2.0 ChromeOS ✅ 2.0

Configures the protocol used to route IP traffic from the device to Cloudflare Gateway. To check the active protocol on a device, open a terminal and run warp-cli settings | grep protocol .

Value:

WireGuard : Establishes a WireGuard ↗ connection to Cloudflare. The WARP client will encrypt traffic using a non-FIPs compliant cipher suite, TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256 . When switching from MASQUE to WireGuard, users may lose Internet connectivity if their Wi-Fi network blocks the ports and IPs required for WireGuard to function.

: Establishes a WireGuard connection to Cloudflare. The WARP client will encrypt traffic using a non-FIPs compliant cipher suite, . When switching from MASQUE to WireGuard, users may lose Internet connectivity if their Wi-Fi network blocks the ports and IPs required for WireGuard to function. MASQUE: (default) Establishes an HTTP/3 connection to Cloudflare. The WARP client will encrypt traffic using TLS 1.3 and a FIPS 140-2 ↗ compliant cipher suite, TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 . Override local interface IP is enabled by default for devices with MASQUE enabled.

For more details on WireGuard versus MASQUE, refer to our blog post ↗.

Lock WARP switch

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

Allows the user to turn off the WARP switch and disconnect the client.

Value:

Disabled : (default) The user is able to turn the WARP switch on or off at their discretion. When the WARP switch is off, the user will not have the ability to reach sites protected by Access that leverage certain device posture checks.

: (default) The user is able to turn the WARP switch on or off at their discretion. When the WARP switch is off, the user will not have the ability to reach sites protected by Access that leverage certain device posture checks. Enabled : The user is prevented from turning off the WARP switch. The WARP client will always start in the connected state.

On MDM deployments, you must also include the auto_connect parameter with at least a value of 0 . This will prevent clients from being deployed in the off state without a way for users to manually enable them.

Allow device to leave organization

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

When Enabled , users can log out from your Zero Trust organization by selecting Logout from Zero Trust in the WARP client UI. The Logout from Zero Trust button is only available for devices that were enrolled manually. Devices that enrolled using an MDM file are always prevented from leaving your Zero Trust organization.

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ macOS, Windows, Linux Any mode All plans

When Enabled , users will receive update notifications when a new version of the client is available. Only turn this on if your users are local administrators with the ability to add or remove software from their device.

Auto connect

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

When Enabled , the client will automatically reconnect if it has been disabled for the specified Timeout value. This setting is best used in conjunction with Lock WARP Switch above.

We recommend keeping this set to a very low value — usually just enough time for a user to log in to hotel or airport Wi-Fi. If any value is specified, the client defaults to the Connected state (for example, after a reboot or the initial install).

Value:

0 : Allow the switch to stay in the off position indefinitely until the user turns it back on.

: Allow the switch to stay in the off position indefinitely until the user turns it back on. 1 to 1440 : Turn switch back on automatically after the specified number of minutes.

Support URL

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

When Enabled , the Send Feedback button in the WARP client appears and will launch the URL specified. Example Support URL values are:

https://support.example.com : Use an https:// link to open your companies internal help site.

: Use an https:// link to open your companies internal help site. mailto:yoursupport@example.com : Use a mailto: link to open your default mail client.

Service mode

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

Allows you to choose the operational mode of the client. Refer to WARP Modes for a detailed description of each mode.

Local Domain Fallback

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Gateway with WARP, Gateway with DoH All plans

Configures the WARP client to redirect DNS requests to a private DNS resolver. For more information, refer to our Local Domain Fallback documentation.

Split Tunnels

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

Configures the WARP client to exclude or include traffic to specific IP addresses or domains. For more information, refer to our Split Tunnel documentation.

Directly route Microsoft 365 traffic

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans ↗ All systems Any mode All plans

Creates Split Tunnel Exclude entries for all Microsoft 365 IP addresses specified by Microsoft ↗. To use this setting, Split Tunnels must be set to Exclude IPs and domains. Once enabled, all Microsoft 365 network traffic will bypass WARP and Gateway.

Note Microsoft has recently made changes to the IPs used by their applications (such as Microsoft Teams). Until Microsoft updates their IP address and URL web service ↗, you will need to manually add the following IPs to your Split Tunnels Exclude list: 24.24.24.24/32

52.120.0.0/14

Allow users to enable local network exclusion

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.1.159.0 macOS ✅ 2024.1.160.0 Linux ✅ 2024.2.62.0 iOS ❌ N/A1 Android ✅ 1.4 ChromeOS ✅ 1.4

This setting is intended as a workaround for users whose home network uses the same set of IP addresses as your corporate private network. To use this setting, Split Tunnels must be set to Exclude IPs and domains.

When Enabled , users have the option to access local network resources (such as printers and storage devices) while connected to WARP. When the user turns on Access Local Network, WARP will detect the local IP range advertised by the user's home network (for example, 10.0.0.0/24 ) and temporarily exclude this range from the WARP tunnel. The user will need to re-request access after the Timeout expires. Setting Timeout to 0 minutes will allow LAN access until the next WARP reconnection, such as a reboot or a laptop waking from sleep.

Warning Enabling this setting comes with two major consequences: Device is exposed to security threats. The user may be unaware that traffic to what used to be their company's private network is now actually being routed to their local network. This leaves the device vulnerable to on-path attackers ↗ and other security vulnerabilities. For example, imagine that a user's typical workflow involves logging into a remote desktop on the corporate network at 10.0.0.30 . A bad actor could set up a fake server on the local network at 10.0.0.30 . If the user goes to 10.0.0.30 while Access local network is enabled, the attacker can now steal their credentials.

The user may be unaware that traffic to what used to be their company's private network is now actually being routed to their local network. This leaves the device vulnerable to on-path attackers and other security vulnerabilities. For example, imagine that a user's typical workflow involves logging into a remote desktop on the corporate network at . A bad actor could set up a fake server on the local network at . If the user goes to while is enabled, the attacker can now steal their credentials. User loses access to corporate resources. — While accessing their local network, the user will be unable to connect to corporate resources that fall within the same IP/CIDR range.

Access local network as a user

To turn on local network access in the WARP client:

Windows and macOS

Linux

Android and ChromeOS Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Select the gear icon. Select Access Local Network. Open a terminal window. Run warp-cli override local-network start . Open the Cloudflare One Agent app. Go to Settings > Advanced > Connection Options. Select Access Local Network.

Limitations

WARP will only exclude local networks in the RFC 1918 ↗ address space. Other IP addresses such as CGNAT are not supported.

address space. Other IP addresses such as CGNAT are not supported. The maximum excluded subnet size is /24 .

. If a device has multiple network interfaces with distinct local IP ranges, WARP will only exclude one of those networks. To access a specific local network, disable the other interfaces and disconnect/reconnect WARP.

WARP interface IP DNS registration

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2025.2.600.0 macOS ❌ Linux ❌ iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

When Enabled , the operating system will register WARP's local interface IP (CGNAT IP or 172.16.0.2 ) with your on-premise DNS server when the DNS server is reachable.

If you use on-premise DNS infrastructure (such as Active Directory), we recommend turning this setting on for remote device profiles and turning it off for managed network device profiles. In this configuration, remote devices will register their WARP interface IP, while on-premise devices will only register their local DHCP address. This allows the on-premise DNS server to resolve device hostnames no matter where the device is located.

SCCM VPN boundary support

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2025.5.735.1 macOS ❌ Linux ❌ iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

Microsoft's System Center Configuration Manager ↗ (SCCM) is used to manage software on Windows devices based on the boundary group ↗, or network location, to which they belong. You can assign WARP clients to a SCCM boundary group based on their managed network and other device profile attributes. When SCCM VPN Boundary Support is turned on, the WARP client will modify the description field on its virtual network interface. This allows you to define a VPN boundary group that matches on the network interface description.

Value:

Disabled : (default) WARP network interface description is Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel .

Enabled : WARP network interface description is (SCCM) Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel for devices which have the SCCM client ↗ installed. Devices without the SCCM client will still use the default Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel description. WARP checks if the SCCM client is installed by looking for the SMS Agent Host ( ccmexec.exe ) Windows service.

Example SCCM configuration

Assume you want to push software updates from a cloud based distribution point ↗ if the device is remote, but use on-prem servers if the device is on the office network. To set up these boundary groups:

In Zero Trust: a. Turn on SCCM VPN Boundary Support for remote device profiles. b. Turn off SCCM VPN Boundary Support for on-prem device profiles. c. (Optional) Verify device settings: Verify SCCM VPN Boundary Support To check if SCCM VPN Boundary Support is active on a device, run the following command: Terminal window warp - cli settings | findstr "SCCM VPN Boundary" ( network policy ) SCCM VPN Boundary Support: true You can also verify network interface details for the CloudflareWARP adapter: Terminal window ipconfig / all Windows IP Configuration ... Unknown adapter CloudflareWARP: Connection - specific DNS Suffix . : Description . . . . . . . . . . . : ( SCCM ) Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel Physical Address. . . . . . . . . : DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes IPv6 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 2606 : 4700 : 110 :8f79: 145 :f180:fc4: 8106 ( Preferred ) Link - local IPv6 Address . . . . . : fe80::83b:d647:4bed:d388 % 49 ( Preferred ) IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.16.0.2 ( Preferred ) Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.255 Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 127.0.2.2 127.0.2.3 NetBIOS over Tcpip. . . . . . . . : Enabled In Microsoft SCCM: a. Create a boundary ↗ with the following settings: Description : Remote WARP clients

: Type : VPN

: VPN Connection description: (SCCM) Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel b. Assign this boundary to one or more boundary groups.