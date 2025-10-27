Prioritized traffic
Prioritized traffic allows you to define which applications Appliances should process first. Applications not in the list will be queued behind prioritized traffic.
Similarly to breakout traffic, prioritized traffic also works via DNS requests inspection.
Before you can add or remove Prioritized traffic applications to your Appliances, you need to create an account-level list with the applications that you want to configure. Currently, adding to or modifying this list is only possible via API, through the
managed_app_id endpoint.
To add applications to your account:
Send a
POST request to add new apps to your account.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic Transit Write
You can now add this new app to the Prioritized traffic list in your Appliances.
Add an application to Appliances
You need to configure Prioritized traffic applications for each of your existing sites, as this is a per-site configuration.
- Log in to the Cloudflare One dashboard, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
- Select the Connector you want to configure > Edit.
- Select Traffic Steering.
- In Prioritized traffic, select Add.
- Select one or more applications that should bypass Cloudflare filtering from the list. You can also use the search box.
- Select Save.
The traffic for the application you chose is now processed first by Connector.
-
Send a
GETrequest to list the applications associated with an account.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic WAN Read
Magic Transit Read
Magic Transit Write
Take note of the
"managed_app_id"value for any application you want to add.
-
Send a
POSTrequest to add new apps to the Prioritized traffic policy.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic Transit Write
Delete an application from Appliances
- Log in to the Cloudflare One dashboard, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
- Select the Connector you want to configure > Edit.
- Select Traffic Steering.
- In Prioritized traffic, find the application you want to delete > select the three dots next to it > Remove.
- (Optional) If you have several pages of applications, you can use the search box to quickly find the application you are looking for.
You need to delete Prioritized traffic applications for each of your existing sites, as this is a per-site configuration.
-
Send a
GETrequest to list the applications associated with a site.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic WAN Read
Magic Transit Read
Magic Transit Write
Take note of the
"id"value for the application that want to delete.
-
Send a
DELETErequest to delete an application from the Prioritized traffic policy.
