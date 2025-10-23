The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Enable the Domain Joined check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Domain Joined. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Enter the domain you want to check for, such as example.com . Note The Domain field is case-sensitive. If your domain is example.com , entering Example.com will fail the posture check. Select Save.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.

To check the domain value on your Windows device:

Open a PowerShell window. Run the following command: PowerShell ( Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem ) .Domain

The command will return the Active Directory domain to which your device belongs.