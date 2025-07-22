 Skip to content
Filters

The following table represents the comparison operators that are supported and example values. Filters are added as escaped JSON strings formatted as {"key":"<field>","operator":"<comparison_operator>","value":"<value>"}.

  • Refer to the Log fields page for a list of fields related to each dataset.

  • Comparison operators define how values must relate to fields in the log line for an expression to return true.

  • Values represent the data associated with fields.

NameOperator NotationStringIntBoolArrayObjectExample
Equaleq{"key":"ClientRequestHost","operator":"eq","value":"example.com"}
Not equal!eq{"key":"ClientCountry","operator":"!eq","value":"ca"}
Less thanlt{"key":"BotScore","operator":"lt","value":"30"}
Less than or equalleq{"key":"BotScore","operator":"leq","value":"30"}
Greater thangt{"key":"BotScore","operator":"gt","value":"30"}
Greater than or equalgeq{"key":"BotScore","operator":"geq","value":"30"}
Starts withstartsWith{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"startsWith","value":"/foo"}
Ends withendsWith{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"endsWith","value":"/foo"}
Does not start with!startsWith{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!startsWith","value":"/foo"}
Does not end with!endsWith{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!endsWith","value":"/foo"}
Containscontains{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"contains","value":"/static"}
Does not contain!contains{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!contains","value":"/static"}
Value is in a set of valuesin{"key":"EdgeResponseStatus","operator":"in","value":[200,201]}
Value is not in a set of values!in{"key":"EdgeResponseStatus","operator":"!in","value":[200,201]}

The filter field has limits of approximately 30 operators and 1000 bytes. Anything exceeding this value will return an error.

Logical Operators

  • Filters can be connected using AND, OR logical operators.

  • Logical operators can be nested.

Here are some examples of how the logical operators can be implemented. X, Y and Z are used to represent filter criteria:

  • X AND Y AND Z - {"where":{"and":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

  • X OR Y OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

  • X AND (Y OR Z) - {"where":{"and":[{X}, {"or":[{Y},{Z}]}]}}

  • (X AND Y) OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{"and": [{X},{Y}]},{Z}]}}

Set filters via API or dashboard

Filters can be set via API or the Cloudflare dashboard. Note that using a filter is optional, but if used, it must contain the where key.

API

Here is an example request using cURL via API:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Create Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "name": "static-assets",
    "output_options": {
        "field_names": [
            "ClientIP",
            "EdgeStartTimestamp",
            "RayID"
        ],
        "sample_rate": 0.1,
        "timestamp_format": "rfc3339",
        "CVE-2021-44228": "true"
    },
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "filter": "{\"where\":{\"and\":[{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"},{\"key\":\"ClientRequestHost\",\"operator\":\"eq\",\"value\":\"example.com\"}]}}",
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2/"
  }'

Dashboard

To set filters through the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select the domain you want to use.
  2. Go to Analytics & Logs > Logs.
  3. Select Add Logpush job. A modal window will open.
  4. Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service.
  5. Below Select data fields, in the Filter section, you can set up your filters.
  6. You need to select a Field, an Operator, and a Value.
  7. You can connect more filters using AND and OR logical operators.
  8. Select Next to continue the setting up of your Logpush job.