Download a report

Email Security allows you to download three types of reports:

Disposition report

Retro scan report

Security report

Download a disposition report

A disposition report shows you all the email messages based on the type of disposition you selected.

In Zero Trust ↗ , select Email Security. Select Monitoring > Download report. In Report type, select Email disposition report. Under Email disposition report, select the Date Range (required), and the Disposition. Select Export to CSV.

Refer to Dispositions and attributes to learn more.

Download a retro scan report

Retro scan scans the last 14 days of your emails, and gives you a report on bulk, spam, spoof, suspicious and malicious emails.

In Zero Trust ↗ , select Email Security. Select Monitoring > Download report. In Report type, select Retro Scan report. Select View report to view a report of your last 14 days of emails.

Refer to Retro Scan to learn more.

Download a security report

A security report provides an overview of your email traffic. The reports contains:

An executive summary: A summary of the threats detected in your organization's email traffic in the last 30 days.

Threat detection: Review metrics regarding dispositions, policy detection, and impersonation attempts.

Reclassifications: Review the metrics of emails your security team or users have requested to reclassify.

Account takeover risks: Review users who are at risk based on Microsoft's Risky User score.

To download a security report: