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Token formats

Cloudflare API credentials use a prefixed, scannable format that makes them identifiable by credential scanning tools. Each credential type has a distinct prefix followed by 40 characters and a checksum.

Credential typeDescriptionFormat
Global API KeyGlobal key tied to your user account (full access)cfk_[40 characters][checksum]
User API TokenScoped token you create for specific permissionscfut_[40 characters][checksum]
Account API TokenToken owned by the account, not tied to a specific usercfat_[40 characters][checksum]

Existing tokens continue to work. Every new token you create or roll uses the scannable format automatically.

Leaked token detection

The prefixed format and checksum allow credential scanning tools to detect leaked Cloudflare tokens with high confidence. Cloudflare partners with scanning providers to find your tokens before they can be used maliciously.

When a leaked token is detected, Cloudflare automatically revokes it and sends an email to the token owner so you can generate a replacement.

Pre-2026 formats

Tokens created before the scannable format was introduced use unprefixed strings. These tokens continue to work. Cloudflare scans for and revokes leaked tokens in both the old and new formats.

Credential typeOld format
Global API Key37–45 character lowercase hex string
User API Token40-character alphanumeric string
Account API Token40-character alphanumeric string