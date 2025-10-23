 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

WARP client checks

These device posture checks are performed by the Cloudflare WARP client. To use this feature, you must deploy the WARP client to your devices and enable the desired posture checks.

Supported WARP modes

  • Gateway with WARP
  • Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
  • Device Information Only

Supported operating systems

Device posture checkmacOSWindowsLinuxiOSAndroid/ChromeOS
Application check
Carbon Black
Client certificate
Device serial numbers
Device UUID
Disk encryption
Domain joined
File check
Firewall
OS version
Require Gateway
Require WARP
SentinelOne