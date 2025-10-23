 Skip to content
SentinelOne

Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if SentinelOne is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Prerequisites

  • SentinelOne agent is deployed on the device.

  • Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Configure the SentinelOne check

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.

  2. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.

  3. Select SentinelOne.

  4. You will be prompted for the following information:

    1. Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check.

    2. Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system.

    3. Application Path: Enter the full path to the SentinelOne process to be checked (for example, C:\Program Files\SentinelOne\Sentinel Agent 21.7.4.1043\SentinelAgent.exe).

    4. Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from SentinelOne and is the recommended way to validate the process.

    5. SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to SentinelOne, as this will change between versions.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the SentinelOne check is returning the expected results.