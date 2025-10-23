Application check
The Application Check device posture attribute checks that a specific application process is running on a device. You can create multiple application checks for each operating system you need to run it on, or if you need to check for multiple applications.
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
Select Application Check.
You will be prompted for the following information:
- Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check.
- Operating system: Select your operating system.
- Application path: Enter the file path for the executable that will be running (for example,
C:\Program Files\myfolder\myfile.exe).
Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. Adding this information will enable the check to ensure that the application was signed by the expected software developer.
SHA-256 (optional): Enter the SHA-256 value of the binary. This is used to ensure the integrity of the binary file on the device.
Select Save.
Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the application check is returning the expected results.
The process to determine the signing thumbprint of an application varies depending on the operating system. This is how you would look up the signing thumbprint of the Cloudflare WARP application on macOS and Windows.
Create a directory.
Run the following command to extract certificates for the WARP application:
Next, run the following command to extract the SHA1 thumbprint:
-
Open a PowerShell window.
Use the
Get-AuthenticodeSignaturecommand to find the thumbprint. For example:
The SHA-256 value almost always changes between versions of a file/application.
Open a Terminal window.
Use the
shasumcommand to find the SHA256 value of the file. For example:
Open a PowerShell window.
Use the
get-filehashcommand to find the SHA256 value of the file. For example:
Learn how the WARP client determines if an application is running on various systems.
To get the list of active processes, run the following command:
The application path must appear in the output for the check to pass.
The WARP client gets the list of running binaries by following the soft links in
/proc/<pid>/exe. To view all active processes and their soft links:
The application path must appear in the
/proc/<pid>/exe output for the check to pass.
To get the list of active processes, run the following command:
The application path must appear in the output for the check to pass.
