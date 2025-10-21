By default, DNS is sent over a plaintext connection. DNS over TLS (DoT) is a standard for encrypting DNS queries to keep them secure and private. DoT uses the same security protocol, TLS, that HTTPS websites use to encrypt and authenticate communications.

Cloudflare supports DoT on standard port 853 over TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 in compliance with RFC7858 ↗.

Configure DoT queries

1. Obtain your DoT hostname

Each Gateway DNS location has a unique DoT hostname. DNS locations and corresponding DoT hostnames have policies associated with them.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Gateway > DNS locations. Add a new location or select an existing location from the list. Under DoT endpoint, copy the value in DoT addresses.

The DoT hostname contains your unique location name. For example, if the DoT hostname is 9y65g5srsm.cloudflare-gateway.com , the location name is 9y65g5srsm .

2. Configure your DoT client

To configure a DoT client such as dig , specify the IP address and the DoT hostname for your location in your query. For example:

Hostname: 9y65g5srsm.cloudflare-gateway.com IP address: 162.159.36.5

Alternatively, you can use the generic DoT endpoint ( dns.cloudflare-gateway.com ) and include an OPT record with code 65011 . You can select a specific location for the value of the OPT record. For example:

Hostname: dns.cloudflare-gateway.com IP address: 162.159.36.5 OPT Record: - Code: 65011 - Value: 9y65g5srsm

Some stub resolvers support DoT natively. For example, you can configure Unbound to send a DoT query: