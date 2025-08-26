The Gemini for Google Workspace integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges ↗ and Owner permissions ↗ in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used

Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The Gemini for Google Workspace integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

User account settings

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Admin user with Gemini license with two-factor authentication disabled 27a0a9a0-13c6-4d8f-a67c-b455dd213cb9 High An administrator with a Gemini for Google Workspace license does not have two-factor authentication enabled. Google Workspace: User with Gemini license with two-factor authentication disabled c82024dc-b836-4b86-8c90-ab07971474e4 Medium A user with a Gemini for Google Workspace license does not have two-factor authentication enabled.

Inactive or suspended users

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Admin user suspended with AI Ultra license ee7d4ed6-479f-404f-8dbd-f82dce2a0f66 Low An administrator account with an AI Ultra (Gemini for Workspace) license is suspended. Google Workspace: User suspended with AI Ultra license cf20e808-29ad-4026-a8f9-6ec3e069376c Low A user account with an AI Ultra (Gemini for Workspace) license is suspended.

Gemini licensing