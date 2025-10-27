When you use a static IP address, Appliances can also act as a DHCP server in your network. To enable this feature:

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles. Select your Appliances you want to configure > Edit. Select Network Configuration, and scroll down to LAN configuration. In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server. Select Edit. Under Static addressing, select This is a DHCP Server. You also have to specify: The DNS server address. You can have more than one IP address. Select Add DNS Server for each server you want to add.

for each server you want to add. The DHCP pool start

The DHCP pool end Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Create a PUT request to update the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server: Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Update Site LAN curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /lans/ $LAN_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "lan": { "static_addressing": { "dhcp_server": { "dhcp_pool_end": "<IP_ADDRESS>", "dhcp_pool_start": "<IP_ADDRESS>", "dns_server": "<IP_ADDRESS>" } } } }'