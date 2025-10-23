 Skip to content
Domain joined

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

Prerequisites

  • Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Enable the Domain Joined check

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.
  2. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
  3. Select Domain Joined.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Select your operating system.
  6. Enter the domain you want to check for, such as example.com.
  7. Select Save.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.

Validate the domain value

To check the domain value on your Windows device:

  1. Open a PowerShell window.

  2. Run the following command:

    PowerShell
    (Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain

The command will return the Active Directory domain to which your device belongs.