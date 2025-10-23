WARP client checks
These device posture checks are performed by the Cloudflare WARP client. To use this feature, you must deploy the WARP client to your devices and enable the desired posture checks.
- Gateway with WARP
- Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
- Device Information Only
|Device posture check
|macOS
|Windows
|Linux
|iOS
|Android/ChromeOS
|Application check
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Carbon Black
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Client certificate
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Device serial numbers
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Device UUID
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Disk encryption
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Domain joined
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|File check
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Firewall
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|OS version
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Require Gateway
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Require WARP
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SentinelOne
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-