Configure hardware Appliances

In this page you will find instructions on how to configure Appliances. This guide provides a step-by-step guide for Appliances initial setup. You can either return here after setting up your Appliances, or refer to the Maintenance section where you will find instructions on how to update your settings.

Prerequisites

You need to purchase WAN Tunnels before you can purchase and use Appliances. Appliances can function as your primary edge device for your network, or be deployed in-line with existing network gear.

You also need to purchase Appliances before you can start configuring your settings in the Cloudflare dashboard. Contact your account representative to learn more about purchasing options for Appliances.

Before you begin

There are a couple of decisions you need to make when installing your Appliances. Refer to the topics below for more information.

Determine the need for a high availability configuration

You can install up to two instances of Appliances for redundancy at each of your sites. If one of your devices fails, traffic will fail over to the other, ensuring that you never lose connectivity to that site.

In this type of high availability (HA) configuration, you will choose a reliable LAN interface as the HA link which will be used to monitor the health of the peer connector. HA links can be dedicated links or can be shared with other LAN traffic.

You must decide the type of configuration you want for your site from the beginning: no redundancy or with redundancy. You cannot add redundancy after finishing the configuration of your dashboard settings. If, at a later stage, you decide to enable redundancy, you will need to delete your Appliances device in the Cloudflare dashboard, and start again.

Do you need a high availability configuration? If you need a high availability configuration for your premises, refer to About high availability configurations for more information and learn how to configure your Appliances device in this mode.

If you do not need a high availability configuration for you premises, check if you need a DHCP or a static IP setup before proceeding to Set up Cloudflare dashboard.

Warning You cannot enable high availability for an existing Appliances on-ramp. To add high availability to an existing Appliances on-ramp in the Cloudflare dashboard, you need to delete the on-ramp and start again. Plan accordingly to create a high availability configuration from the start if needed.

Decide on DHCP vs static IP connections

You can use Appliances in both DHCP networks and networks that require a static IP configuration. At first boot, however, Appliances needs to reach out to Cloudflare to download your settings and go through the activation process. If any of the networks plugged into your Appliances device are DHCP enabled, do not use a VLAN, and have an Internet connection, that process is handled automatically. However, if all of the networks require more information to utilize, (such as a network with static IPs, or tagged VLAN networks) your Appliances might need some more information to proceed.

There are couple of ways to provide this information. Choose the one that fits your workflow:

Option one - Activate on a DHCP Network

Connect Appliances to a DHCP port with access to the Internet. Go through the setup flow below and activate your Appliances device. Refer to WAN with a static IP address.

Option two - Bootstrap via Serial Console

Refer to the Bootstrap workflow.

Port speeds

The hardware version of the Appliances includes two SFP+ ports that support 10G throughput, as well as six RJ45 ports that support 1G throughput.

Refer to SFP+ port information for details on this topic.

Set up Cloudflare dashboard

Register your appliance

To set up and use WAN Tunnels, you first need to register it with your account.

To set up and use the hardware version of Appliances, you first need to register it with your account. This is not applicable to Virtual Appliances.

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Connectors > Appliances, and select Register an appliance.

In Appliance details > Serial number, insert the serial number for your device. You can optionally add notes about the Appliances you are adding to the dashboard. (Optional) Select Add below Serial number to add multiple Appliancess at once to your account. Select Register appliance.

Your device is now registered with your account.

Create a new profile

You need to create a profile for your appliance before connecting it to the Internet.

To create a profile:

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Connectors > Appliances. Select Create a new profile.

In Name, enter a descriptive name for your Appliances. Optionally, you can also add a description for it. You need to decide if you want to turn on high availability for the Appliances. Refer to About high availability configurations for more information. Select Create and continue. Select Add Appliances. This will show you a list of devices associated with your account. You need to have bought an Appliance already for it to show up here. Refer to Prerequisites if no Appliance shows up in this list. If you have more than one Appliances, choose the one that corresponds to the on-ramp you are creating. Appliances devices are identified by a serial number, also known as a service tag. Use this information to choose the right Appliances.

Select Select Appliances when you are ready to proceed. Appliances will be added to your account with an Interrupt window defined. The interrupt window is the time period when the Appliances software can update, which may result in interruption to existing connections. You can change this later. Refer to Interrupt window for more details on how to define when the Appliances can update its systems. Select Continue to proceed to creating your WAN and LAN networks.

Create a WAN

Dashboard

API When you have more than one anycast IP configured in your account (set up during your WAN Tunnels onboarding), Appliances will automatically create at most two tunnels per WAN port. This improves reliability and performance, and requires no additional configuration on your part. In WAN configuration, select Create. You can create one or more wide area networks (WANs) ↗ . Configuring multiple WANs will create multiple IPsec tunnels (one IPsec tunnel per WAN port). This allows Appliances to load balance traffic over WANs of equal priority. It also allows Appliances to failover between circuits according to their health WAN settings for more details. Note This is not the same as a high availability (HA) configuration. HA configurations need two Appliances devices to work. Refer to About high availability configurations for more information. In Interface name, enter a descriptive name for your WAN. Interface number refers to the physical Appliances Ethernet port that you are using for your WAN. The ports are labeled GE1 , GE2 , GE3 , GE4 , GE5 , and GE6 . Choose the number corresponding to the port that you are using in Appliance.

If you need a throughput higher than 1 Gbps, you can use one of the SFP+ ports. Refer to SFP+ port information for more information on the hardware supported. In VLAN ID, enter a number between 0 and 4094 to specify a VLAN ID. In Priority, choose the priority for your WAN. Lower numbers have higher priority. Refer to Traffic steering to learn more about how Cloudflare calculates priorities. In Health check rate configure the health check frequency for your site. Options are low , mid , and high . Refer to Update tunnel health checks frequency for more information. Addressing: Select DHCP. This is needed the first time you set up your Appliances to successfully download all settings to the machine and activate it. If you need a static IP address in your network environment: Continue the set up flow below to activate your Appliances. Refer to WAN with a static IP address. If you choose a static IP, you also need to specify the static IP and gateway addresses. Select Save when you are finished. Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Make a POST request using the API to create a WAN. The static_addressing object is optional. Omit it if you are using DHCP. If you are using static addressing, add the secondary_address parameter when your site is in high availability (HA) mode. Example: Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/sites/{site_id}/wans \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "<YOUR_WAN_NAME>", "physport": 1, "priority": 0, "vlan_tag": 0 }'

Create a LAN

Dashboard

API In LAN configuration, select Create. Enter a descriptive name for your LAN in Interface name. Interface number refers to the physical Appliances Ethernet port that you are using for your WAN. The ports are labeled GE1 , GE2 , GE3 , GE4 , GE5 , and GE6 . Choose a number corresponding to the port that you are using in Appliance.

If you need a throughput higher than 1 Gbps, you can use one of the SFP+ ports. Refer to SFP+ port information for more information on the hardware supported. In VLAN ID, specify a VLAN ID to create virtual LANs. In Static addressing > Static address give your Appliances's LAN interface its IP address. You can also enable the following options if they suit your use case: This is a DHCP server : If your Appliances is a DHCP server.

: If your Appliances is a DHCP server. This is a DHCP relay: If your Appliances is a DHCP relay. (Optional) In Directly attached subnet > Static NAT prefix, enter a CIDR prefix to enable NAT (network address translation). The prefix you enter here should be the same size as the prefix entered in Static addressing. For example, both networks have a subnet mask of /24 : 192.168.100.0/24 and 10.10.100.0/24 . (Optional) If your LAN contains additional subnets behind a layer 3 router, select Add routed subnet under Routed subnets to add them: Prefix : The CIDR prefix for the subnet behind the L3 router.

: The CIDR prefix for the subnet behind the L3 router. Next hop : The address of the L3 router to which the Appliances should forward packets for this subnet.

: The address of the L3 router to which the Appliances should forward packets for this subnet. Static NAT prefix: Optional setting. If you want to enable NAT for a routed subnet, supply an "external" prefix for the overlay-facing side of the NAT to use. It must be the same size as Prefix.

Refer to Routed subnets for more information. Select Save. Select Done to finish your configuration. Tunnels and static routes will be automatically created for your Appliances, once it boots up. Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Make a POST request using the API to create a LAN. Example: Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/sites/{site_id}/lans \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "<YOUR_LAN_NAME>", "physport": 2, "static_addressing": { "address": "172.16.14.0/24" }, "vlan_tag": 0 }'

Network segmentation

After setting up your LANs, you can configure your Appliances to enable communication between them without traffic leaving your premises. Refer to Network segmentation for more information.

DHCP options

Appliances supports different types of DHCP configurations. Appliances can:

Connect to a DHCP server or use a static IP address instead of connecting to a DHCP server.

Act as a DHCP server.

Use DHCP relay to connect to a DHCP server outside the location your Appliances is in.

Reserve IP addresses for specific devices on your network.

Add your Appliances to a site

After finishing your Appliances configuration, you need to add it to a site.

Sites represent the local network of a data center, office, or other physical location, and combine all on-ramps available there. Sites also allow you to check, at a glance, the state of your on-ramps and set up health alert settings so that you get notified when there are issues with the site's on-ramps.

Refer to Set up a site for more information.

Set up your Appliances

Device installation

There are several deployment options for Appliances. Appliances can act like a DHCP server for your local network, or integrate with your local setup and have static IP addresses assigned to it.

When Appliances acts like the WAN router for your site, deployment will be something like this:

flowchart LR accTitle: Appliances set up as a DHCP server, and connecting to the Internet. a(Appliances)--> b(Internet) --> c(Cloudflare) subgraph Customer site d[LAN 1] --> a e[LAN 2] --> a end classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black class a,c orange

In the example below, the Appliances device sits behind the WAN router in your site, and on-ramps only some of the existing LANs to Cloudflare.

flowchart LR accTitle: Appliances connects to the router in the site, and only some of the LANs connect to Connector. a(Appliances)--> b((Site's router)) --> c(Internet) --> i(Cloudflare) subgraph Customer site d[LAN 1] --> a e[LAN 2] --> a g(LAN 3) --> b h(LAN 4) --> b end classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black class a,i orange

Refer to Appliances deployment options for a high-level explanation of the deployment options that make sense to most environments, as well as a few advanced use cases.

Firewall settings required

If there is a firewall deployed upstream of Appliances, configure the firewall to allow the following traffic:

Protocol/port Destination IP/URL Purpose UDP/53 DNS destination IP 1.1.1.1 Needed to allow DNS traffic to Cloudflare DNS servers. Cloudflare uses this port for DNS lookups of control plane API. TCP/443 - Appliances will open outbound HTTPS connections over this port for control plane operations. UDP/4500 Destination IP 162.159.64.1 Needed for Appliances initialization and discovery through outbound connections. UDP/4500 Destination IP - Cloudflare anycast IPs Needed for the Cloudflare anycast IPs assigned to your account for tunnel outbound connections. This traffic is tunnel traffic. TCP/7844 , UDP/7844 Outbound connections Used to support debugging features in Appliances. UDP/123 http://time.cloudflare.com/ Needed for Appliances to periodically contact Cloudflare's Time Services.

Activate appliance

The Appliances is shipped to you deactivated, and will only establish a connection to the Cloudflare network when it is activated. Cloudflare recommends leaving it deactivated until you finish setting it up in the dashboard.

When Appliances is first activated, you need to have Internet connection. If you chose to set up your Appliances with DHCP you will need to have one of the Appliances ports connected to the Internet through a device that supports DHCP. This is required so that the Appliances can reach the Cloudflare global network and download the required configurations that you set up.

If you set up your Appliances with a static IP through the bootstrap method, you do not need a DHCP port. Refer to DHCP vs static IP connections for more information.

Warning Remember that if you chose the DHCP method you have to connect Appliances through a route that supports DHCP for its first connection to the Internet. Otherwise, Appliances will not work.

When you are ready to connect your Appliances to the Cloudflare network:

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Connectors > Appliances. Find the Appliances you want to activate, select the three dots next to it > Edit. Make sure you verify the serial number to choose the right Appliances you want to activate. In the new window, the Status dropdown will show as Deactivated. Select it to change the status to Activated. The Interrupt window is the time period when the Appliances software can update, which may result in interruption to existing connections. Choose a time period to minimize disruption to your sites. Refer to Interrupt window for more details on how to define when the Appliances can update its systems. Select Update.

WAN with a static IP address

After activating your device, you can use it in a network configuration with the WAN interface set to a static IP address — that is, an Internet configuration that is not automatically set by DHCP. To use your Appliances on a network configuration with a static IP, follow the steps below.

Warning Make sure you complete the setup workflow and activate your Appliances before changing the WAN settings to a static IP.

Connect Appliances to a DHCP port with access to the Internet. Create a new profile in the Cloudflare dashboard. Create a DHCP WAN. Activate and power on your Appliances. Wait 60 seconds. Make changes to the WAN settings in the Cloudflare dashboard to a static IP set up. Wait 60 seconds again. Appliances will go offline. This is normal and expected behavior. Adjust your physical connections as required to match the static configuration. Appliances comes back online.

Bootstrap via Serial Console

Advanced users can locally configure their Appliances to work in a static IP configuration. This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Appliances as well as using a serial terminal client to access the environment in your Appliances.

Below is a detailed description of how to use the serial port to configure your Appliances locally.

Note The reset device option in your Appliances clears most of the configuration that is locally cached, resets the password to the default, and reboots.

Equipment required

To access the serial port on Appliances you will need the following equipment:

The Appliances device

A Phillips-head screwdriver

A micro-USB to USB-A cable (there should be one included in the packaging of your Appliances device)

A computer with an available USB port

A serial terminal client

Optional: if needed, a USB-A to USB-C converter dongle if your computer requires it

1. Access the device's serial port

Using the Phillips screwdriver, loosen the screw covering the serial console panel on the back of the Appliances and turn the panel out of the way. Pictures and more instructions can be found on Dell's Technical Documents. Connect your computer to your Appliances device using the USB cable.

Default password

The default password for your Appliances device is the serial number (also known as a Service Tag for Dell devices), all uppercase followed by an ! (for example, A1B2C3D! )

2. Install a serial terminal client

To access the Appliances device environment you need a serial terminal client. Follow the instructions below to install one, based on your operating system.

Windows

Cloudflare recommends using PuTTY for Windows. Download PuTTY from the official website and then install it.

Check the COM port of the USB to UART device in the Windows Device Manager. It should show up as something similar to Silicon Labs CP210x USB to UART Bridge (COMX) . Take note of the value in the parentheses (COMX). Refer to the Dell Documentation Page for more details on creating a serial console connection. Launch PuTTY. Under Category, make sure that Session (the first item) is selected. Under Connection type, select Serial. In the Serial Line, type in the COM port found in step 2 (for example, COM1 ). In the Speed, enter 115200 . Select Open on the bottom of the dialog box. A terminal window should pop up. The screen may need to be manually refreshed when a new device is connected. You can do that by pressing CTRL + C .

macOS

Cloudflare recommends installing Screen for macOS. You can install Screen via brew install screen . If you do not have brew installed, follow the instructions on Brew's Official Website to install it.

Open the macOS Terminal. Run ls /dev/cu.* to list the connected serial devices. The command should return an output similar to /dev/cu.usbserial-0001 . Copy this output to the clipboard or note this down somewhere else. Run sudo screen -adRUS mconn <PATH_FROM_STEP_3> 115200 . The screen may need to be manually refreshed when a new device is connected. You can do that by pressing CMD + C .

Linux

Cloudflare recommends installing Screen for Linux. You can install Screen via your package manager of choice. For example, for Debian/Ubuntu, install by running sudo apt update && sudo apt install screen

Open Terminal. List the connected serial devices by running ls /dev/serial/by-id/* . The command should return an output similar to /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Silicon_Labs_CP2102_USB_to_UART_Bridge_Controller_0001-if00-port0 . Copy this to the clipboard or note this down. Run sudo screen -adRUS mconn <PATH_FROM_STEP_3> 115200 . The screen may need to be manually refreshed when a new device is connected. You can do that by pressing CTRL + C .

3. Configure a static IP

The reset device option in your Appliances clears most of the configuration that is locally cached, resets the password to the default, and reboots.

Log into your Appliances device. You will be prompted to change your password if you attempt to log in with the default password. From the menu, go to Bootstrap with the arrow keys and select it with the Enter key. Select the jack (physical port) you want to configure for the initialization of the connector. Enter the VLAN tag (if applicable) of the network. Leave it blank if untagged. Select the static option as your network type.

Note The main reason to use the bootstrapper is if every network your Appliances device is plugged into is either static, behind a VLAN, or both. If you find yourself here and configuring a network with DHCP and no VLAN, you are probably not in the right place. See the section on configuring your Appliances via the dashboard

Enter the IP address you would like the connector to have in CIDR form (for example, 10.0.0.2/24 ). Enter the IP address of the Internet gateway (this must be in the same subnet as the previous IP address you entered and must not be the same address). Select Save and confirm that you want to use the new settings. The Appliances will download the rest of the settings from Cloudflare. The last heartbeat of the Appliances should update once it has made contact with Cloudflare.

About high availability configurations

You need to deploy two Appliances in your premises before you can set up a site in high availability. When you set up a site in high availability, the WANs and LANs in your Appliances have the same configuration but are replicated on two nodes. In case of failure of one of the devices, the other device becomes the active node, taking over the configuration of the LAN gateway IP and allowing traffic to continue without disruption.

Because Appliancess in high availability configurations share a single site, you need to set up:

Static address : The IP for the primary node in your site.

: The IP for the primary node in your site. Secondary static address : The IP for the secondary node in your site.

: The IP for the secondary node in your site. Virtual static address: The IP that the LAN south of the Appliances device will forward traffic to, which is the LAN's gateway IP.

Make sure all IPs are part of the same subnet.

For detailed information about the expected behavior of high availability configurations, refer to the High availability configurations reference page.

Create a high availability configuration

You cannot enable high availability for an existing site. To add high availability to an existing site in the Cloudflare dashboard, you need to delete the site and start again.

To set up a high availability configuration:

Follow the steps in Create a new profile up until step 4.

After naming your site, select Turn on high availability. Select Create and continue. Select Add Appliances. From the list, choose your first Appliances > Add Appliances. Back on the previous screen, select Add secondary Appliances. From the list, choose your second Appliances > Add Appliances. Select Continue to create a WAN. If you are configuring a static IP, configure the IP for the primary node as the static address, and the IP for the secondary node as the secondary static address. To create a LAN, follow the steps mentioned above in Create a LAN up until step 4. In Static address, enter the IP for the primary node in your site. For example, 192.168.10.1/24 . In Secondary static address, enter the IP for the secondary node in your site. For example, 192.168.10.2/24 . In Virtual static address, enter the IP that the LAN south of the Appliances device will forward traffic to. For example, 192.168.10.3/24 . Select Save. From the High availability probing link drop-down menu, select the port that should be used to monitor the node's health. Cloudflare recommends you choose a reliable interface as the HA probing link. The primary and secondary node's probing link should be connected over a switch, and cannot be a direct connection. Follow the instructions in Set up your Appliances and Activate appliance to finish setting up your Appliances.

IPsec tunnels and static routes

Appliances automatically creates IPsec tunnels and static routes for you. You cannot configure these manually.

To check the IPsec tunnels and static routes created by your Appliances:

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Insights > Network visibility.

Select the name of the site for which you want to check the Appliances's IPsec tunnels and static routes, and select Edit. Select Tunnels to check IPsec tunnels, and Routes for the static routes.