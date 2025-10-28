Tanium (legacy)
Cloudflare Access can use endpoint data from Tanium™ ↗ to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource. When users attempt to connect to a resource protected by Access with a Tanium rule, Cloudflare Access will validate the user's identity, and the browser will connect to the Tanium agent before making a decision to grant access.
- Tanium Core Platform version 7.2 or later
-
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Access integrations.
-
Configure your Tanium deployment using the step-by-step documentation ↗ provided. You will need the public key to integrate your Tanium deployment with Cloudflare Access.
-
In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
-
Go to WARP client checks and select Add a check.
-
Select Tanium from the list of providers.
-
Enter any Name for the integration.
-
For Port, enter
17472.
This is the default port used by the Tanium endpoints to communicate inbound and outbound with Cloudflare Access. You may need to modify it to reflect your organization's deployment.
-
Input the public certificate generated in Step 1.
Adding the certificate allows Cloudflare to validate that the response from the Tanium agent is valid.
You can now build Access policies that check device posture signals from the Tanium endpoint.
This example will only grant access to users who are part of your team's email domain and running the Tanium agent.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails Ending in
@team.com
|Require
|Device Posture - Tanium
Managed
The Tanium rule will require that the device connecting is managed in your Tanium deployment and has checked into the Tanium server in the last 7 days.
|Signal
|Value
|Description
|Managed
|Boolean
|Validates that the device is managed in your organization's Tanium account.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-