Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if Carbon Black ↗ is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Prerequisites

Carbon Black agent is deployed on the device.

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Configure the Carbon Black check

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Carbon Black. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system (macOS and Windows currently supported). Application Path: Enter the full path to the Carbon Black process to be checked (for example, c:\program files\CarbonBlack\CarbonBlack.exe ). Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from Carbon Black and is the recommended way to validate the process. SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to Carbon Black, as this will change between versions.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the Carbon Black check is returning the expected results.