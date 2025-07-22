Filters
The following table represents the comparison operators that are supported and example values. Filters are added as escaped JSON strings formatted as
{"key":"<field>","operator":"<comparison_operator>","value":"<value>"}.
Refer to the Log fields page for a list of fields related to each dataset.
Comparison operators define how values must relate to fields in the log line for an expression to return true.
Values represent the data associated with fields.
|Name
|Operator Notation
|String
|Int
|Bool
|Array
|Object
|Example
|Equal
eq
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestHost","operator":"eq","value":"example.com"}
|Not equal
!eq
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
{"key":"ClientCountry","operator":"!eq","value":"ca"}
|Less than
lt
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"BotScore","operator":"lt","value":"30"}
|Less than or equal
leq
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"BotScore","operator":"leq","value":"30"}
|Greater than
gt
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"BotScore","operator":"gt","value":"30"}
|Greater than or equal
geq
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"BotScore","operator":"geq","value":"30"}
|Starts with
startsWith
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"startsWith","value":"/foo"}
|Ends with
endsWith
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"endsWith","value":"/foo"}
|Does not start with
!startsWith
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!startsWith","value":"/foo"}
|Does not end with
!endsWith
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!endsWith","value":"/foo"}
|Contains
contains
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"contains","value":"/static"}
|Does not contain
!contains
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
{"key":"ClientRequestPath","operator":"!contains","value":"/static"}
|Value is in a set of values
in
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"EdgeResponseStatus","operator":"in","value":[200,201]}
|Value is not in a set of values
!in
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
{"key":"EdgeResponseStatus","operator":"!in","value":[200,201]}
The filter field has limits of approximately 30 operators and 1000 bytes. Anything exceeding this value will return an error.
Filters can be connected using
AND,
ORlogical operators.
Logical operators can be nested.
Here are some examples of how the logical operators can be implemented.
X,
Y and
Z are used to represent filter criteria:
X AND Y AND Z -
{"where":{"and":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}
X OR Y OR Z -
{"where":{"or":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}
X AND (Y OR Z) -
{"where":{"and":[{X}, {"or":[{Y},{Z}]}]}}
(X AND Y) OR Z -
{"where":{"or":[{"and": [{X},{Y}]},{Z}]}}
Filters can be set via API or the Cloudflare dashboard. Note that using a filter is optional, but if used, it must contain the
where key.
Here is an example request using cURL via API:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
To set filters through the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select the domain you want to use.
- Go to Analytics & Logs > Logs.
- Select Add Logpush job. A modal window will open.
- Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service.
- Below Select data fields, in the Filter section, you can set up your filters.
- You need to select a Field, an Operator, and a Value.
- You can connect more filters using
ANDand
ORlogical operators.
- Select Next to continue the setting up of your Logpush job.
