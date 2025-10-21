Split Tunnels can be configured to exclude or include IP addresses or domains from going through WARP. This feature is commonly used to run WARP alongside a VPN (in Exclude mode) or to provide access to a specific private network (in Include mode).

Warning Split Tunnels only impacts the flow of IP traffic. DNS requests are still resolved by Gateway and subject to DNS policies unless you add the domains to your Local Domain Fallback configuration.

Because Split Tunnels controls what Gateway has visibility on at the network level, we recommend testing all changes before rolling out updates to end users.

Change Split Tunnels mode

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device settings, locate the device profile you would like to modify and select Configure. Scroll down to Split Tunnels. (Optional) To view your existing Split Tunnel configuration, select Manage. You will see a list of the IPs and domains Cloudflare Zero Trust excludes or includes, depending on the mode you have selected. We recommend making a copy of your Split Tunnel entries, as they will revert to the default upon switching modes. Under Split Tunnels, choose a mode: Exclude IPs and domains — (Default) All traffic will be sent to Cloudflare Gateway except for the IPs and domains you specify.

— (Default) All traffic will be sent to Cloudflare Gateway except for the IPs and domains you specify. Include IPs and Domains — Only traffic destined to the IPs or domains you specify will be sent to Cloudflare Gateway. All other traffic will bypass Gateway and will no longer be filtered by your network or HTTP policies. In order to use certain features, you will need to manually add Zero Trust domains. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Choose a cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile ↗ or cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile ↗ resource to modify, or create a new device profile. In your device profile, configure either the exclude or include argument. You cannot set both exclude and include in a given device profile. a. To manage Split Tunnel routes in Exclude mode, use the exclude argument: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile" "exclude_example" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Custom profile in Split Tunnels Exclude mode" enabled = true precedence = 101 service_mode_v2 = { mode = "warp" } match = "identity.email == \" test@cloudflare.com \" " exclude = [{ address = "10.0.0.0/8" description = "Example route to exclude from WARP tunnel" }] } In this example, all traffic will be sent to Cloudflare Gateway except for traffic destined to 10.0.0.0/8 . To exclude the default IPs and domains recommended by Cloudflare, refer to Add a route. b. To manage Split Tunnel routes in Include mode, use the include argument: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile" "include_example" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Custom profile in Split Tunnels Include mode" enabled = true precedence = 101 service_mode_v2 = { mode = "warp" } match = "identity.email == \" test@cloudflare.com \" " include = [{ address = "10.0.0.0/8" description = "Example route to include in WARP tunnel" }] } In this example, only traffic destined to 10.0.0.0/8 will be sent to Cloudflare Gateway.

All clients with this device profile will now switch to the new mode and its default route configuration. Next, add or remove routes from your Split Tunnel configuration.

Add a route

It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.

We recommend keeping the Split Tunnels list short, as each entry takes time for the client to parse. In particular, domains are slower to action than IP addresses because they require on-the-fly IP lookups and routing table / local firewall changes. A shorter list will also make it easier to understand and debug your configuration. For information on device profile limits, refer to Account limits.

When to use Split Tunnels

Use Split Tunnels when you need to bypass Gateway entirely for a site or allow traffic through the firewall that WARP creates. Common scenarios include:

Connect to a third-party application which requires the actual IP address of the end-user device (for example, Microsoft 365).

Optimize voice and video.

Connect to a third-party VPN endpoint.

When not to use Split Tunnels

Do not exclude a site from Split Tunnels if you want to see the traffic in your Gateway logs. In particular, we do not recommend using Split Tunnels to:

Solve connectivity issues with a specific website. For configuration guidance, refer to our troubleshooting guide.

Solve performance issues with a specific website. Since Cloudflare operates within 50 milliseconds of 95% of the Internet-connected population, it is usually faster to send traffic through us. If you are encountering a performance-related issue, it is best to first explore your Gateway policies or reach out to Support.

Routes for Split Tunnels Include mode

Many Cloudflare Zero Trust services rely on traffic going through WARP, such as device posture checks and WARP session durations. If you are using Split Tunnels in Include mode, you will need to manually add Cloudflare Zero Trust domains and IPs in order for these features to function.

Cloudflare Zero Trust domains

If you are using Split Tunnels in Include mode, you must include the following domains:

The IdP used to authenticate to Cloudflare Zero Trust

<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com

The application protected by the Access or Gateway policy

edge.browser.run if using Browser Isolation

Cloudflare Zero Trust IP addresses

Block page

If you are using Split Tunnels in Include mode and have DNS policies with the block page enabled, you must include the IPs that blocked domains will resolve to. Unless you are using a dedicated or BYOIP resolver IP the block page will resolve to:

162.159.36.12

162.159.46.12

Team domain

In Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering WARP mode, you cannot add domains to Split Tunnels. If you are using Split Tunnels in Include mode, you must include the IPs that resolve to <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com instead:

104.19.194.29

104.19.195.29

Domain-based Split Tunnels

Domain-based split tunneling has a few ramifications you should be aware of before deploying in your organization:.

Routes excluded or included from WARP and Gateway visibility may change day to day, and may be different for each user depending on where they are.

You may inadvertently exclude or include additional hostnames that happen to share an IP address. This commonly occurs if you add a domain hosted by a CDN or large Internet provider such as Cloudflare, AWS, or Azure. For example, if you wanted to exclude a VPN hosted on AWS, do not add *.amazonaws.com as that will open up your devices to all traffic on AWS. Instead, add the specific VPN endpoint ( *.cvpn-endpoint-<UUID>.prod.clientvpn.us-west-2.amazonaws.com ).

as that will open up your devices to all traffic on AWS. Instead, add the specific VPN endpoint ( ). Most services are a collection of hostnames. Until Split Tunnels mode supports App Types, you will need to manually add all domains used by a particular app or service.

WARP must handle the DNS lookup request for the domain. If a DNS result has been previously cached by the operating system or otherwise intercepted (for example, via your browser's secure DNS settings), the IP address will not be dynamically added to your Split Tunnel.

Valid domains

Split tunnel domain Matches Does not match example.com exact match of example.com subdomains such as www.example.com example.example.com exact match of example.example.com example.com or subdomains such as www.example.example.com *.example.com subdomains such as www.example.com and sub2.sub1.example.com example.com

Platform differences

Domain-based Split Tunnels work differently on mobile clients than on desktop clients. If both mobile and desktop clients will connect to your organization, it is recommended to use Split Tunnels based on IP addresses or CIDR, which work the same across all platforms.

Windows, Linux and macOS

Clients on these platforms work by dynamically inserting the IP address of the domain immediately after it is resolved into the routing table for split tunneling. This allows the desktop clients to support wildcard domain prefixes (for example, *.example.com ), not just a singular domain (like example.com or www.example.com ).

iOS, Android and ChromeOS

Due to platform differences, mobile clients can only apply Split Tunnels rules when the tunnel is initially started. This means:

Domain-based Split Tunnels rules are created when the tunnel is established based on the IP address for that domain at that time. The route is refreshed each time the tunnel is established.

Wildcard domain prefixes (for example, *.example.com ) are supported only if they have valid wildcard DNS records. Other wildcard domains are not supported because the client is unable to match wildcard domains to hostnames when starting up the tunnel. Unsupported wildcard domain prefixes can still exist in your configuration, but they will be ignored on mobile platforms.

Remove a route

Warning Removing default Split Tunnel entries may cause users to lose Internet connectivity or block their access to local resources.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device settings, locate the device profile you would like to modify and select Configure. Under Split Tunnels, select Manage. Find the IP address or hostname in the list and select Delete.

It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.

If you need to revert to the default Split Tunnel entries recommended by Cloudflare, select Restore default entries.

