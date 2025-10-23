Require WARP
Cloudflare Zero Trust enables you to restrict access to your applications to devices running the Cloudflare WARP client. This allows you to flexibly ensure that a user's traffic is secure and encrypted before allowing access to a resource protected behind Cloudflare Zero Trust.
-
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Network.
- Ensure that Proxy is enabled.
- Go to Settings > WARP Client.
- In WARP client checks, select Add new.
- Select WARP, then select Save.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
-
Locate the application for which you want to require WARP. Select Configure.
-
In the Policies tab, create a new Access policy or edit an existing policy.
-
In the policy builder, add an Include or Require rule which uses the WARP selector. Save the policy.
-
Save the Access application.
Before granting access to the application, the policy will check that the device is running the WARP client.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-