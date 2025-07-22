The following table represents the comparison operators that are supported and example values. Filters are added as escaped JSON strings formatted as {"key":"<field>","operator":"<comparison_operator>","value":"<value>"} .

Refer to the Log fields page for a list of fields related to each dataset.

Comparison operators define how values must relate to fields in the log line for an expression to return true.

Values represent the data associated with fields.

Name Operator Notation String Int Bool Array Object Example Equal eq ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestHost","operator":"eq","value":"example.com"} Not equal !eq ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ {"key":"ClientCountry","operator":"!eq","value":"ca"} Less than lt ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"BotScore","operator":"lt","value":"30"} Less than or equal leq ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"BotScore","operator":"leq","value":"30"} Greater than gt ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"BotScore","operator":"gt","value":"30"} Greater than or equal geq ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"BotScore","operator":"geq","value":"30"} Starts with startsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"startsWith","value":"/foo"} Ends with endsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"endsWith","value":"/foo"} Does not start with !startsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!startsWith","value":"/foo"} Does not end with !endsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!endsWith","value":"/foo"} Contains contains ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"contains","value":"/static"} Does not contain !contains ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ {"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!contains","value":"/static"} Value is in a set of values in ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"EdgeResponseStatus","operator":"in","value":[200,201]} Value is not in a set of values !in ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {"key":"EdgeResponseStatus","operator":"!in","value":[200,201]}

The filter field has limits of approximately 30 operators and 1000 bytes. Anything exceeding this value will return an error.

Note Filtering is not supported on the following data types: objects , array[object] . For the Firewall events dataset, the following fields are not supported: Action , Description , Kind , MatchIndex , Metadata , OriginatorRayID , RuleID , and Source .

Logical Operators

Filters can be connected using AND , OR logical operators.

Logical operators can be nested.

Here are some examples of how the logical operators can be implemented. X , Y and Z are used to represent filter criteria:

X AND Y AND Z - {"where":{"and":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

X OR Y OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

X AND (Y OR Z) - {"where":{"and":[{X}, {"or":[{Y},{Z}]}]}}

(X AND Y) OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{"and": [{X},{Y}]},{Z}]}}

Set filters via API or dashboard

Filters can be set via API or the Cloudflare dashboard. Note that using a filter is optional, but if used, it must contain the where key.

API

Here is an example request using cURL via API:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Logs Write

Create Logpush job curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /logpush/jobs" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "static-assets", "output_options": { "field_names": [ "ClientIP", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID" ], "sample_rate": 0.1, "timestamp_format": "rfc3339", "CVE-2021-44228": "true" }, "dataset": "http_requests", "filter": "{\"where\":{\"and\":[{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"},{\"key\":\"ClientRequestHost\",\"operator\":\"eq\",\"value\":\"example.com\"}]}}", "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2/" }'

Dashboard

To set filters through the dashboard: