OpenAI
The OpenAI integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated OpenAI account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
This integration covers the following OpenAI products:
- ChatGPT Enterprise (Workspaces)
- OpenAI Platform Projects (API keys)
- GPTs (custom GPTs)
- An OpenAI organization with a ChatGPT Enterprise workspace
- Organization-level admin privileges to create and manage Admin API keys
- (Optional) A Project API key and the corresponding Project ID if you plan to include OpenAI Platform Projects in the scan scope
Compliance API access is required to use the OpenAI CASB integration. To enable Compliance API access:
- Contact
support@openai.comto request access to the Compliance API for your organization and for the API key you will use with Cloudflare CASB. In your request, include:
- The last four characters of the API key
- The name of the API key
- The name of the user who created the key
- The requested scope (
read,
write, or both)
- OpenAI will verify the key and grant the requested Compliance API scopes.
- After the scopes are granted, add the OpenAI integration to CASB. When prompted, enter your Open AI Admin API key, Organization ID, and Workspace ID (available at
https://chatgpt.com/admin/settings).
For more information, refer to the OpenAI Help Center ↗.
For the OpenAI integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following authorization via API keys:
Admin API key (organization-level): Grants read-only access to organization/workspace metadata, GPTs, users, invites, and audit/compliance objects exposed by the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API.
- (Optional)
Project API key (project-level): Grants read-only access to OpenAI Platform project metadata and keys.
These credentials follow the principle of least privilege so that only the minimum required access is granted.
The OpenAI integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
Flag risky tool and capability settings on custom GPTs.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|ChatGPT Enterprise required
|OpenAI: GPT with Custom Actions enabled
5a2995f5-0cc1-4af3-9045-cdf7e6601f7b
|High
|✅
|OpenAI: GPT with Code Interpreter enabled
d368036a-be90-49f0-b7da-5092a3f8beb4
|Medium
|✅
|OpenAI: GPT with web browsing enabled
3af14358-5ff2-4502-921e-7ffd9a310093
|Medium
|✅
Identify GPTs that are externally visible beyond your organization.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|ChatGPT Enterprise required
|OpenAI: GPT publicly accessible via GPT Store
c69adfa6-2362-4939-86ec-49ff34093cfd
|High
|✅
|OpenAI: GPT publicly accessible via public link
de460c9f-55c0-4131-9cdf-e4c3b84f9549
|High
|✅
Detect API keys that may be stale, unused, or overdue for rotation.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|ChatGPT Enterprise required
|OpenAI: Admin API key not rotated
b72e971d-f5b9-4cf3-96f4-ef82bdf38453
|High
|❌
|OpenAI: Project API key not rotated
2c079fe8-6188-43e1-a2e5-d0e2dd8c7686
|High
|❌
|OpenAI: Unused admin API key
49c75a36-1e64-437b-98a1-e54ec35d0a64
|Medium
|❌
|OpenAI: Unused project API key
c8fd231b-de51-43cc-8c3f-e1e57114c5f5
|Medium
|❌
Flag user/invite issues to help enforce best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|ChatGPT Enterprise required
|OpenAI: High-privilege invite
776ceb93-fa9a-4ca0-83db-668a67c09936
|High
|❌
|OpenAI: Inactive user
20ab9ddb-fd48-46a8-9fdf-9bb9b9061f21
|Medium
|❌
|OpenAI: Stale pending invite
18fd5b21-8489-485e-9c93-0bd4a696e724
|Low
|❌
These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|ChatGPT Enterprise required
|OpenAI: File in ChatGPT Conversation with DLP Profile match
9aca654d-b331-4052-a5b4-2ceecced8676
|High
|✅
|OpenAI: File in ChatGPT GPT with DLP Profile match
520200f5-7dcc-42c9-bc3c-423019159d45
|High
|✅
|OpenAI: File in ChatGPT Project with DLP Profile match
8e46ec69-e5c1-4f53-ab00-a92f2050ec33
|High
|❌
