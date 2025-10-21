WARP modes

You can deploy the WARP client in different modes to control the types of traffic sent to Cloudflare Gateway. The WARP mode determines which Zero Trust features are available on the device.

Gateway with WARP (default)

This mode is best suited for organizations that want to use advanced firewall/proxy functionalities and enforce device posture rules.

DNS filtering Network filtering HTTP filtering Features enabled Yes Yes Yes DNS policies, network policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention

Gateway with DoH

Gateway with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) is best suited for organizations that only want to apply DNS filtering to outbound traffic from their company devices. Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices.

DNS filtering Network filtering HTTP filtering Features enabled Yes No No DNS policies

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering mode (sometimes referred to as tunnel-only mode) is best suited for organizations that want to proxy network and HTTP traffic but keep their existing DNS filtering software. DNS traffic is handled by the default mechanism on your device.

DNS filtering Network filtering HTTP filtering Features enabled No Yes Yes Network policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention

Note Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering mode disables all features that rely on WARP for DNS resolution, including domain-based split tunneling and Local Domain Fallback.

Only available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering mode has a known limitation concerning DNS servers with IPv6 addresses.

Proxy mode

Proxy mode is best suited for organizations that want to filter traffic directed to specific applications.

DNS filtering Network filtering HTTP filtering Features enabled No No Yes HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention for traffic sent through localhost proxy

Limitations

Proxy mode can only be used by applications/operating systems that support SOCKS5/HTTPS proxy communication.

Requires the MASQUE device tunnel protocol. Wireguard is not supported.

Only available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Proxy mode has a timeout limit of 10 seconds for requests. If a request goes above the 10 second limit, Cloudflare will drop the connection.

Device Information Only

This mode is best suited for organizations that only want to enforce WARP client device posture checks for zones in your account. DNS, Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices. To setup Device Information Only mode, refer to the dedicated page.

DNS filtering Network filtering HTTP filtering Features enabled No No No Device posture rules in Access policies

WARP modes comparison

Each WARP mode offers a different set of Zero Trust features.

