Domain joined
The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.
-
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
- Select Domain Joined.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Select your operating system.
- Enter the domain you want to check for, such as
example.com.
- Select Save.
Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.
To check the domain value on your Windows device:
-
Open a PowerShell window.
-
Run the following command:
The command will return the Active Directory domain to which your device belongs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-