DHCP static address reservation
If you configure your Appliances to be a DHCP server, you can also assign IP addresses to specific devices on your network. To reserve IP addresses:
- Configure your Appliances to be a DHCP server.
- Select Add DHCP Reservation.
- In Hardware Address enter the MAC address ↗ for the device you want a specific IP address for.
- In IP Address, enter the IP address for that device.
- (Optional) If you need to reserve more IP addresses, select Add DHCP Reservation as many times as needed, and enter the new values.
Create a
PUT request to update the LAN where you want to reserve addresses:
Example:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic Transit Write
