The descriptions below detail the fields available for audit_logs_v2 .

AccountID

Type: string

The Cloudflare account ID.

AccountName

Type: string

The Cloudflare account name.

ActionDescription

Type: string

Description of action taken.

ActionResult

Type: string

Whether the action was successful.

Type: int or string

When the change happened.

ActionType

Type: string

Type of action taken.

ActorContext

Type: string

Context of the actor.

ActorEmail

Type: string

Email of the actor.

ActorID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare's system.

ActorIPAddress

Type: string

Physical network address of the actor.

ActorTokenDetails

Type: object

Details of how the actor is authenticated.

ActorType

Type: string

Type of user that started the audit trail.

AuditLogID

Type: string

Unique identifier of an audit log.

Raw

Type: object

Raw data.

ResourceID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare's system.

ResourceProduct

Type: string

Resource product.

ResourceRequest

Type: object

Resource request.

ResourceResponse

Type: object

Resource response.

ResourceScope

Type: string

Resource scope.

ResourceType

Type: string

The type of resource that was changed.

ResourceValue

Type: object

Resource value.

ZoneID

Type: string

The Cloudflare zone ID.

ZoneName

Type: string

The Cloudflare zone name.