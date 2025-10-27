 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

DHCP static address reservation

If you configure your Appliances to be a DHCP server, you can also assign IP addresses to specific devices on your network. To reserve IP addresses:

  1. Configure your Appliances to be a DHCP server.
  2. Select Add DHCP Reservation.
  3. In Hardware Address enter the MAC address for the device you want a specific IP address for.
  4. In IP Address, enter the IP address for that device.
  5. (Optional) If you need to reserve more IP addresses, select Add DHCP Reservation as many times as needed, and enter the new values.