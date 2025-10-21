WARP modes
You can deploy the WARP client in different modes to control the types of traffic sent to Cloudflare Gateway. The WARP mode determines which Zero Trust features are available on the device.
This mode is best suited for organizations that want to use advanced firewall/proxy functionalities and enforce device posture rules.
|DNS filtering
|Network filtering
|HTTP filtering
|Features enabled
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DNS policies, network policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention
Gateway with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) is best suited for organizations that only want to apply DNS filtering to outbound traffic from their company devices. Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices.
|DNS filtering
|Network filtering
|HTTP filtering
|Features enabled
|Yes
|No
|No
|DNS policies
Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering mode (sometimes referred to as tunnel-only mode) is best suited for organizations that want to proxy network and HTTP traffic but keep their existing DNS filtering software. DNS traffic is handled by the default mechanism on your device.
|DNS filtering
|Network filtering
|HTTP filtering
|Features enabled
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Network policies, HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, device posture checks, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention
Proxy mode is best suited for organizations that want to filter traffic directed to specific applications.
|DNS filtering
|Network filtering
|HTTP filtering
|Features enabled
|No
|No
|Yes
|HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based policies, AV scanning, and Data Loss Prevention for traffic sent through localhost proxy
- Proxy mode can only be used by applications/operating systems that support SOCKS5/HTTPS proxy communication.
- Requires the MASQUE device tunnel protocol. Wireguard is not supported.
- Only available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
- Proxy mode has a timeout limit of 10 seconds for requests. If a request goes above the 10 second limit, Cloudflare will drop the connection.
This mode is best suited for organizations that only want to enforce WARP client device posture checks for zones in your account. DNS, Network and HTTP traffic is handled by the default mechanisms on your devices. To setup Device Information Only mode, refer to the dedicated page.
|DNS filtering
|Network filtering
|HTTP filtering
|Features enabled
|No
|No
|No
|Device posture rules in Access policies
Each WARP mode offers a different set of Zero Trust features.
|WARP Mode
|DNS Filtering
|Network Filtering
|HTTP Filtering
|Service mode (displayed in
warp-cli settings)
|Gateway with WARP (default)
|✅
|✅
|✅
WarpWithDnsOverHttps
|Gateway with DoH
|✅
|❌
|❌
DnsOverHttps
|Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
|❌
|✅
|✅
TunnelOnly
|Proxy mode
|❌
|❌
|✅
WarpProxy on port 40000
|Device Information Only
|❌
|❌
|❌
PostureOnly
