WARP modes

You can deploy the WARP client in different modes to control the types of traffic sent to Cloudflare Gateway. The WARP mode determines which Zero Trust features are available on the device.

Gateway with WARP (default)

This mode is best suited for organizations that want to use advanced firewall/proxy functionalities and enforce device posture rules.

DNS filteringNetwork filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
YesYesYesDNS policies, network policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention

Gateway with DoH

Gateway with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) is best suited for organizations that only want to apply DNS filtering to outbound traffic from their company devices. Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices.

DNS filteringNetwork filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
YesNoNoDNS policies

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering mode (sometimes referred to as tunnel-only mode) is best suited for organizations that want to proxy network and HTTP traffic but keep their existing DNS filtering software. DNS traffic is handled by the default mechanism on your device.

DNS filteringNetwork filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
NoYesYesNetwork policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention

Proxy mode

Proxy mode is best suited for organizations that want to filter traffic directed to specific applications.

DNS filteringNetwork filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
NoNoYesHTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention for traffic sent through localhost proxy

Limitations

  • Proxy mode can only be used by applications/operating systems that support SOCKS5/HTTPS proxy communication.
  • Requires the MASQUE device tunnel protocol. Wireguard is not supported.
  • Only available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
  • Proxy mode has a timeout limit of 10 seconds for requests. If a request goes above the 10 second limit, Cloudflare will drop the connection.

Device Information Only

This mode is best suited for organizations that only want to enforce WARP client device posture checks for zones in your account. DNS, Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices. To setup Device Information Only mode, refer to the dedicated page.

DNS filteringNetwork filteringHTTP filteringFeatures enabled
NoNoNoDevice posture rules in Access policies

WARP modes comparison

Each WARP mode offers a different set of Zero Trust features.

WARP ModeDNS FilteringNetwork FilteringHTTP FilteringService mode (displayed in warp-cli settings)
Gateway with WARP (default)WarpWithDnsOverHttps
Gateway with DoHDnsOverHttps
Secure Web Gateway without DNS filteringTunnelOnly
Proxy modeWarpProxy on port 40000
Device Information OnlyPostureOnly
