Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP Enterprise System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2025.4.929.0 macOS ✅ 2025.4.929.0 Linux ✅ 2025.4.929.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

When Gateway receives a DNS query for hostname covered by the Application, Content Categories, Domain, and Host selectors in an Egress policy, Gateway initially resolves DNS to an IP in the 100.80.0.0/16 or 2606:4700:0cf1:4000::/64 range. This process allows Gateway to map a destination IP with a hostname at layer 4 ↗ (where Gateway evaluates Egress policies). The destination IP for a hostname is not usually known at layer 4. Prior to evaluating Egress policies, the initially resolved IP is overwritten with the correct destination IP.

Additional configuration is required when using policies with these selectors.

Turn on Host selectors

To turn on the selectors for your account:

Dashboard

API In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Network. In Firewall, turn on Host selector. Use the Patch Zero Trust account configuration endpoint to update your Zero Trust configuration. For example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Patch Zero Trust account configuration curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/configuration" \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "settings": { "host_selector": { "enabled": true } } }'

Prerequisites

Traffic must be on-ramped to Gateway with the following methods:

Unsupported traffic will be resolved with your default Gateway settings. If you use DNS locations to send a DNS query to Gateway with IPv4, IPv6, DoT, or DoH, Gateway will not return the initial resolved IP for supported traffic nor resolve unsupported traffic.

Configuration changes

Warning Gateway will overwrite the DNS response for all supported traffic, even if you use identity or device posture selectors to limit which users or devices are affected by the policy. In these cases, while the DNS response is overwritten, Gateway will still apply the correct Egress policy. Therefore, the configuration changes below must be applied to all of your users and device profiles.

To configure your Zero Trust organization to use Host selectors with Egress policies:

Ensure you have deployed WARP version 2025.4.929.0 or later on your users' desktop devices. If you need to apply your policies to mobile devices or devices running a version of WARP prior to 2025.4.929.0, add and deploy the following key-value pair to your devices' WARP configuration file ( mdm.xml on Windows and Linux or com.cloudflare.warp.plist on macOS): < array > < dict > < key > doh_in_tunnel </ key > < true /> </ dict > </ array >

The WARP client must be set to Gateway with WARP mode for traffic affected by these selectors to route correctly.