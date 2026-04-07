Token formats

Cloudflare API credentials use a prefixed, scannable format that makes them identifiable by credential scanning tools. Each credential type has a distinct prefix followed by 40 characters and a checksum.

Credential type Description Format Global API Key Global key tied to your user account (full access) cfk_[40 characters][checksum] User API Token Scoped token you create for specific permissions cfut_[40 characters][checksum] Account API Token Token owned by the account, not tied to a specific user cfat_[40 characters][checksum]

Existing tokens continue to work. Every new token you create or roll uses the scannable format automatically.

Leaked token detection

The prefixed format and checksum allow credential scanning tools to detect leaked Cloudflare tokens with high confidence. Cloudflare partners with scanning providers to find your tokens before they can be used maliciously.

When a leaked token is detected, Cloudflare automatically revokes it and sends an email to the token owner so you can generate a replacement.

Pre-2026 formats

Tokens created before the scannable format was introduced use unprefixed strings. These tokens continue to work. Cloudflare scans for and revokes leaked tokens in both the old and new formats.