Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if SentinelOne ↗ is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Prerequisites

SentinelOne agent is deployed on the device.

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Configure the SentinelOne check

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select SentinelOne. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system. Application Path: Enter the full path to the SentinelOne process to be checked (for example, C:\Program Files\SentinelOne\Sentinel Agent 21.7.4.1043\SentinelAgent.exe ). Note The path of the SentinelOne process may change between updates. Make sure to edit Application Path to match the new path, or use %PATH% variables. Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from SentinelOne and is the recommended way to validate the process. SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to SentinelOne, as this will change between versions.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the SentinelOne check is returning the expected results.