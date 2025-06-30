Connectivity status

The WARP client GUI displays the following status messages when transitioning from a Disconnected to Connected state. These messages indicate the connectivity stage of the WARP daemon as it establishes a connection from the device to Cloudflare. The WARP mode determines which messages are displayed during the connection process. If WARP encounters an error while connecting, the status message will change to an error code.

To print status messages to the console, run the warp-cli -l status command before turning on the WARP switch.