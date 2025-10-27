 Skip to content
Prioritized traffic

Prioritized traffic allows you to define which applications Appliances should process first. Applications not in the list will be queued behind prioritized traffic.

Similarly to breakout traffic, prioritized traffic also works via DNS requests inspection.

Add an application to your account

Before you can add or remove Prioritized traffic applications to your Appliances, you need to create an account-level list with the applications that you want to configure. Currently, adding to or modifying this list is only possible via API, through the managed_app_id endpoint.

To add applications to your account:

Send a POST request to add new apps to your account.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Magic WAN Write
  • Magic Transit Write
Create a new App
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/magic/apps" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "managed_app_id": "<APP_ID>",
    "name": "<APP_NAME>",
    "type": "<APP_TYPE>"
  }'
{
  "result": {
    "account_app_id": "eb09v665c0784618a3e4ba9809258fd4",
    "name": "<APP_NAME>",
    "type": "<APP_TYPE>",
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

You can now add this new app to the Prioritized traffic list in your Appliances.

Add an application to Appliances

You need to configure Prioritized traffic applications for each of your existing sites, as this is a per-site configuration.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare One dashboard, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
  1. Select the Connector you want to configure > Edit.
  2. Select Traffic Steering.
  3. In Prioritized traffic, select Add.
  4. Select one or more applications that should bypass Cloudflare filtering from the list. You can also use the search box.
  5. Select Save.

The traffic for the application you chose is now processed first by Connector.

Delete an application from Appliances

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare One dashboard, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
  1. Select the Connector you want to configure > Edit.
  2. Select Traffic Steering.
  3. In Prioritized traffic, find the application you want to delete > select the three dots next to it > Remove.
  4. (Optional) If you have several pages of applications, you can use the search box to quickly find the application you are looking for.