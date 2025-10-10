Download a report
Email Security allows you to download three types of reports:
- Disposition report
- Retro scan report
- Security report
A disposition report shows you all the email messages based on the type of disposition you selected.
- In Zero Trust ↗, select Email Security.
- Select Monitoring > Download report.
- In Report type, select Email disposition report.
- Under Email disposition report, select the Date Range (required), and the Disposition.
- Select Export to CSV.
Refer to Dispositions and attributes to learn more.
Retro scan scans the last 14 days of your emails, and gives you a report on bulk, spam, spoof, suspicious and malicious emails.
- In Zero Trust ↗, select Email Security.
- Select Monitoring > Download report.
- In Report type, select Retro Scan report.
- Select View report to view a report of your last 14 days of emails.
Refer to Retro Scan to learn more.
A security report provides an overview of your email traffic. The reports contains:
- An executive summary: A summary of the threats detected in your organization's email traffic in the last 30 days.
- Threat detection: Review metrics regarding dispositions, policy detection, and impersonation attempts.
- Reclassifications: Review the metrics of emails your security team or users have requested to reclassify.
- Account takeover risks: Review users who are at risk based on Microsoft's Risky User score.
To download a security report:
- In Zero Trust ↗, select Email Security.
- Select Monitoring > Download report.
- In Report type, select Security report and the Date range.
- Select Generate report.
- Your security report is being generated. You will receive an email with the security report attached once it is ready.
