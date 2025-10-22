Get started
This section covers best practices for setting up the following Gateway policy types:
For each type of policy, we recommend the following workflow:
- Connect the devices and/or networks that you want to apply policies to.
- Verify that Gateway is successfully proxying traffic from your devices.
- Set up basic security and compatibility policies (recommended for most use cases).
- Customize your configuration to the unique needs of your organization.
