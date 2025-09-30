 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Host selectors

Feature availability
WARP modesZero Trust plans
Gateway with WARPEnterprise
SystemAvailabilityMinimum WARP version
Windows2025.4.929.0
macOS2025.4.929.0
Linux2025.4.929.0
iOS
Android
ChromeOS

When Gateway receives a DNS query for hostname covered by the Application, Content Categories, Domain, and Host selectors in an Egress policy, Gateway initially resolves DNS to an IP in the 100.80.0.0/16 or 2606:4700:0cf1:4000::/64 range. This process allows Gateway to map a destination IP with a hostname at layer 4 (where Gateway evaluates Egress policies). The destination IP for a hostname is not usually known at layer 4. Prior to evaluating Egress policies, the initially resolved IP is overwritten with the correct destination IP.

Example egress policy flow

Additional configuration is required when using policies with these selectors.

Turn on Host selectors

To turn on the selectors for your account:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Network.
  2. In Firewall, turn on Host selector.

Prerequisites

Traffic must be on-ramped to Gateway with the following methods:

On-ramp methodCompatibility
WARP
PAC files
Browser Isolation
WARP Connector
Magic WAN

Unsupported traffic will be resolved with your default Gateway settings. If you use DNS locations to send a DNS query to Gateway with IPv4, IPv6, DoT, or DoH, Gateway will not return the initial resolved IP for supported traffic nor resolve unsupported traffic.

Configuration changes

To configure your Zero Trust organization to use Host selectors with Egress policies:

  1. Ensure you have deployed WARP version 2025.4.929.0 or later on your users' desktop devices. If you need to apply your policies to mobile devices or devices running a version of WARP prior to 2025.4.929.0, add and deploy the following key-value pair to your devices' WARP configuration file (mdm.xml on Windows and Linux or com.cloudflare.warp.plist on macOS):

    <array>
      <dict>
        <key>doh_in_tunnel</key>
        <true/>
      </dict>
    </array>

  1. In your WARP device profile, configure your Split Tunnel depending on the mode:

    1. Remove the route to the IP address 100.64.0.0/10 from your Split Tunnel exclude list.
    2. Add routes to exclude the following IP addresses:
      • 100.64.0.0/12
      • 100.81.0.0/16
      • 100.82.0.0/15
      • 100.84.0.0/14
      • 100.88.0.0/13
      • 100.96.0.0/11

The WARP client must be set to Gateway with WARP mode for traffic affected by these selectors to route correctly.