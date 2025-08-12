Audit Logs V2
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
audit_logs_v2.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare account name.
Type:
string
Description of action taken.
Type:
string
Whether the action was successful.
Type:
int or string
When the change happened.
Type:
string
Type of action taken.
Type:
string
Context of the actor.
Type:
string
Email of the actor.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
Physical network address of the actor.
Type:
object
Details of how the actor is authenticated.
Type:
string
Type of user that started the audit trail.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of an audit log.
Type:
object
Raw data.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare's system.
Type:
string
Resource product.
Type:
object
Resource request.
Type:
object
Resource response.
Type:
string
Resource scope.
Type:
string
The type of resource that was changed.
Type:
object
Resource value.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare zone ID.
Type:
string
The Cloudflare zone name.
