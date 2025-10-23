The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Enable the firewall check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Firewall. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Turn on Enable firewall check. Select Save.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the firewall check is returning the expected results.

How WARP checks the firewall status

Operating systems determine firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the WARP client determines if the firewall is enabled.

On macOS

macOS has two firewalls: an application-based firewall and a port-based firewall. The WARP client will report a firewall is enabled if either firewall is running.

Application-based firewall

Open System Settings and go to Network. Verify that Firewall is Active .

Port-based firewall

Open Terminal and run: Terminal window sudo /sbin/pfctl -s info Verify that Status is Enabled .

On Windows