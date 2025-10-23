Firewall
The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
- Select Firewall.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Select your operating system.
- Turn on Enable firewall check.
- Select Save.
Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the firewall check is returning the expected results.
Operating systems determine firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the WARP client determines if the firewall is enabled.
macOS has two firewalls: an application-based firewall and a port-based firewall. The WARP client will report a firewall is enabled if either firewall is running.
- Open System Settings and go to Network.
- Verify that Firewall is
Active.
Open Terminal and run:
Verify that Status is
Enabled.
Open PowerShell and run:
Verify that Enabled is
True.
