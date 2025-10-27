DHCP server
When you use a static IP address, Appliances can also act as a DHCP server in your network. To enable this feature:
- Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
- Select your Appliances you want to configure > Edit.
- Select Network Configuration, and scroll down to LAN configuration.
- In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server.
- Select Edit.
- Under Static addressing, select This is a DHCP Server. You also have to specify:
- The DNS server address. You can have more than one IP address. Select Add DNS Server for each server you want to add.
- The DHCP pool start
- The DHCP pool end
Create a
PUT request to update the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server:
Example:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic Transit Write
