DHCP static address reservation

If you configure your Appliances to be a DHCP server, you can also assign IP addresses to specific devices on your network. To reserve IP addresses:

Dashboard

API Configure your Appliances to be a DHCP server. Select Add DHCP Reservation. In Hardware Address enter the MAC address ↗ for the device you want a specific IP address for. In IP Address, enter the IP address for that device. (Optional) If you need to reserve more IP addresses, select Add DHCP Reservation as many times as needed, and enter the new values. Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Create a PUT request to update the LAN where you want to reserve addresses: Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Update Site LAN curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /lans/ $LAN_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "lan": { "static_addressing": { "dhcp_server": { "reservations": { "<HARDWARE_MAC_ADDRESS>": "<IP_ADDRESS>", "<HARDWARE_MAC_ADDRESS_2>": "<IP_ADDRESS>" } } } } }'