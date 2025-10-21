About Cloudflare WARP

The Cloudflare WARP client allows you to protect corporate devices by securely and privately sending traffic from those devices to Cloudflare's global network, where Cloudflare Gateway can apply advanced web filtering. The WARP client also makes it possible to apply advanced Zero Trust policies that check for a device's health before it connects to corporate applications.

How WARP works

WARP is a device client that builds proxy tunnels using either Wireguard or MASQUE, and builds a DNS proxy using DNS-over-HTTPS. WARP supports all major operating systems, all common forms of endpoint management tooling, and has a robust series of management parameters and profiles to accurately scope the needs of a diverse user base.

The WARP client consists of:

Graphical User Interface (GUI): Control panel that allows end users to view WARP's status and perform actions such as turning WARP on or off.

WARP daemon (or service): Core background component responsible for establishing secure tunnels (using WireGuard or MASQUE) and handling all WARP functionality on your device.

For more information on how the WARP client routes traffic, refer to the WARP architecture page and watch the video below.

Chapters Introduction and WARP GUI Basics 0s

Consumer vs. Corporate WARP 57s

Device Profiles Explained 1m35s

WARP Operating Modes 2m12s

Split Tunneling 3m44s

Conclusion 4m56s

WARP installation details

The GUI and daemon (or service) have different names and are stored in the following locations:

Windows Windows Service / Daemon C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe GUI application C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe Logs Location Daemon C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\

GUI Logs C:\Users\<USER>.WARP\AppData\Local

or

%LOCALAPPDATA%\Cloudflare

macOS macOS Service / Daemon /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP GUI application /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP Logs Location Daemon /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/ GUI Logs ~/Library/Logs/Cloudflare/

Linux Linux Service / Daemon /bin/warp-svc GUI application /bin/warp-taskbar Logs Location /var/log/cloudflare-warp/

/var/lib/cloudflare-warp

Along with the WARP GUI and daemon, warp-cli and warp-diag are also installed on the machine and added to the system path for use from any terminal session.

warp-diag is a command-line diagnostics tool that collects logs, configuration details, and connectivity data from the WARP client to help troubleshoot issues.

warp-cli is the command-line interface (CLI) for managing and configuring the Cloudflare WARP client, allowing users to connect, disconnect, and adjust settings programmatically.

Key benefits of using WARP

Deploying the WARP client significantly enhances your organization's security and visibility within Cloudflare Zero Trust:

WARP modes

WARP offers flexible operating modes to suit your specific needs. WARP can control device traffic as a full proxy, manage only DNS traffic as a DNS proxy, or both. WARP is the most common method for sending user device traffic through Cloudflare Gateway for filtering and decryption.

Next steps