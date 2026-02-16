Amazon AWS Transit Gateway
This tutorial provides information and examples of how to configure IPsec VPN between Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) with an AWS Transit Gateway.
You need to have an AWS transit gateway created in your AWS account. This is needed to route traffic between your AWS virtual private cloud (VPC) and Cloudflare WAN. Refer to the AWS documentation ↗ to learn more about creating a transit gateway.
Additionally, you also need to configure the necessary route table entries for the virtual machine (VM) in your VPC, as well as the route table entries for the transit gateway. Otherwise, connectivity between your VM and another VM routed through Cloudflare WAN will not work. Refer to the AWS documentation ↗ to learn more about routing tables.
- Go to Transit gateways > Transit gateway attachments, and select Create transit gateway attachment.
- Select the Transit gateway ID that you created previously from the drop-down menu.
- For Attachment type, select VPN.
- Under VPN attachment, select the following settings (you can leave settings not mentioned here with their default values):
- Customer Gateway: Select New.
- IP Address: Enter your Cloudflare anycast IP address.
- Routing options: Select Static.
- Select Create transit gateway attachment.
Select the VPN connection you created > Download configuration.
This action downloads a text file. Search for the IP range that the AWS Transit Gateway assigned your tunnel. The first IP range should be the one used by the AWS Transit Gateway. Use the second IP range to configure your Interface address in Cloudflare WAN.
Select the VPN connection you created > Actions > Modify VPN tunnel options.
From the VPN tunnel outside IP address drop-down menu, select one of the tunnels.
Take note of the IP address you chose, as this corresponds to the customer endpoint IP that you will need to configure on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel.
The number of options for the VPN connection will expand. Take note of the Pre-shared key. You will need it to create the IPsec tunnel on Cloudflare's side.
In Inside IPv4 CIDR, AWS enforces that only a
/30block within the
169.254.0.0/16range can be used. To accommodate this, Cloudflare supports a subset of this IP block. Namely, Cloudflare supports
169.254.240.0/20to be assigned as the IPsec tunnel's (internal) interface IPs. This example will use
169.254.244.0/30as the CIDR block for the IPsec tunnel:
169.254.244.1for the AWS side of the tunnel, and
169.254.244.2for the Cloudflare side of the tunnel.
Configure the following settings for the IPsec tunnel. Note that the Startup action needs to be set to Start, which means the AWS side will initiate IPsec negotiation. Settings not mentioned here can be left at their default settings:
- Phase 1 encryption algorithms:
AES256-GCM-16
- Phase 2 encryption algorithms:
AES256-GCM-16
- Phase 1 integrity algorithms:
SHA2-256
- Phase 2 integrity algorithms:
SHA2-256
- Phase 1 DH group numbers:
20
- Phase 2 DH group numbers:
20
- IKE Version:
ikev2
- Startup action: Start
- DPD timeout action:
Restart
- Phase 1 encryption algorithms:
Select Save changes.
Repeat the steps above to configure the second VPN connection. Use the second outside IP address, and make the appropriate changes to IP addresses as well when configuring Cloudflare's side of the tunnel.
After configuring the AWS transit gateway VPN connection and the tunnel as mentioned above, go to the Cloudflare dashboard and create the corresponding IPsec tunnel and static routes on the Cloudflare WAN side.
- Refer to Add tunnels to learn how to add an IPsec tunnel. When creating your IPsec tunnel, make sure you define the following settings:
- Tunnel name:
tunnel01
- Interface address: The
/30CIDR block enforced by AWS (first usable IP is for the AWS side). For example,
169.254.244.2.
- Customer endpoint: The IP address from AWS's VPN tunnel outside IP address. For example,
35.xx.xx.xx.
- Cloudflare endpoint: Enter the first of your two anycast IPs.
- Pre-shared key: Select Use my own pre-shared key, and enter the PSK you created for the AWS VPN tunnel.
- Health check type: Select Request
- Health check direction: Select Bidirectional
- Replay protection: Select Enabled.
- Tunnel name:
- Select Save.
- Repeat the above steps for
tunnel02. Select the same prefix, but select the second IPsec tunnel for Tunnel/Next hop.
The static route in Cloudflare WAN should point to the appropriate virtual machine (VM) subnet you created inside your AWS virtual private cloud. For example, if your VM has a subnet of
192.168.192.0/26, you should use it as the prefix for your static route.
To create a static route:
- Refer to Create a static route to learn how to create one.
- In Prefix, enter the subnet for your VM. For example,
192.xx.xx.xx/24.
- For the Tunnel/Next hop, select the IPsec tunnel you created in the previous step.
- Repeat the steps above for the second IPsec tunnel you created.