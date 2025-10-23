SentinelOne
Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if SentinelOne ↗ is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.
- SentinelOne agent is deployed on the device.
-
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
-
Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
-
Select SentinelOne.
-
You will be prompted for the following information:
-
Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check.
-
Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system.
-
Application Path: Enter the full path to the SentinelOne process to be checked (for example,
C:\Program Files\SentinelOne\Sentinel Agent 21.7.4.1043\SentinelAgent.exe).
-
Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from SentinelOne and is the recommended way to validate the process.
-
SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to SentinelOne, as this will change between versions.
-
Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the SentinelOne check is returning the expected results.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-