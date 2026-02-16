 Skip to content
Palo Alto Networks NGFW

This tutorial includes the steps required to configure IPsec tunnels to connect a Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) through a Layer 3 deployment.

Software version tested

  • PAN-OS 9.1.14-h4

Use Cases

  • Cloudflare WAN: Connecting two or more locations with RFC-1918 private non-routable address space.
  • Cloudflare WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress): Same as Cloudflare WAN, with the addition of outbound Internet access from Cloudflare WAN protected sites egressing the Cloudflare edge network.

Prerequisites

This tutorial assumes you have a standalone NGFW with two network interfaces:

  • One in a trust security zone (Trust_L3_Zone) with an RFC-1918 non-Internet routable IP address (internal network);
  • And the other in an untrust security zone (Untrust_L3_Zone) with a legally routable IP address (Internet facing).

Additionally, there must be a default gateway set on the Virtual Router (default) pointing to the router of your Internet service provider(s).

Environment

The following IP addresses are used throughout this tutorial. Any legally routable IP addresses have been replaced with IPv4 Address Blocks Reserved for Documentation (RFC5737) addresses within the 203.0.113.0/24 subnet.

DescriptionAddressAddress
NGFW external interface203.0.113.254/24
NGFW internal interface10.1.100.254/24
Local trust subnet (LAN)10.1.100.0/24
NGFW tunnel interface 0110.252.2.26/31 (Cloudflare side)10.252.2.27/31 (NGFW side)
NGFW tunnel interface 0210.252.2.28/31 (Cloudflare side)10.252.2.29/31 (NGFW side)
Cloudflare WAN anycast IP162.159.66.164172.64.242.164
Cloudflare WAN health check anycast IP172.64.240.253172.64.240.254
VLAN0010 - remote Cloudflare WAN site10.1.10.0/24
VLAN0020 - remote Cloudflare WAN site10.1.20.0/24

Cloudflare WAN

IPsec tunnels

Use the Cloudflare dashboard or API to configure two IPsec Tunnels. The settings mentioned in Add IPsec tunnels below are used for the IPsec tunnels referenced throughout the remainder of this guide.

These are the target IP addresses for bidirectional tunnel health checks:

  • 172.64.240.253: Use with the primary IPsec tunnel.
  • 172.64.240.254: Use with the secondary IPsec tunnel.

Add IPsec tunnels

  1. Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options:

    • Tunnel name: SFO_IPSEC_TUN01
    • Interface address: 10.252.2.96/31
    • Customer endpoint: 203.0.113.254
    • Cloudflare endpoint: 162.159.66.164
    • Health check rate: Low (default value is Medium)
    • Health check type: Reply
    • Health check target: Custom (default is Default)
    • Target address: 172.64.240.253

  2. Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels.

  3. Repeat the process to create a second IPsec tunnel with the following options:

    • Tunnel name: SFO_IPSEC_TUN02
    • Interface address: 10.252.2.98/31
    • Customer endpoint: 203.0.113.254
    • Cloudflare endpoint: 172.64.242.164
    • Health check rate: Low (default value is Medium)
    • Health check type: Reply
    • Health check target: Custom (default is Default)
    • Target address: 172.64.240.254

Generate Pre-shared keys

When you create IPsec tunnels with the option Add pre-shared key later, the Cloudflare dashboard will show you a warning indicator:

IPsec Tunnels - No PSK
  1. Select Edit to edit the properties of each tunnel.
  2. Select Generate a new pre-shared key > Update and generate pre-shared key. Generate a new pre-shared key for each of your IPsec tunnels
  3. Copy the pre-shared key value for each of your IPsec tunnels, and save these values somewhere safe. Then, select Done. Take note of your pre-shared key, and keep it in a safe place

IPsec identifier - FQDN (Fully Qualified Domain Name)

After creating your IPsec tunnels, the Cloudflare dashboard will list them under the Tunnels tab. Select the arrow (>) on each of your IPsec tunnel to collect the FQDN ID value from each of them. The FQDN ID value will be required when configuring IKE Phase 1 on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall.

Take note of the FQDN ID value for each of your IPsec tunnels

Static routes

If you refer to the Environment section, you will notice there is one subnet within Trust_L3_Zone: 10.1.100.0/24.

Create a static route for each of the two IPsec tunnels configured in the previous section, with the following settings (settings not mentioned here can be left with their default settings):

Tunnel 01

  • Description: SFO_VLAN100_01
  • Prefix: 10.1.100.0/24
  • Tunnel/Next hop: SFO_IPSEC_TUN01

Tunnel 02

  • Description: SFO_VLAN100_02
  • Prefix: 10.1.100.0/24
  • Tunnel/Next hop: SFO_IPSEC_TUN02
Add static routes for each of the IPsec tunnels you created in the previous step

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall

Tags

While Tags are optional, they can greatly improve object and policy visibility. The following color scheme was implemented in this configuration:

TagColor
Trust_L3_ZoneGreen
Untrust_L3_ZoneRed
Cloudflare_L3_ZoneOrange

Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command line to set the tags:

Terminal window
set tag Trust_L3_Zone color color2
set tag Untrust_L3_Zone color color1
set tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone color color6

Objects

The use of Address and Address Group objects wherever possible is strongly encouraged. These objects ensure that configuration elements that reference them are defined accurately and consistently.

Any configuration changes should be applied to the objects and will automatically be applied throughout the remainder of the configuration.

Address Objects

NameTypeAddressTags
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01IP Netmask172.64.240.253Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02IP Netmask172.64.240.254Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01IP Netmask162.159.66.164Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02IP Netmask172.64.242.164Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_LocalIP Netmask10.252.2.27/31Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_RemoteIP Netmask10.252.2.26Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_LocalIP Netmask10.252.2.29/31Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_RemoteIP Netmask10.252.2.28Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_WARP_Client_PrefixIP Netmask100.96.0.0/12Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_01IP Netmask173.245.48.0/20Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_02IP Netmask103.21.244.0/22Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_03IP Netmask103.22.200.0/22Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_04IP Netmask103.31.4.0/22Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_05IP Netmask141.101.64.0/18Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_06IP Netmask108.162.192.0/18Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_07IP Netmask190.93.240.0/20Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_08IP Netmask188.114.96.0/20Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_09IP Netmask197.234.240.0/22Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_10IP Netmask198.41.128.0/17Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_11IP Netmask162.158.0.0/15Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_12IP Netmask104.16.0.0/13Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_13IP Netmask104.24.0.0/14Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_14IP Netmask172.64.0.0/13Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_15IP Netmask131.0.72.0/22Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24IP Netmask203.0.113.254/24Untrust_L3_Zone
VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24IP Netmask10.1.10.0/24Cloudflare_L3_Zone
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24IP Netmask10.1.20.0/24Cloudflare_L3_Zone
VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24IP Netmask10.1.100.0/24Trust_L3_Zone
VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24IP Netmask10.1.10.254/24Trust_L3_Zone

Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command line to set the objects:

Terminal window
set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 ip-netmask 172.64.240.253
set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 ip-netmask 172.64.240.254
set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 ip-netmask 162.159.66.164
set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 ip-netmask 172.64.242.164
set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local ip-netmask 10.252.2.27/31
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local ip-netmask 10.252.2.29/31
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote ip-netmask 10.252.2.26
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote ip-netmask 10.252.2.28
set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address CF_WARP_Client_Prefix ip-netmask 100.96.0.0/12
set address CF_WARP_Client_Prefix tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_01 ip-netmask 173.245.48.0/20
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_02 ip-netmask 103.21.244.0/22
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_03 ip-netmask 103.22.200.0/22
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_03 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_04 ip-netmask 103.31.4.0/22
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_04 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_05 ip-netmask 141.101.64.0/18
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_05 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_06 ip-netmask 108.162.192.0/18
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_06 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_07 ip-netmask 190.93.240.0/20
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_07 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_08 ip-netmask 188.114.96.0/20
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_08 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_09 ip-netmask 197.234.240.0/22
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_09 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_10 ip-netmask 198.41.128.0/17
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_10 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_11 ip-netmask 162.158.0.0/15
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_11 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_12 ip-netmask 104.16.0.0/13
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_12 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_13 ip-netmask 104.24.0.0/14
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_13 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_14 ip-netmask 172.64.0.0/13
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_14 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_15 ip-netmask 131.0.72.0/22
set address Cloudflare_IPv4_15 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set address Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 ip-netmask 203.0.113.254/24
set address Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 tag Untrust_L3_Zone
set address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 ip-netmask 10.1.10.0/24
set address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone
set address VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ip-netmask 10.1.20.0/24
set address VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone
set address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 ip-netmask 10.1.100.0/24
set address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone
set address VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24 ip-netmask 10.1.100.254/24
set address VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone

Address Group object

The Address Group object used in this configuration provides a single object representation of the entire Cloudflare IPv4 public address space.

NameTypeAddressesTags
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_01Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_02Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_03Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_04Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_05Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_06Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_07Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_08Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_09Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_10Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_11Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_12Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_13Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_14Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_GrpStaticCloudflare_IPv4_15Cloudflare_L3_Zone

Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command line to set the address group object:

Terminal window
set address-group Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp static [ Cloudflare_IPv4_01 Cloudflare_IPv4_02 Cloudflare_IPv4_03 Cloudflare_IPv4_04 Cloudflare_IPv4_05 Cloudflare_IPv4_06 Cloudflare_IPv4_07 Cloudflare_IPv4_08 Cloudflare_IPv4_09 Cloudflare_IPv4_10 Cloudflare_IPv4_11 Cloudflare_IPv4_12 Cloudflare_IPv4_13 Cloudflare_IPv4_14 Cloudflare_IPv4_15 ]
set address-group Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone

Interface Mgmt - Network Profiles

Interface Mgmt profiles control what traffic is allowed to the firewall, as opposed to through the firewall.

Adding an Interface Mgmt profile to the tunnel interfaces will provide the ability to ping the Virtual Tunnel Interface on your firewall(s).

Set up via dashboard

You can define an Interface Management Profile to allow ping from the dashboard:

  1. Go to Network Profiles > Interface Mgmt.
  2. In the Network tab select Add.
  3. Create profiles to allow Ping, and in the Network Services group select Ping.
Interface Mgmt Profile Interface Mgmt Profile

Set up via command line

You can also use the command line to allow ping:

Terminal window
set network profiles interface-management-profile Allow_Ping userid-service no
set network profiles interface-management-profile Allow_Ping ping yes

Network Interfaces

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is configured with two Ethernet interfaces:

InterfaceInterface TypeIP AddressVirtual Router
ethernet1/1Layer310.1.100.254/24default
ethernet1/2Layer3203.0.113.254/24default

Set up via dashboard

Follow the guidance on the images below to set up the Ethernet interfaces through the dashboard.

ethernet1/1: Trust_L3_Zone
NameOptionValue
ethernet1/1Interface TypeLayer3
Netflow ProfileNone
Config tabVirtual Routerdefault
Security ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
IPv4 tabTypeStatic
IPVLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24
address object
Advanced tabManagement ProfileMgmt_Services
Set up ethernet1/1 on the dashboardSet up ethernet1/1 on the dashboardSet up ethernet1/1 on the dashboard
ethernet1/2: Untrust_L3_Zone
NameOptionValue
ethernet1/2Interface TypeLayer3
Netflow ProfileNone
Config tabVirtual Routerdefault
Security ZoneUntrust_L3_Zone
IPv4 tabTypeStatic
IPInternet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
address object
Advanced tabManagement ProfileAllow_Ping
MTU576 - 1500
Adjust TCP MSSEnable
IPv4 MSS Adjustment64
Set up ethernet1/2 on the dashboardSet up ethernet1/2 on the dashboardSet up ethernet1/2 on the dashboard

After setting up your Ethernet interfaces, they should show up on the overview page:

Ethernet Interfaces - Overview

Set up via command line

You can also use the command line to set up the Ethernet interfaces.

Terminal window
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 ndp-proxy enabled no
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 lldp enable no
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 ip VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 interface-management-profile Mgmt_Services
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 ndp-proxy enabled no
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 lldp enable no
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 ip Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 interface-management-profile Allow_Ping
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 adjust-tcp-mss enable yes
set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 adjust-tcp-mss ipv4-mss-adjustment 64

Tunnel interfaces

Establishing IPsec tunnels to Cloudflare WAN requires two tunnel interfaces - one to each of the two Cloudflare anycast IP addresses. You also have to ensure that Allow_Ping is bound to both tunnel adapters in Advanced > Management Profile.

Review the images below for more information.

Set up via dashboard

tunnel.1 - Cloudflare_L3_Zone
NameOptionValue
tunnel.1Netflow ProfileNone
Config tabVirtual Routerdefault
Security ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
IPv4 tabIPCF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local
address object
Advanced tabManagement ProfileAllow_Ping
MTU1450
Set up tunnel 1Set up tunnel 1Set up tunnel 1

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

tunnel.2 - Cloudflare_L3_Zone
NameOptionValue
tunnel.2Netflow ProfileNone
Config tabVirtual Routerdefault
Security ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
IPv4 tabIPCF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local
address object
Advanced tabManagement ProfileAllow_Ping
MTU1450
Set up tunnel 2Set up tunnel 2Set up tunnel 2

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

After setting up your Tunnel interfaces, they should show up on the overview page:

Tunnel Interfaces - Overview

Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.

Set up via command line

You can also set up your tunnels in the command line:

Terminal window
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 ip CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 mtu 1450
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 interface-management-profile Allow_Ping
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 ip CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 mtu 1450
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 interface-management-profile Allow_Ping

Zones

The Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) used to create this tutorial includes the following zones and corresponding network interfaces:

ZoneInterfaceInterface
Trust_L3_Zoneethernet1/1
Untrust_L3_Zoneethernet1/2
Cloudflare_L3_Zonetunnel.1tunnel.2

The tunnel interfaces are placed in a separate zone to facilitate the configuration of more granular security policies. The use of any other zone for the tunnel interfaces will require adapting the configuration accordingly.

Set up via dashboard

Trust_L3_zone
NameOptionValue
Trust_L3_zoneLog settingNone
TypeLayer3
Interfacesethernet1/1
Zone Protection ProfileNone
The Palo Alto interface showing the Trust_L3_Zone
Untrust_L3_zone
NameOptionValue
Untrust_L3_zoneLog settingNone
TypeLayer3
Interfacesethernet1/2
Zone Protection ProfileUntrust_Zone_Prof
The Palo Alto interface showing the Untrust_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_L3_zone
NameOptionValue
Cloudflare_L3_zoneLog settingNone
TypeLayer3
Interfacestunnel.1
tunnel.2
Zone Protection ProfileNone
The Palo Alto interface showing the Cloudflare_L3_ZoneThe Palo Alto interface showing the Tunnel Interfaces overview section

Set up via command line

You can also use the command line to associate zones and interfaces:

Terminal window
set zone Trust_L3_Zone network layer3 ethernet1/1
set zone Untrust_L3_Zone network layer3 ethernet1/2
set zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone network layer3 [ tunnel.1 tunnel.2 ]

Apply Changes

This would be a good time to save and commit the configuration changes made so far. Once complete, make sure you test basic connectivity to and from the firewall.

IKE crypto profile Phase 1

Add a new IKE crypto profile to support the required parameters for Phase 1.

Multiple DH groups and authentication settings are defined in the desired order. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) will automatically negotiate the optimal settings based on specified values.

Set up via dashboard

NameOptionValue
CF_IKE_Crypto_CBCDH Groupgroup20
Authenticationsha512
sha384
sha256
Encryptionaes-256-cbc
Key Lifetime24 hours
IKEv2 Authentication Multiple0

Set up via command line

You can also set up the crypto profile for Phase 1 via the command line:

Terminal window
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC hash [ sha512 sha384 sha256 ]
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC dh-group [ group20 ]
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC encryption aes-256-cbc
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC lifetime hours 24
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC authentication-multiple 0

IPsec crypto profile Phase 2

Add a new IPsec crypto profile to support the required parameters for Phase 2.

Multiple Authentication settings are defined in the desired order. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) will automatically negotiate the optimal settings based on specified values.

Set up via dashboard

NameOptionValue
CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBCEncryptionaes-256-cbc
Authenticationsha256
sha1
DH Groupgroup20
Lifetime8 hours

Set up via command line

You can also set up the IPsec crypto profile for Phase 2 via the command line:

Terminal window
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC esp authentication [ sha256 sha1 ]
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC esp encryption aes-256-cbc
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC lifetime hours 8
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC dh-group group20

IKE Gateways

Define two IKE Gateways to establish the two IPsec tunnels to Cloudflare. Make sure to define the following values:

Set up via dashboard

Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
TabOptionValue
General tabNameCF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
VersionIKEv2 only mode.
Make sure both IKE Gateways are based only on this setting.
Local IP AddressInternet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
Peer addressCF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01
Pre-Shared KeyThis value can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
Local IdentificationFQDN (hostname).
You can obtain this value from the Cloudflare Dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
Peer IdentificationNone
Advanced tabIKE Crypto ProfileCF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
Liveness CheckThe default value (five seconds) is sufficient. This setting is used to periodically determine if there are any underlying connectivity issues that may adversely affect the creation of Phase 1 Security Associations.
IKE gateway settings for tunnel 1IKE gateway settings for tunnel 1
Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
TabOptionValue
General tabNameCF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
VersionIKEv2 only mode.
Make sure both IKE Gateways are based only on this setting.
Local IP AddressInternet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
Peer addressCF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02
Pre-Shared KeyThis value can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
Local IdentificationFQDN (hostname).
You can obtain this value from the Cloudflare Dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
Peer IdentificationNone
Advanced tabIKE crypto profileCF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
Liveness CheckThe default value (five seconds) is sufficient. This setting is used to periodically determine if there are any underlying connectivity issues that may adversely affect the creation of Phase 1 Security Associations.
IKE gateway settings for tunnel 2IKE gateway settings for tunnel 2

Set up via command line

Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
Terminal window
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol version ikev2
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-address ip Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-address interface ethernet1/2
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol-common fragmentation enable no
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 peer-address ip CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 authentication pre-shared-key key -AQ==Xdcd9ir5o5xhjuIH---------------------HsRoVf+M0TTG4ja3EzulN37zMOwGs
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-id id 28de99ee57424ee0a1591384193982fa.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-id type fqdn
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 disabled no
Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
Terminal window
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol version ikev2
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-address ip Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-address interface ethernet1/2
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol-common fragmentation enable no
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 peer-address ip CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 authentication pre-shared-key key -AQ==rvwEulxx7wLBl---------------------swSeJPXxxM2cfPbt7q4HZZGZZ8
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-id id b87322b0915b47158667bf1653990e66.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-id type fqdn
set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 disabled no

IPsec Tunnels

With the IKE Gateways defined, the next step is to configure two IPsec Tunnels - one corresponding to each of the two IKE Gateways configured in the previous section.

Prerequisites

There are a few prerequisites you should be aware of before continuing:

  • Do not configure Proxy IDs. Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels are based on the route-based VPN model. Proxy IDs are used with policy-based VPNs.
  • Disable Replay Protection, under the Advanced Options.
  • Disable Tunnel Monitor. It can cause undesirable results. Tunnel Monitor is a Palo Alto Networks proprietary feature that assumes there are Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall devices on both sides of the IPsec tunnel. Also, Tunnel Monitor is intended for use with IPsec tunnels based on IKEv1 (Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels are based on IKEv2).

Set up via dashboard

Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01
NameOptionValue
CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01Tunnel interfacetunnel.1
IKE GatewayCF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
IPsec crypto profileCF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
Enable Replay ProtectionDisable
Set up the IPsec tunnelSet up the IPsec tunnel
Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02
NameOptionValue
CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02Tunnel interfacetunnel.2
IKE GatewayCF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
IPsec crypto profileCF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
Enable Replay ProtectionDisable
Set up the IPsec tunnelSet up the IPsec tunnel

Set up via command line

Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01
Terminal window
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 auto-key ike-gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 tunnel-monitor destination-ip 10.252.2.26
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 tunnel-monitor tunnel-monitor-profile default
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 tunnel-interface tunnel.1
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 anti-replay no
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 disabled no
Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02
Terminal window
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 auto-key ike-gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 tunnel-monitor destination-ip 10.252.2.28
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 tunnel-monitor tunnel-monitor-profile default
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 tunnel-interface tunnel.2
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 anti-replay no
set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 disabled no

Apply Changes

This would be a good time to save and commit the configuration changes made thus far. Once complete, make sure you test basic connectivity across the IPsec tunnels.

IPsec tunnel connectivity tests

This is a good time to ensure the IPsec tunnels are established and to validate basic connectivity.

Verify IKE Phase 1 Communications

The first step is to verify IKE Phase 1 completed successfully:

Syntax
Terminal window
show vpn ike-sa gateway [value]
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> show vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01


There is no IKEv1 phase-1 SA found.


There is no IKEv1 phase-2 SA found.


IKEv2 SAs
Gateway ID      Peer-Address           Gateway Name           Role SN       Algorithm             Established     Expiration      Xt Child  ST


----------      ------------           ------------           ---- --       ---------             -----------     ----------      -- -----  --


2               162.159.66.164         CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01    Init 67       PSK/DH20/A256/SHA256  Jun.04 21:09:13 Jun.05 05:09:13 0  1      Established


IKEv2 IPsec Child SAs
Gateway Name           TnID     Tunnel                    ID       Parent   Role SPI(in)  SPI(out) MsgID    ST


------------           ----     ------                    --       ------   ---- -------  -------- -----    --


CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01    2        CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01     322550   67       Init FCAEE176 1EF41BA9 000007B4 Mature


Show IKEv2 SA: Total 2 gateways found. 1 ike sa found.
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> show vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02


There is no IKEv1 phase-1 SA found.


There is no IKEv1 phase-2 SA found.


IKEv2 SAs
Gateway ID      Peer-Address           Gateway Name           Role SN       Algorithm             Established     Expiration      Xt Child  ST


----------      ------------           ------------           ---- --       ---------             -----------     ----------      -- -----  --


3               172.64.242.164         CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02    Init 66       PSK/DH20/A256/SHA256  Jun.04 20:37:42 Jun.05 04:37:42 0  2      Established


IKEv2 IPsec Child SAs
Gateway Name           TnID     Tunnel                    ID       Parent   Role SPI(in)  SPI(out) MsgID    ST


------------           ----     ------                    --       ------   ---- -------  -------- -----    --


CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02    3        CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02     323145   66       Init B6EDA356 43F71BC5 00000A52 Mature


Show IKEv2 SA: Total 2 gateways found. 1 ike sa found.

Troubleshooting IKE Phase 1 Communications

Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels expect the customer device will initiate the IPsec tunnels. The tunnels may not establish if there is no traffic that would traverse the tunnel under normal conditions. In this case, it may be necessary to force IKE Phase 1.

Syntax
Terminal window
test vpn ike-sa gateway [value]
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> test vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01


Start time: Jun.05 00:30:29
Initiate 1 IKE SA.
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> test vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02


Start time: Jun.05 00:30:33
Initiate 1 IKE SA.

Repeat these commands for the respective tunnel to ensure the IKE SA(s) display as expected.

Verify IPsec Phase 2 Communications

To ensure the IPsec tunnels are established, ping the remote Virtual Tunnel Interface (Cloudflare side) from the command line on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall. Ensure you specify the source IP address of the ping from the local side of the Virtual Tunnel Interface:

Syntax
Terminal window
show vpn ipsec-sa tunnel [value]
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> show vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01


GwID/client IP  TnID   Peer-Address           Tunnel(Gateway)                                Algorithm          SPI(in)  SPI(out) life(Sec/KB)             remain-time(Sec)


--------------  ----   ------------           ---------------                                ---------          -------  -------- ------------             ----------------


2               2      162.159.66.164         CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01(CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01)     ESP/A256/SHA256    B5D09AB8 9FA69407 3600/Unlimited           3445


Show IPsec SA: Total 1 tunnels found. 1 ipsec sa found.
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> show vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02


GwID/client IP  TnID   Peer-Address           Tunnel(Gateway)                                Algorithm          SPI(in)  SPI(out) life(Sec/KB)             remain-time(Sec)


--------------  ----   ------------           ---------------                                ---------          -------  -------- ------------             ----------------


3               3      172.64.242.164         CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02(CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02)     ESP/A256/SHA256    CAEA6F09 EC6ACC7A 3600/Unlimited           3361


Show IPsec SA: Total 1 tunnels found. 1 ipsec sa found.

Troubleshooting IPsec Phase 2 Communications

Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels expect the customer device will initiate the IPsec tunnels. The tunnels may not establish if there is no traffic that would traverse the tunnel under normal conditions. In this case, it may be necessary to force IPsec Phase 2. This is typically unnecessary as once IKE Phase 1 negotiates successfully, IPsec Phase 2 automatically establishes the tunnel. The test is still worth performing.

Syntax
Terminal window
test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel [value]
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01


Start time: Jun.05 00:37:50
Initiate 1 IPsec SA for tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01.
Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02


Start time: Jun.05 00:38:52
Initiate 1 IPsec SA for tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02.

Repeat these commands for the respective tunnel to ensure the IPsec SA(s) display as expected.

Ping Remote Virtual Tunnel interfaces

Use ping to source traffic from the IP address of the Virtual Tunnel interface on Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to the IP address of the Virtual Tunnel Interface on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel.

Syntax
Terminal window
ping source [value src IP] host [value dst IP]
Example for Tunnel 1
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> ping source 10.252.2.27 host 10.252.2.26
PING 10.252.2.26 (10.252.2.26) from 10.252.2.27 : 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 10.252.2.26: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=2.71 ms
64 bytes from 10.252.2.26: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=2.03 ms
64 bytes from 10.252.2.26: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=1.98 ms
64 bytes from 10.252.2.26: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=1.98 ms
^C
--- 10.252.2.26 ping statistics ---
4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3002ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 1.980/2.180/2.719/0.312 ms
Example for Tunnel 2
Terminal window
admin@panvm03> ping source 10.252.2.29 host 10.252.2.28
PING 10.252.2.28 (10.252.2.28) from 10.252.2.29 : 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 10.252.2.28: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=2.90 ms
64 bytes from 10.252.2.28: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=1.92 ms
64 bytes from 10.252.2.28: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=1.76 ms
64 bytes from 10.252.2.28: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=1.97 ms
^C
--- 10.252.2.28 ping statistics ---
4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3003ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 1.765/2.141/2.900/0.446 ms

Virtual Router

While we will leverage policy-based forwarding to implement policy-based routing, it is still a good idea to configure routing on the Virtual Router.

Cloudflare WAN implements equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) routing to steer traffic across IPsec tunnels. The default behavior is to load balance traffic equally across both tunnels.

Enable ECMP

First, ensure the General tab displays both the Ethernet and tunnel interfaces. If any of the interfaces are not displayed, either use Add to specify the missing interface(s), or visit the Interfaces menu to ensure the relevant Virtual Router is selected.

Make sure the Ethernet and tunnel interfaces show up in Virtual Router
  1. Open the Router settings for the default Virtual Router and select the ECMP tab.
  2. Select the checkboxes next to Enable, Symmetric Return, and Strict Source Path (all three checkboxes should be selected).
  3. Under Load Balance, change the Method from IP Modulo to Weighted Round Robin and add both tunnel interfaces. Ensure the weights match the weights defined in Cloudflare WAN static routes (reference the Cloudflare Dashboard).
Make sure all checkboxes are selected

You can also use the command line to make these changes:

Terminal window
set network virtual-router default ecmp algorithm weighted-round-robin interface tunnel.1 weight 100
set network virtual-router default ecmp algorithm weighted-round-robin interface tunnel.2 weight 100
set network virtual-router default ecmp enable yes
set network virtual-router default ecmp symmetric-return yes
set network virtual-router default ecmp strict-source-path yes

Add static routes

Add two static routes for each Cloudflare WAN protected network - one for each of the two tunnel interfaces.

The environment used for this tutorial assumes two Cloudflare WAN protected networks:

  • VLAN0010: 10.1.10.0/24
  • VLAN0020: 10.1.20.0/24
VLAN0010 (10.1.10.0/24) via tunnel.1
NameOptionValue
Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01DestinationVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
Interfacetunnel.1
Next hopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
Metric10
Route TableUnicast
BFD ProfileDisable BFD
Static Route - VLAN0010 (10.1.10.0/24 via tunnel.1)

Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.

VLAN0010 (10.1.10.0/24) via tunnel.2
NameOptionValue
Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02DestinationVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
Interfacetunnel.2
Next hopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
Metric11
Route TableUnicast
BFD ProfileDisable BFD
Static Route - VLAN0010 (10.1.10.0/24 via tunnel.2)

Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.

VLAN0020 (10.1.20.0/24) via tunnel.1
NameOptionValue
Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01DestinationVLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Interfacetunnel.1
Next hopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
Metric10
Route TableUnicast
BFD ProfileDisable BFD
Static Route - VLAN0020 (10.1.20.0/24 via tunnel.1)

Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.

VLAN0020 (10.1.20.0/24) via tunnel.2
NameOptionValue
Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02DestinationVLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Interfacetunnel.2
Next hopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
Metric11
Route TableUnicast
BFD ProfileDisable BFD
Static Route - VLAN0020 (10.1.20.0/24 via tunnel.1)

Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.

You can also configure these settings via command line:

VLAN0010 - 10.1.10.0/24
Terminal window
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 bfd profile None
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 interface tunnel.1
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 metric 10
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 destination VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 route-table unicast
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 bfd profile None
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 interface tunnel.2
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 metric 11
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 destination VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 route-table unicast
VLAN0020 - 10.1.20.0/24
Terminal window
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 bfd profile None
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 interface tunnel.1
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 metric 10
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 destination VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 route-table unicast
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 bfd profile None
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 interface tunnel.2
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 metric 11
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 destination VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 route-table unicast

Health checks

Cloudflare crafts ICMP probes which are sent through the IPsec tunnels from random servers across Cloudflare's global anycast network. These ICMP probes are unique because an ICMP reply packet is sent (as opposed to an ICMP Request).

Cloudflare WAN customers must configure IPsec tunnels to use custom anycast IP addresses for the health check endpoints:

  • CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01: 172.64.240.253
  • CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02: 172.64.240.254

Security Policy - Tunnel health checks

You must define a rule to allow the ICMP reply probes as Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall's default behavior will drop the health checks.

Setup via dashboard
NameOptionValue
Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HCRule Typeuniversal (default)
DescriptionPermit bidirectional HCs
Group Rules By TagNone
Source tabSource ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Source AddressCF_Health_Check_Anycast_01
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
Destination tabDestination ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Destination AddressCloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
Application tabApplicationsicmp
ping
Actions tabActionAllow
Log SettingLog at Session End
Profile typeNone
ScheduleNone
QoS MarkingNone
Bidirectional Health Check Rule - GeneralBidirectional Health Check Rule - SourceBidirectional Health Check Rule - DestinationBidirectional Health Check Rule - AppsBidirectional Health Check Rule - Service/URL CategoryBidirectional Health Check Rule - Action
Setup via command line
Terminal window
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC to Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC from Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC source [ CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 ]
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC destination Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC source-user any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC category any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC application [ icmp ping ]
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC service application-default
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC hip-profiles any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC action allow
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC rule-type universal
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC description "Permit bidirectional HCs"
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC disabled no
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC log-end yes

Policy-based forwarding - tunnel health checks

Traffic matching the Security Rule defined in the last step must be routed symmetrically across the tunnel the ingress traffic was received through. Two policy-based forwarding rules ensure the traffic is routed accordingly.

Ensure have the following:

  • Source Zone: Cloudflare_L3_Zone
  • Source Addresses: CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 and CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
  • Destination Zone: Cloudflare_L3_Zone
  • Destination Addresses: Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
  • Application: icmp and ping
Set up via dashboard tunnel.1
NameOptionValue
PBF_Cloudflare_Health_Check_01TagsCloudflare_L3_Zone
Group Rules By TagNone
Source tabTypeZone
ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Source AddressCF_Health_Check_Anycast_01
Destination/Application/Service tabDestination AddressCloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
Forwarding tabActionForward
Egress interfacetunnel.1
Next HopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
Bidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.1 - GeneralBidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.1 - SourceBidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.1 - DestinationBidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.1 - Forwarding

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Set up via dashboard tunnel.2
NameOptionValue
PBF_Cloudflare_Health_Check_02TagsCloudflare_L3_Zone
Group Rules By TagNone
Source tabTypeZone
ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Source AddressCF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
Destination/Application/service tabDestination AddressCloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
Forwarding tabActionForward
Egress interfacetunnel.2
Next HopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
Bidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.2 - GeneralBidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.2 - SourceBidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.2 - DestinationBidirectional Health Checks via tunnel.2 - Forwarding

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Set up via command line tunnel.1
Terminal window
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 from zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 source CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 destination Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 application any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 service any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Set up via command line tunnel.2
Terminal window
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 from zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 source CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 destination Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 application any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 service any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone

Troubleshooting tunnel health checks

Security Policy

Use the Traffic log viewer to ensure that the health check traffic is allowed. Start by adding a rule to filter the logs based on the name of the Security Policy rule permitting the applicable traffic.

Filter by rule name
Terminal window
rule eq Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC
Bidirectional health check logging - Filter by rule name

If you do not see any traffic matching the filter, replace the filter with one that displays log entries based on the addresses associated with the CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 and CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 Address objects.

Filter by health check anycast IPs
Terminal window
( addr.src in 172.64.240.253 ) or ( addr.src in 172.64.240.254 )
Bidirectional health check logging - filter by health check anycast IPs

Policy-based forwarding

Troubleshooting policy-based forwarding can be a bit challenging. The ideal way to determine if traffic is flowing through the intended path is to select the detailed view for a log entry.

  1. Select the magnifying glass next to one of the log entries with source IP address 172.64.240.253.

  2. Traffic originating from CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 (172.64.240.253) should ingress and egress interface tunnel.1.

Bidirectional Health Check Logging - tunnel.1

  1. Select the magnifying glass next to one of the log entries with source IP address 172.64.240.254.

  2. Traffic originating from CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 (172.64.240.254) should ingress and egress interface tunnel.2.

Bidirectional Health Check Logging - tunnel.2

If the traffic is not ingressing/egressing the same interface, you likely have an issue with the policy-based forwarding rule(s) not matching.

Security Policies - Production Traffic

As mentioned earlier, this tutorial includes examples for two different use-cases:

  • Cloudflare WAN: permit traffic between two or more locations with RFC-1918 private non-routable address space.
  • Cloudflare WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress): same as Cloudflare WAN with the addition of outbound Internet access from Cloudflare WAN protected sites egressing the Cloudflare edge network.

Cloudflare WAN only

Rules must be defined to facilitate traffic from the trust network to the Cloudflare WAN protected sites. While it may be possible to define one rule for traffic in both directions, this example includes two rules:

  • From Trust to Cloudflare WAN protected sites.

  • From Cloudflare WAN protected sites to Trust.

Trust to Cloudflare WAN dashboard
NameOptionValue
Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_AllowRule Typeuniversal (default)
Group Rules by TagNone
Source tabSource ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Source AddressVLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
Destination tabDestination ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Destination AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Actions tabActionAllow
Log SettingLog at Session End
Profile typeNone
ScheduleNone
QoS MarkingNone
Trust to Cloudflare WAN - GeneralTrust to Cloudflare WAN - SourceTrust to Cloudflare WAN - DestinationTrust to Cloudflare WAN - ApplicationsTrust to Cloudflare WAN - Services/URL CategoriesTrust to Cloudflare WAN - Action

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Trust to Cloudflare WAN command line
Terminal window
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow to Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow from Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow source-user any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow category any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow application any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow service application-default
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow hip-profiles any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow action allow
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow rule-type universal
Cloudflare WAN to Trust dashboard
NameOptionValue
Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_AllowRule Typeuniversal (default)
Group Rules by TagNone
Source tabSource ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Source AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Destination tabDestination ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Destination AddressVLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
Actions tabActionAllow
Log SettingLog at Session End
Profile typeNone
ScheduleNone
QoS MarkingNone
Cloudflare WAN to Trust - GeneralCloudflare WAN to Trust - SourceCloudflare WAN to Trust - DestinationCloudflare WAN to Trust - ApplicationsCloudflare WAN to Trust - Services/URL CategoriesCloudflare WAN to Trust - Action

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Cloudflare WAN to Trust command line
Terminal window
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow to Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow from Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow source [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow destination VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow source-user any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow category any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow application any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow service application-default
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow hip-profiles any
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow action allow
set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow rule-type universal

Policy-based forwarding - production traffic

Whether traffic ingresses or egresses Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, it is important to ensure that traffic is routed symmetrically. This is accomplished through the use of policy-based forwarding.

Policy-based forwarding rules are only required for egress traffic.

Any traffic destined for Cloudflare WAN protected sites or Cloudflare WAN protected sites with Gateway egress must be routed across the IPsec tunnels.

Dashboard policy-based forwarding - Cloudflare WAN production traffic via tunnel.1

NameOptionValue
PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01Group Rules by TagNone
Source tabTypeZone
ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Source AddressVLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
Destination/Application/Service tabDestination AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Forwarding tabActionForward
Egress Interfacetunnel.1
Next hopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
PBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - GeneralPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - SourcePBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - DestinationsPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - Forwarding

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Command line policy-based forwarding - Cloudflare WAN production traffic via tunnel.1

Terminal window
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 from zone Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 application any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 service any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 disabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 negate-destination no

Dashboard policy-based forwarding - Cloudflare WAN production traffic via tunnel.2

NameOptionValue
PBF_Magic_WAN_sites_02Group Rules by TagNone
Source tabTypeZone
ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Source AddressVLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
Destination/Application/Service tabDestination AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Forwarding tabActionForward
Egress Interfacetunnel.2
Next hopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
PBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - GeneralPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - SourcePBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - DestinationsPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - Forwarding

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Command line policy-based forwarding - tunnel.2

Terminal window
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 from zone Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 application any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 service any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 disabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 negate-destination no

Cloudflare WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress)

This section covers adding in support for the use of Cloudflare Gateway. Adding Cloudflare Gateway allows you to set up policies to inspect outbound traffic to the Internet through DNS, network, HTTP and egress filtering.

This use case can be supported in one of two ways:

  • Option 1

    • Security Rule: Extend the scope of the Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow rule to allow any destination address.
    • Policy-Based Forwarding: Extend the scope of PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 and PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 to allow any destination address.

  • Option 2

    • Security Rule: Add a new rule below Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow called Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow to allow traffic to any destination address except for the Cloudflare WAN protected sites (using the Negate option).
    • Policy-Based Forwarding: Add a new rule below PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 and PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 to allow any destination address except for the Cloudflare WAN protected sites (using the Negate option).

The following examples are based on Option 2.

Security Rule: Trust to Gateway Egress

Dashboard

NameOptionValue
Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_AllowRule Typeuniversal (default)
Group Rules By TagNone
Source tabSource ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Destination tabDestination ZoneCloudflare_L3_Zone
Destination AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Negate
Actions tabActionAllow
Log SettingLog at Session End
Profile TypeNone
ScheduleNone
QoS MarkingNone
Trust to Cloudflare WAN Egress - GeneralTrust to Cloudflare WAN Egress - SourceTrust to Cloudflare WAN Egress - DestinationTrust to Cloudflare WAN Egress - ApplicationsTrust to Cloudflare WAN Egress - Services/URL CategoriesTrust to Cloudflare WAN Egress - Action

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Command line

Terminal window
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow to Cloudflare_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow from Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow source any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow source-user any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow category any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow application any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow service application-default
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow hip-profiles any
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow action allow
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow rule-type universal
set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow negate-destination yes

Policy-based forwarding: Trust to Gateway egress via tunnel.1

Dashboard

NameOptionValue
PBF_MWAN_Egress01Group Rules By TagNone
Source tabSource ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Destination/Application/Service tabDestination AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Negate
Forwarding tabActionForward
Egress Interfacetunnel.1
Next HopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
PBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN Egress via tunnel.1 - GeneralPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - SourcePBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - DestinationsPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.1 - Forwarding

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Command line

Terminal window
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 from zone Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 application any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 service any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 disabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 negate-destination yes

Policy-based forwarding: Trust to Gateway egress via tunnel.2

Dashboard

NameOptionValue
PBF_MWAN_Egress02Group Rules By TagNone
Source tabSource ZoneTrust_L3_Zone
Source AddressVLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
Destination/Application/Service tabDestination AddressVLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Negate
Forwarding tabActionForward
Egress Interfacetunnel.2
Next HopIP Address
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
PBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN Egress via tunnel.2 - GeneralPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - SourcePBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - DestinationsPBF: Trust to Cloudflare WAN via tunnel.2 - Forwarding

Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.

Command line

Terminal window
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 from zone Trust_L3_Zone
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ]
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 application any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 service any
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 disabled no
set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 negate-destination yes

Troubleshooting

Cloudflare recommends you consult PAN-OS 9.1 Administrators Guide - Interpret VPN Error Messages and PAN-OS 10.2 Administrators Guide - Interpret VPN Error Messages for general troubleshooting.